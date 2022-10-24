Shelley Duvall, who dropped out of Hollywood 20 years ago and struggled with mental illness, is making an acting comeback with a cameo in the thriller The Forest Hills. Duvall, best known for playing Wendy Torrance in The Shining and Olive Oyl in Popeye, will portray the mother of a disturbed man in the new indie flick from Scott Goldberg. He said he was inspired by The Shining to cast her, telling Deadline, “Shelley contributed to The Shining being an absolute masterpiece by giving her all, and performing in a way that really showcased the fear and horror of a mother in isolation.” Read it at Deadline

