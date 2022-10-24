ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews4.com

Fun facts about Nevada you might not have known

As Nevada prepares to celebrate its 158th birthday on Monday — there's a lot of random facts you might not be aware of. Nevada became the 36th state on Oct. 31, 1864. It was the second of two states added to the Union during the Civil War. Nevada is...
NEVADA STATE
KRON4 News

Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic

Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Black Bears Breaking Into Lake Tahoe Homes, Residents Warned

Black bears all around the country are preparing to hibernate for the cold months. And, part of this process is seeking out plenty of food to help the animals bulk up for the month’s long slumber. However, this means that some bears are pushing the boundaries in some instances, breaking into homes in search of some of these delicious pre-hibernation goodies. As a result, officials in these areas are warning residents to be cautious.
TAHOE CITY, CA
Columbia Insight

Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest

Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
OREGON STATE
SFGate

The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Winter forecast familiar

Flashback to the day after Christmas 2021 — traffic is backed up as all but one road in and out of the Lake Tahoe Basin is closed as snow dumps nonstop. Over the next few days the region would receive record snowfall and nothing in the following weeks. As...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSLTV

What was that object in the sky over southern Utah last night?

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Southern Utah residents reported a heavenly-looking light moving in the sky Thursday evening. In fact, KSL received over a dozen photos and videos from readers, listeners and viewers asking about the mysterious light. A handful asked if it was a comet, or, possibly some other celestial object.
UTAH STATE
pvtimes.com

Tests show arsenic in Nevada rural well water

A new study from Desert Research Institute found unhealthy levels of arsenic and heavy metals in drinking water from privately owned wells across rural Nevada. Researchers sent testing kits to 174 homes with private wells to test for arsenic and heavy metals, which can cause health problems when unsafe levels are present in the drinking water. Of those wells, 22 percent had arsenic levels that were above what the Environmental Protection Administration deems safe. In some cases, those levels were 80 times higher than federal agency’s maximum contaminant limit.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

The Nevada Traveler: A peek at Nevada’s mountain peaks

The late David W. Toll—one of the state’s most gifted wordsmiths—once described the mountains of Central Nevada as being “like sleeping women, sprawling languorously across every horizon.”. He might well have been writing about any of the more than 300 ranges found in the state. Nevada’s...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

SpaceX rocket launch seen from Southern Nevada skies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southern Nevadans were treated to a light show Thursday evening as SpaceX launches one of its Falcon 9 rockets into space. The company is launching a network of satellites into earth’s orbit with the goal of expanding internet access to rural and remote areas.
NEVADA STATE
Daily Californian

Clog speculates: A Cal student’s search history

The ultimate secret: Your search history. Don’t pretend it isn’t, I can see the flicker of panic in your eyes just from mentioning it. If it wasn’t such a secret, you wouldn’t get so nervous when your friends threaten to grab your phone to take a quick sneak peek. It would be utterly humiliating to have them know you’ve recently searched up “One Direction fanfiction” and “Doja Cat TikTok song” (why don’t you say so?).
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy