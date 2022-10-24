Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs odds, tips and betting trends | October 24

The San Antonio Spurs (2-1) go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) on Monday, October 24, 2022 at Target Center. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.

The Timberwolves are an 8.5-point favorite against the Spurs when the Timberwolves and the Spurs square off. The point total for the game is set at 234.5.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Minnesota -8.5

Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Minnesota -357, San Antonio +284

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Spurs at Timberwolves odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 8.5)

Spurs (+ 8.5) Pick OU:

Under (234.5)

Prediction:

Timberwolves 117 – Spurs 110

Minnesota won 73.3% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (33-12).

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -357 or shorter last year, Minnesota had a record of 8-3 (72.7%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Minnesota a 78.1% chance to win.

San Antonio was underdogs in 52 games last season and won 15 (28.8%) of those contests.

Last season, San Antonio won four of its 10 games, or 40%, when it was the underdog by at least +284 on the moneyline.

San Antonio has a 26.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Last year, the 115.9 points per game the Timberwolves scored were just 2.9 more points than the Spurs allowed (113.0).

Minnesota had a 30-14-1 record against the spread and a 32-13 record overall last season when putting up more than 113.0 points.

When San Antonio allowed fewer than 115.9 points last season, it went 35-10-1 against the spread and 27-19 overall.

The Spurs put up an average of 113.2 points per game last year, just 0.1 fewer points than the 113.3 the Timberwolves gave up to opponents.

San Antonio went 24-11-1 against the spread and 23-13 overall when it scored more than 113.3 points last season.

Minnesota went 27-10-1 against the spread and 29-9 overall last season when it allowed fewer than 113.2 points.

Last season, the Timberwolves were the NBA’s highest-scoring offense (115.9 PPG), while the Spurs ranked 23rd in defensive points per game (113.0) in the league.

San Antonio’s squad was the eighth-ranked scoring team (113.2 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while Minnesota ranked 24th in terms of allowing points per game (113.3).

The Timberwolves totaled 216 more points than their opponents last season (2.6 per game on average), and the Spurs scored only 10 more points than their opponents (0.2 per game).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

The average implied total for Minnesota last season was 116.1 points, 5.9 fewer points than its implied total of 122 points in Monday’s game.

Last year, Minnesota scored more than 122 points 29 times.

San Antonio’s average implied point total last season (115.6 points) is 2.6 points higher than its implied total in this matchup (113 points).

San Antonio outscored its implied point total for this matchup (113) 14 times a season ago.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Game Day: Monday, October 24, 2022

Monday, October 24, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Target Center TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).