CPD, SWAT respond to emergency incident at McCabe Hall

After a more than four-hour incident, CPD and SWAT officers left a controlled scene at McCabe Hall that had the DePaul community on edge Thursday afternoon. The situation concluded when an individual was removed from the residence hall on DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus and taken away by first responders.
Ald. Knudsen: appropriate use of cameras, lighting, could curb ward crime

Across the board, crime in the 19th district is up 66% from last year, according to CPD data recently gathered by NBC Chicago. Robberies alone have surged 48% over the same period, leaving 43rd Ward residents uneasy. These concerns were also present last May, as residents of the 18th and...

