Get your walking shoes on because there are several opportunities this Halloween to go trick or treating in a safe environment. Trunk or Treat are becoming more and more popular each Halloween. I love how creative people can get when decorating the trunks of their cars. Who knew people could be so creative? I know I am lame and would probably have to go to Pinterest for ideas. There are several locations this year to take kids to do a fun and safe way to go trick or treating without going house to house.

HANNIBAL, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO