Read full article on original website
Related
KBOE Radio
KEOKUK, APPANOOSE COUNTIES TO BE PART OF “HIGH FIVE RURAL TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT” STARTING SOON
DES MOINES, Iowa – In 2021,72% of fatal crashes in Iowa occurred on secondary rural roads. Approximately 79% of Iowa’s total roadways are considered secondary in nature. Due to these alarming statistics rural safety has become a major concern. Beginning December 1, 2022, a new initiative identified as...
Sioux City Journal
Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for
The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
Pen City Current
BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck
FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
KWQC
Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday. The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release. Crews first at the home found light smoke on...
977wmoi.com
IDNR Urges the Public to Leave the Mountain Lion Currently Roaming the State Alone
There’s at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now, and the State Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to leave him alone. A cougar was struck and killed on I-88 earlier this month, but there’s a second one. It was fitted with a GPS collar last year by Nebraska officials and has made its way here says DNR Wildlife Chief Mike Wefer:
ktvo.com
Armed Fairfield woman barricades herself in home with child, prosecutors allege
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman is facing multiple charges after a report of a domestic assault. Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Fairfield police officers responded to the 800 block of East Burlington Avenue after a man reported that his girlfriend had assaulted him and forced him out of the home.
KWQC
Burlington fire impacts 3 businesses
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Three businesses were impacted by a fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon. Burlington and West Burlington firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to a fire at Bent River Brewing, 500 Jefferson St., for a report of smoke coming up through their floor, according to a media release.
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
ktvo.com
Trial underway for former southeast Iowa firefighter charged with arson, insurance fraud
LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa — Witness testimony just wrapped up in the trial of a former southeast Iowa firefighter accused of intentionally setting his home on fire to collect insurance money. Lucas Anthony McCoy, 40, of Libertyville, Iowa, is charged with second-degree arson and insurance fraud in connection with an October...
KBUR
Lee County Ambulance Director resigns
Lee County, IA- The Lee County Ambulance Director has submitted his resignation. The Pen City Current reports that Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby resigned Monday, October 24th, effective immediately. Th Lee County Board of supervisors will hold a special meeting Tuesday to accept the resignation and consider the appointment...
QPD’s Helpful Reminders to have a Safe Halloween Night
The Quincy Police Department has posted a bunch of helpful tips and reminders on how to stay safe while having fun this Halloween. Here is a breakdown of the important things that the Quincy Police Department wants you to know. The Quincy Police Department posted on its Facebook page a...
Pen City Current
Task force arrests habitual offender in Keokuk
The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug and weapons charges. On 10/25/2022, Zachary Bennett, 27, of Keokuk, Iowa, was arrested in the 1300 block of Carroll Street in Keokuk. Bennett was taken into custody on numerous felony warrants, including: Possession with Intent to Deliver More Than 5 Grams Methamphetamine – Class B Felony; two counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon – Class D Felony; Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana – Class D Felony; Drug Tax Stamp Violation – Class D Felony.
World’s Fastest Wedding Chapel Located in Small Illinois Town
Well, no need to go to Vegas to have a quick wedding. The Guinness Book of World Records has found the "Fastest Wedding Chapel" and it's located in a small town in Illinois. Just south of Springfield you will find a small cute town named Shelbyville. This town with less than 5,000 people is in the record books for having the fastest wedding chapel in the world. Dubbed "Best Man" this mobile chapel is a 1942 American La France and is made for anyone who wants to get married. The truck is famous and was once featured on a show called Trick My Truck.
KBUR
Keokuk man arrested on drug, weapons charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug and weapons charges. 27-year-old Zachary Bennett of Keokuk was arrested Tuesday, October 25th, in the 1300 block of Carroll Street in Keokuk. Bennet was arrested on multiple felony warrants including Possession with Intent to Deliver More Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana, and Drug Tax Stamp Violation.
KBUR
Two people injured in Burlington shooting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says that two people were injured in a shooting Saturday. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 22nd, at about 12:01 AM, police responded to the area of 9th and Locust Streets in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting taking place, including shell casings and blood. Shortly after, Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center reported two gunshot victims, a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old, had checked into the emergency room.
A Quincy Holiday Tradition the Christkindl Market is back!
One of the best holiday traditions in Quincy is set to return the second weekend of November, it is the Christkindl Market at Dick Brother's Brewery!. According to a Facebook event page hosted by Quincy's Dick Brothers Brewery and The District, the traditional Christkindl Market is making its return this holiday season on the second weekend of November, the 11th through the 13th. The traditional German marketplace is a great place to shop local and find unique gifts for the holiday season, on the event page they say...
Hannibal Police Launch Voluntary Citizen Camera Surveillance
The Hannibal, Missouri police are giving you the chance to make your cameras available for surveillance. The program is completely voluntary and there's a simple process if you're interested. The Hannibal Police Department's voluntary citizen surveillance camera program was announced in a press release which stated that the effort is...
Full List of Family-Friendly Trunk or Treats Events for Halloween
Get your walking shoes on because there are several opportunities this Halloween to go trick or treating in a safe environment. Trunk or Treat are becoming more and more popular each Halloween. I love how creative people can get when decorating the trunks of their cars. Who knew people could be so creative? I know I am lame and would probably have to go to Pinterest for ideas. There are several locations this year to take kids to do a fun and safe way to go trick or treating without going house to house.
Yelp Says These are the 10 Best Food Delivery Places in Hannibal
I can guarantee you that everyone will disagree with at least one part of this list. When it comes to the best places to get food delivery from, everyone has an opinion. But, this is what science (or actually Yelp) says are the 10 best food delivery options in Hannibal, Missouri.
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 1