Pen City Current
Pothitakis surpasses 30 years in dental field
FORT MADISON - Just over 30 years ago Dr. Mark Pothitakis walked into his very first dental office and took care of his very first patient. That was 1992 in the small southeast Iowa town of New London. Now Pothitakis owns six offices in five communities and, at 59 years...
Pen City Current
BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck
FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
KWQC
Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
ktvo.com
Armed Fairfield woman barricades herself in home with child, prosecutors allege
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is facing multiple charges after a report of a domestic assault. Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Fairfield police officers responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Avenue after a man reported that his girlfriend had assaulted him and forced him out of the home.
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
KBUR
Burlington police: no knife involved in fight
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department responded to a reported fight Wednesday involving a knife and discovered there was no knife involved. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 26th, at about 11:04 PM officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Argyle Court for a report of two people fighting outside. Officers were initially informed that there was possibly a knife involved and one of the people involved had been stabbed.
KBUR
Judge to consider motion to suppress evidence in Fairfield murder case
Fairfield, IA- One of the two teens accused of killing a Fairfield teacher plans to ask a judge to consider his motion to suppress evidence. 17-year-old Willard Miller has been charged with first-degree murder for his part in the murder of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. TV station KTVO reports that Miller’s...
KBUR
Downtown Burlington business catches fire
Burlington, IA- A Jefferson Street business in downtown Burlington was damaged Wednesday by a fire. According to a news release, at 4:36 PM Wednesday, the Burlington Fire Department and West Burlington Fire Department were called to Bent River Brewing Company at 500 Jefferson Street for a report of smoke coming through the floor.
Pen City Current
Task force arrests habitual offender in Keokuk
The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug and weapons charges. On 10/25/2022, Zachary Bennett, 27, of Keokuk, Iowa, was arrested in the 1300 block of Carroll Street in Keokuk. Bennett was taken into custody on numerous felony warrants, including: Possession with Intent to Deliver More Than 5 Grams Methamphetamine – Class B Felony; two counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon – Class D Felony; Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana – Class D Felony; Drug Tax Stamp Violation – Class D Felony.
khqa.com
Coroner identifies Quincy man killed in crash
The Adams County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash between a semi and a car on Thursday, Oct. 27 as John N. Frazine, of Quincy. The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 57 and North 400th Avenue in the Fall Creek Township. Frazine was pronounced dead...
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested on drug, weapons charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug and weapons charges. 27-year-old Zachary Bennett of Keokuk was arrested Tuesday, October 25th, in the 1300 block of Carroll Street in Keokuk. Bennet was arrested on multiple felony warrants including Possession with Intent to Deliver More Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, and Drug Tax Stamp Violation.
KBUR
Burlington police make arrest in shooting investigation
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that injured two people. On Tuesday, October 25th, the Burlington Police Department, assisted by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, West Burlington Police Department, and Des Moines County Sheriff’s K9 located a person of interest in the shooting investigation from Saturday, October 22nd.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man sentenced Wednesday in death of toddler
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was sentenced on Wednesday, after being found guilty of murder in the 2018 death of a toddler. On August 26, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. Along with...
Hannibal Police Launch Voluntary Citizen Camera Surveillance
The Hannibal, Missouri police are giving you the chance to make your cameras available for surveillance. The program is completely voluntary and there's a simple process if you're interested. The Hannibal Police Department's voluntary citizen surveillance camera program was announced in a press release which stated that the effort is...
Mark Twain Cave Named Among Missouri’s Most Family-Friendly Caves
If you've lived in the Hannibal area and gone through the Mark Twain Cave complex more than a few times in your life, this really won't be news. However, a major travel website has just named it as one of the most family-friendly cave tours in all of Missouri. Missouri...
A Quincy Holiday Tradition the Christkindl Market is back!
One of the best holiday traditions in Quincy is set to return the second weekend of November, it is the Christkindl Market at Dick Brother's Brewery!. According to a Facebook event page hosted by Quincy's Dick Brothers Brewery and The District, the traditional Christkindl Market is making its return this holiday season on the second weekend of November, the 11th through the 13th. The traditional German marketplace is a great place to shop local and find unique gifts for the holiday season, on the event page they say...
Full List of Family-Friendly Trunk or Treats Events for Halloween
Get your walking shoes on because there are several opportunities this Halloween to go trick or treating in a safe environment. Trunk or Treat are becoming more and more popular each Halloween. I love how creative people can get when decorating the trunks of their cars. Who knew people could be so creative? I know I am lame and would probably have to go to Pinterest for ideas. There are several locations this year to take kids to do a fun and safe way to go trick or treating without going house to house.
khqa.com
McDonough County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday morning. Natacha R. Deweese 33, of Havana, IL, and Kevin W. Masten, 45, of Macomb, IL were arrested on charges of delivery of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of a narcotic instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia.
WSMV
Car destroyed after head-on collision with dumpster truck
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - An wreck involving a car and a dumpster truck has left the vehicle unrecognizable. According to the Tennessee City Fire Department, the collision occurred at around 12 a.m. on Friday. Units were dispatched to the 4200 block of highway 70 west shortly after. The driver was...
