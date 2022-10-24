Read full article on original website
WNDU
Friday Night Football: Playoffs in full swing in Indiana, Michigan
(WNDU) - High school football teams in both Indiana and Michigan took part in playoff games Friday night!. In Indiana, it was sectional semifinals week. As for Michigan, 11-player teams began their quest for a state championship in the district semifinals, while 8-player teams took part in regional semifinals. Here...
Michigan high school football: Belleville under investigation for violation
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has opened an investigation into the football program at No. 1-ranked Belleville, the defending Division 1 state champion, the Free Press has learned. At the center of the investigation is head coach Jermain Crowell and his alleged involvement with possible multiple undue influence violations.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WNDU
St. Joseph Co., Clay Twp. officials discuss future of Portage Manor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It appears that the only way left to create a new Portage Manor is to move it miles away from the current one. The only site now being studied is in Clay Township. Some residents who are already voicing opposition are being told it’s too...
deadlinedetroit.com
'The Week That Was:' Will the Latest Whitmer-Dixon Debate Impact the Michigan Race?
Special host Nancy Derringer talks with attorney Mike Rataj, Detroit Free Press columnist M.L. Elrick, Luther Keith, executive director of ARISE Detroit! and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about the Whitmer/Dixon debate; What's next for the Crumbley parents after son pleads guilty? More convictions in the Whitmer kidnapping...
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Two Michigan Cities Named to Prettiest Towns to Visit in Winter List
You have to admit, winter in Michigan definitely has its beautiful moments. Whether it's just the picturesque look of a fresh snowfall or the many events that capitalize on the season, Michigan does winter upright. According to Country Living, Michigan has not one, but two cities landing on the list...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan: Here Are the 10 Best Colleges in the State
Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Michigan, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
MSU at Michigan Game Unavailable to Lansing-Area DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse Customers
The biggest football game of the year played between teams from the state of Michigan is this weekend, and many fans in and around the state's capital won't be able to watch it on their TVs thanks to the greed and bickering of anonymous suits in corporate boardrooms thousands of miles away.
Every Lake in Michigan Has Completely Frozen Over Except This One
All right. Enough quoting "Game of Thrones". Freezing temperatures are inevitably on their way to Michigan yet again, and once the mercury plummets past a certain point, most of the state's lakes will begin to freeze over, at least in part. The exact number of lakes in Michigan has long...
This Michigan Lake is the Coldest in the United States
Every lake in and around Michigan is obviously cold in the winter. However, there is only one lake that is the absolute coldest in the winter as well as during the summer months. This lake is not only the coldest but it's also the largest freshwater lake in the world...
Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?
Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
WNDU
Future of Portage Manor being discussed
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The future of Portage Manor has been a thorn in St. Joseph County’s side for quite some time. The Clay Township Board met Thursday to discuss a new location for the assisted living facility and ownership of a local park. County and city officials...
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
WNDU
Thursday marks deadline for absentee ballot registration in Indiana
(WNDU) - Thursday is the final day to request absentee ballots in Indiana. If you want a “mail-in” ballot, you can request an application online at indianavoters.com, but you must do so by 11:59 p.m. Otherwise, you must vote in-person. However, you can still vote prior to Election...
Michigan Woman Bites Child, Gets Permanent Time-Out
Anytime you hear a story of a nurse, teacher or care-provider losing their minds on someone you have to wonder "Why did they choose this profession?" I'm not suggesting patients and students are always "in the right," but that's the nature of the job you're signing up to do. Off...
Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss
With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
WNDU
Registering to vote in Michigan within 14 days of an election
(WNDU) - We’re less than two weeks away from the midterm elections, which means it’s time to make sure you are registered to vote. If you live in Michigan and you’re still not registered to vote in this upcoming election, you can register to vote and vote in person up until and on Election Day, which is Nov. 8, at your city or township clerk’s office.
Powerball jumps to $800 million; 1 ticket sold Michigan for $1 million prize
Once again, no one hit the Powerball on Wednesday night, meaning the jackpot has increased once again to $800 million, the second-largest Powerball jackpot of all time.
