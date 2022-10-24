ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Friday Night Football: Playoffs in full swing in Indiana, Michigan

(WNDU) - High school football teams in both Indiana and Michigan took part in playoff games Friday night!. In Indiana, it was sectional semifinals week. As for Michigan, 11-player teams began their quest for a state championship in the district semifinals, while 8-player teams took part in regional semifinals. Here...
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

'The Week That Was:' Will the Latest Whitmer-Dixon Debate Impact the Michigan Race?

Special host Nancy Derringer talks with attorney Mike Rataj, Detroit Free Press columnist M.L. Elrick, Luther Keith, executive director of ARISE Detroit! and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about the Whitmer/Dixon debate; What's next for the Crumbley parents after son pleads guilty? More convictions in the Whitmer kidnapping...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: Here Are the 10 Best Colleges in the State

Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Michigan, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?

Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Future of Portage Manor being discussed

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The future of Portage Manor has been a thorn in St. Joseph County’s side for quite some time. The Clay Township Board met Thursday to discuss a new location for the assisted living facility and ownership of a local park. County and city officials...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss

With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. ﻿In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.﻿However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
EAST LANSING, MI
WNDU

Registering to vote in Michigan within 14 days of an election

(WNDU) - We’re less than two weeks away from the midterm elections, which means it’s time to make sure you are registered to vote. If you live in Michigan and you’re still not registered to vote in this upcoming election, you can register to vote and vote in person up until and on Election Day, which is Nov. 8, at your city or township clerk’s office.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy