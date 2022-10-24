ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets odds, tips and betting trends | October 24

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rI3D_0ikGmyaX00

The Houston Rockets (0-3) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Utah Jazz (3-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs on SportsNet RM and SportsNet SW.

The Jazz are only a 2-point favorite against the Rockets when the Jazz and Rockets face off in a game oddsmakers expect to be a tight one. The game features a point total of 234.5.

Jazz vs. Rockets Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Utah -2
  • Total: 234.5
  • Moneyline: Utah -132, Houston +111

Jazz at Rockets odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Jazz (- 2)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (234.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Jazz 118 – Rockets 106
  • Utah finished 48-25 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 65.8% of those games).
  • In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -132 or shorter last year, Utah finished with a record of 46-20 (69.7%).
  • Based on this matchup’s moneyline, Utah has an implied win probability of 56.9%.
  • Last season, Houston was the underdog 75 times and won 14, or 18.7%, of those games.
  • Last season, Houston won 14 of its 75 games, or 18.7%, when it was the underdog by at least +111 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 47.4% chance to win.
  • Last year, the Jazz recorded 113.6 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 118.2 the Rockets allowed.
  • When Utah totaled more than 118.2 points last season, it went 18-9-1 against the spread and 27-1 overall.
  • When Houston allowed fewer than 113.6 points last season, it went 21-10 against the spread and 15-16 overall.
  • The Rockets scored an average of 109.7 points per game last year, only 2.1 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz gave up.
  • Houston went 26-17-1 against the spread and 19-25 overall when it scored more than 107.6 points last season.
  • Utah had an ATS record of 29-19-1 and a 39-10 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.7 points.
  • Last season, the Jazz were the NBA’s seventh-ranked offense (113.6 PPG), while the Rockets allowed their opponents the most points per game (118.2) in the league.
  • The 19th-ranked scoring NBA team was Houston a season ago (109.7 PPG), while the Utah squad was the 10th-ranked defense (107.6 PPG) in the league.
  • The Jazz put up a total of 495 more points than their opponents last year (an average of six per game), while the Rockets were out-scored by opponents on average last year (by 695 total points, -8.5 per game).

Over/Under

  • The average implied total for Utah last season was 115.0 points, 3.0 fewer points than its implied total of 118 points in Monday’s game.
  • Last season, Utah scored more than 118 points in 31 games.
  • Houston’s average implied point total last season (117.6 points) is 1.6 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (116 points).
  • Houston scored more than 116 points in a game seven times last year.

How to watch Jazz vs. Rockets

  • Game Day: Monday, October 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM and SportsNet SW
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Arena: Toyota Center
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

