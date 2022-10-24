One of the best holiday traditions in Quincy is set to return the second weekend of November, it is the Christkindl Market at Dick Brother's Brewery!. According to a Facebook event page hosted by Quincy's Dick Brothers Brewery and The District, the traditional Christkindl Market is making its return this holiday season on the second weekend of November, the 11th through the 13th. The traditional German marketplace is a great place to shop local and find unique gifts for the holiday season, on the event page they say...

