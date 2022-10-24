UC Berkeley academic workers and researchers could be seen tabling throughout campus Wednesday with signs asking union members to participate in the ongoing UAW strike vote. Across the UC system, four units of the UAW — a union of more than 40,000 graduate students, postdoctoral students and student researchers — are in the process of bargaining for respective contracts with the university. All units are also in the process of voting for strike authorization. Should the vote pass, the bargaining teams will be given permission to call for strikes if they reach a stalemate with the university in terms of negotiation.

