Pen City Current
BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck
FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
977wmoi.com
IDNR Urges the Public to Leave the Mountain Lion Currently Roaming the State Alone
There’s at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now, and the State Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to leave him alone. A cougar was struck and killed on I-88 earlier this month, but there’s a second one. It was fitted with a GPS collar last year by Nebraska officials and has made its way here says DNR Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:
ktvo.com
Armed Fairfield woman barricades herself in home with child, prosecutors allege
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is facing multiple charges after a report of a domestic assault. Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Fairfield police officers responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Avenue after a man reported that his girlfriend had assaulted him and forced him out of the home.
KBUR
Burlington police: no knife involved in fight
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department responded to a reported fight Wednesday involving a knife and discovered there was no knife involved. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 26th, at about 11:04 PM officers were dispatched to the area of the 200 block of Argyle Court for a report of two people fighting outside. Officers were initially informed that there was possibly a knife involved and one of the people involved had been stabbed.
wlds.com
Missouri Man Wanted For Murder Captured in Petersburg Has Trial Date Set
A trial for a Palmyra, Missouri man captured in Petersburg after a statewide manhunt in connection to a murder last year has been set. According to Muddy River News, 35 year old Raymond D. Gum appeared today in court to face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the death of 34 year old Crystal Cooper, who was found dead outside of her home in a parked car in Palmyra, Missouri on September 3, 2021. Gum and Cooper reportedly were in a relationship at the time but not living together.
muddyrivernews.com
Moving to downtown location ‘much better fit’ for Codex Books; owner plans to offer breakfast, lunch menu
QUINCY — Alex Craig is much happier now that his bookstore has moved downtown. Codex Books opened Oct. 1 in the former Kirlin’s Hallmark building at 532 Maine after first moving in May 2021 into the Quincy Books and Toys location next to Hobby Lobby, 3800 Broadway, in the Quincy Commons Shopping Center.
KBUR
Judge to consider motion to suppress evidence in Fairfield murder case
Fairfield, IA- One of the two teens accused of killing a Fairfield teacher plans to ask a judge to consider his motion to suppress evidence. 17-year-old Willard Miller has been charged with first-degree murder for his part in the murder of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. TV station KTVO reports that Miller’s...
ktvo.com
Trial underway for former southeast Iowa firefighter charged with arson, insurance fraud
LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa — Witness testimony just wrapped up in the trial of a former southeast Iowa firefighter accused of intentionally setting his home on fire to collect insurance money. Lucas Anthony McCoy, 40, of Libertyville, Iowa, is charged with second-degree arson and insurance fraud in connection with an October...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 26, 2022
Christopher N Bopp (46) 1100 Kentucky for Vandalism at 11th & Kentucky NTA 121. Cheyenne M Williams (34) Pearl Il for Shoplifting at 5211 Broadway NTA 102. Katie N Rennecker (34) 1231 Hampshire for Improper Lane Usage at 8th & Jefferson PTC 122. Corin John, 137 N. 14th, reports his...
khqa.com
Hitting, pitching facility to open soon in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The youth in Hannibal will soon have a new space to practice hitting and pitching. Hannibal Parks & Recreations will officially open the Clemens Training Facility on Nov. 1. The space will mainly be used for hitting and pitching practice. It includes two batting cages, pitching machines, soft-toss nets, along with tees and soft-toss machines.
Pen City Current
Task force arrests habitual offender in Keokuk
The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug and weapons charges. On 10/25/2022, Zachary Bennett, 27, of Keokuk, Iowa, was arrested in the 1300 block of Carroll Street in Keokuk. Bennett was taken into custody on numerous felony warrants, including: Possession with Intent to Deliver More Than 5 Grams Methamphetamine – Class B Felony; two counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon – Class D Felony; Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana – Class D Felony; Drug Tax Stamp Violation – Class D Felony.
khqa.com
Coroner identifies Quincy man killed in crash
The Adams County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash between a semi and a car on Thursday, Oct. 27 as John N. Frazine, of Quincy. The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 57 and North 400th Avenue in the Fall Creek Township. Frazine was pronounced dead...
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested on drug, weapons charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug and weapons charges. 27-year-old Zachary Bennett of Keokuk was arrested Tuesday, October 25th, in the 1300 block of Carroll Street in Keokuk. Bennet was arrested on multiple felony warrants including Possession with Intent to Deliver More Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, and Drug Tax Stamp Violation.
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri man sentenced Wednesday in death of toddler
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was sentenced on Wednesday, after being found guilty of murder in the 2018 death of a toddler. On August 26, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. Along with...
A Quincy Holiday Tradition the Christkindl Market is back!
One of the best holiday traditions in Quincy is set to return the second weekend of November, it is the Christkindl Market at Dick Brother's Brewery!. According to a Facebook event page hosted by Quincy's Dick Brothers Brewery and The District, the traditional Christkindl Market is making its return this holiday season on the second weekend of November, the 11th through the 13th. The traditional German marketplace is a great place to shop local and find unique gifts for the holiday season, on the event page they say...
Hannibal Police Launch Voluntary Citizen Camera Surveillance
The Hannibal, Missouri police are giving you the chance to make your cameras available for surveillance. The program is completely voluntary and there's a simple process if you're interested. The Hannibal Police Department's voluntary citizen surveillance camera program was announced in a press release which stated that the effort is...
Mark Twain Cave Named Among Missouri’s Most Family-Friendly Caves
If you've lived in the Hannibal area and gone through the Mark Twain Cave complex more than a few times in your life, this really won't be news. However, a major travel website has just named it as one of the most family-friendly cave tours in all of Missouri. Missouri...
khqa.com
Principal at a Hannibal elementary school on administrative leave
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. KHQA News reached out to the Hannibal School District, HSD, on Sunday night to get more information in to why the Eugene Field Elementary principal, Kelsey Whitley, was put on administrative leave. Andrea Campbell, HSD's public relations and communication specialist, told us this is...
