Well, no need to go to Vegas to have a quick wedding. The Guinness Book of World Records has found the "Fastest Wedding Chapel" and it's located in a small town in Illinois. Just south of Springfield you will find a small cute town named Shelbyville. This town with less than 5,000 people is in the record books for having the fastest wedding chapel in the world. Dubbed "Best Man" this mobile chapel is a 1942 American La France and is made for anyone who wants to get married. The truck is famous and was once featured on a show called Trick My Truck.

