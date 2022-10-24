Read full article on original website
Noah Baumbach sputters sound, fury in ‘White Noise’
It’s best to approach “White Noise” knowing nothing about it. The newest feature from writer-director Noah Baumbach played at the 2022 Mill Valley Film Festival (MVFF), where fellow filmmaker Boots Riley presented Baumbach with the MVFF Award for Screenwriting. The film, slated for Netflix release Dec. 20, is a hearty and shambolic adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.
Pretty enough
In my most recent philosophy class discussion, we focused on plastic surgery. Although normalized in American society, we discussed the morality of changing your appearance to submit to the societal pressure of Eurocentric beauty standards, ultimately imposed by the colonization of the Americas. As I entered the classroom, I glanced...
