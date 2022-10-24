Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets odds, tips and betting trends | October 24

The Houston Rockets (0-3) hope to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Utah Jazz (3-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Toyota Center. The contest airs on SportsNet RM and SportsNet SW.

The Jazz are only a 2-point favorite against the Rockets when the Jazz and Rockets face off in a game oddsmakers expect to be a tight one. The game features a point total of 234.5.

Jazz vs. Rockets Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Utah -2

Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Utah -132, Houston +111

Jazz at Rockets odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 2)

Jazz (- 2) Pick OU:

Under (234.5)

Prediction:

Jazz 118 – Rockets 106

Utah finished 48-25 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 65.8% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -132 or shorter last year, Utah finished with a record of 46-20 (69.7%).

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, Utah has an implied win probability of 56.9%.

Last season, Houston was the underdog 75 times and won 14, or 18.7%, of those games.

Last season, Houston won 14 of its 75 games, or 18.7%, when it was the underdog by at least +111 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 47.4% chance to win.

Last year, the Jazz recorded 113.6 points per game, only 4.6 fewer points than the 118.2 the Rockets allowed.

When Utah totaled more than 118.2 points last season, it went 18-9-1 against the spread and 27-1 overall.

When Houston allowed fewer than 113.6 points last season, it went 21-10 against the spread and 15-16 overall.

The Rockets scored an average of 109.7 points per game last year, only 2.1 more points than the 107.6 the Jazz gave up.

Houston went 26-17-1 against the spread and 19-25 overall when it scored more than 107.6 points last season.

Utah had an ATS record of 29-19-1 and a 39-10 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.7 points.

Last season, the Jazz were the NBA’s seventh-ranked offense (113.6 PPG), while the Rockets allowed their opponents the most points per game (118.2) in the league.

The 19th-ranked scoring NBA team was Houston a season ago (109.7 PPG), while the Utah squad was the 10th-ranked defense (107.6 PPG) in the league.

The Jazz put up a total of 495 more points than their opponents last year (an average of six per game), while the Rockets were out-scored by opponents on average last year (by 695 total points, -8.5 per game).

Over/Under

The average implied total for Utah last season was 115.0 points, 3.0 fewer points than its implied total of 118 points in Monday’s game.

Last season, Utah scored more than 118 points in 31 games.

Houston’s average implied point total last season (117.6 points) is 1.6 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (116 points).

Houston scored more than 116 points in a game seven times last year.

How to watch Jazz vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, October 24, 2022

Monday, October 24, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM and SportsNet SW

SportsNet RM and SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center TV Channel: NBA League Pass

