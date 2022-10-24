ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Mullen picks week nine games, including Auburn vs. Arkansas

Former Mississippi State and Florida head football coach Dan Mullen has enjoyed his season away from football by spending his Saturdays as an analyst for ESPN. As part of his new gig, he takes time to pick the winners of several games on the respective week’s slate. This week, he has predicted the winners of eight games, including Auburn’s game with Arkansas.
