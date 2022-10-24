Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
Clog speculates: A Cal student’s search history
The ultimate secret: Your search history. Don’t pretend it isn’t, I can see the flicker of panic in your eyes just from mentioning it. If it wasn’t such a secret, you wouldn’t get so nervous when your friends threaten to grab your phone to take a quick sneak peek. It would be utterly humiliating to have them know you’ve recently searched up “One Direction fanfiction” and “Doja Cat TikTok song” (why don’t you say so?).
Daily Californian
‘A beacon of joy’: First Congregational Church of Berkeley to begin reconstruction after 2016 fire
Years after a 2016 fire burned down its Pilgrim Hall, the First Congregational Church of Berkeley, or FCCB, announced that the building’s reconstruction would begin on Oct. 30. During the ten months that the congregation was displaced, they turned to other religious groups in the community for support. “We...
Daily Californian
‘Art is accessible’: UC Berkeley’s print-lending program returns after 2 years
UC Berkeley’s Graphic Arts Loan Collection, or GALC, is allowing students to check out artwork after the program was put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The collection, which is housed in Morrison Library, was established in 1958 by campus professor Herwin Schaefer. It allows students to rent up to two original print pieces per academic year starting in the fall semester.
Daily Californian
'A big loss': 99 Cents Only Store on San Pablo Avenue to close permanently
At 11 a.m. on a Thursday, the 99 Cents Only Stores on San Pablo Avenue is crowded. The shelves are emptying and sale signs are tacked up, but customers line up to check out with baskets filled to the brim. The company announced the store will be closing its doors...
Daily Californian
Campus alumnus Alfred Twu runs for AC Transit Board of Directors
UC Berkeley alumnus, city of Berkeley Planning Commissioner and community advocate Alfred Twu is running for the AC Transit Board of Directors on a platform to bring more coordination and reliability to the Bay Area’s public transportation. As an architect and bus-rider themselves, Twu’s district-at-large campaign combines their political,...
Daily Californian
Recent gun violence in Berkeley sparks discussions around community safety
For campus first-year Shazad Khan, gun violence had always been a distant idea. Khan said after moving from Singapore to Berkeley for college, gun violence was a newly discovered threat. It wasn’t something he expected until he witnessed the Durant Avenue and Telegraph Avenue shooting on Oct. 8, he said.
Daily Californian
Environmental benefits of farm to table cooking
Everyone has that one book that they couldn’t put down as a kid. The one that they would constantly reread and scour the pictures of cover to cover. For me, that book was actually a cookbook. Specifically, Fanny at Chez Panisse, a children’s recipe guide written by Alice Waters, founder of the Berkeley restaurant Chez Panisse.
Daily Californian
Whitney Bradshaw talks Outcry Project, reproductive justice
“I have had some experiences where I’ve actually used my voice and screamed, and it has actually saved me,” Whitney Bradshaw said in an interview with The Daily Californian. Screaming may often be viewed as a negative thing, but for Bradshaw, it is an act of reclamation. In...
Daily Californian
A student’s guide to 2022 state, local elections
The 2022 midterm elections are here: Berkeley residents have a chance to vote on local representatives for city council, school board and rent board, as well as city measures to create affordable housing and repair city infrastructure. In addition to local issues, voters will also decide the fate of state...
Daily Californian
‘His humility was a superpower’: Haas professor emeritus John Myers dies at 89
John Myers, a professor emeritus at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, died Oct. 14 in Oakland, California, at the age of 89. Myers first arrived at UC Berkeley in 1964 with his wife Arlyn Myers, campus lecturer emeritus of chemistry. Both felt strongly connected to campus and were proud to call it home.
Daily Californian
Magneto Mavin: Wideout Mavin Anderson is a charismatic force
It’s a fall evening in Berkeley and it’s rather warm out. Cal football practice has just ended. Some players have stayed behind to get a few more reps in. Everyone is drenched in sweat; after all, it’s still about 70 degrees out after an early afternoon high of 88. Mavin Anderson, Cal’s stud redshirt freshman receiver, had been asked to stick around after practice for a photoshoot.
Daily Californian
‘Make the city safer’: City leaders commemorate firestorm, urge passage of Measure L
City leaders commemorated the 31st anniversary of the 1991 Oakland/Berkeley Firestorm at a press conference Tuesday, urging constituents to pass Measure L, which would relocate utilities underground along evacuation routes, according to a press release from Maxwell Szabo, founder of Szabo and Associates. Measure L, which constituents will vote on...
Daily Californian
Perfecting mediocrity
Like all UC Berkeley students, I was a major overachiever in high school. Nothing mattered more to me than maintaining that perfect 4.0 GPA. What was it all for? College, of course. College was my only goal for my adolescent years, and I had high hopes for it. I wanted...
Daily Californian
‘Corporations have no place in healthcare’: Alta Bates Medical nurses on five-day strike
Nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, or ABSMC, in Oakland and Berkeley began a strike on Monday to protest the alleged persistence of workplace violence and low retention and recruitment of nurses. Ann Gaebler, a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit, has been working at ABSMC for...
Daily Californian
‘A Band-Aid on a bullet wound’: Survivors respond to Greek Opportunity Grant reinstatement
After an arduous period of campaigning, confronting and rewriting, the Greek Opportunity Grant Reform Act was passed unanimously by the ASUC Senate at its general meeting Oct. 19. The bill reinstates funding and support for the Interfraternity Council, or IFC, and campus LEAD Center and marks a reversal from the...
Daily Californian
Police Accountability Board talks surveillance, catalytic converter theft
Berkeley’s Police Accountability Board, or PAB, heard concerns about the use of a surveillance drone and the dismissal of civilians’ complaints at its regular meeting Tuesday. During public comment, Tracy Rosenberg, co-coordinator for Oakland Privacy, a group that advocates for transparency and oversight of surveillance technology, raised concerns...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley academic workers vote on UAW strike amid bargaining efforts
UC Berkeley academic workers and researchers could be seen tabling throughout campus Wednesday with signs asking union members to participate in the ongoing UAW strike vote. Across the UC system, four units of the UAW — a union of more than 40,000 graduate students, postdoctoral students and student researchers — are in the process of bargaining for respective contracts with the university. All units are also in the process of voting for strike authorization. Should the vote pass, the bargaining teams will be given permission to call for strikes if they reach a stalemate with the university in terms of negotiation.
Daily Californian
Hey, Cal football: Let’s get down to business
Even the most unaware UC Berkeley student knows that Cal football isn’t spectacular. In fact, I think we all know the team is quite literally the antithesis of talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not-ever-been-done-before, unafraid to reference or not reference, put it in a blender, s— on it, vomit on it, eat it, give birth to it.
