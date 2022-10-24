California Outperforms Most States in Minimizing Learning Loss in National Student Assessment, with Record Investments to Improve Education

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Todd Sax, 51, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Site Mitigation and Restoration at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control. Sax has been Chief of the Enforcement Division at the California Air Resources Board since 2015 and a part-time Lecturer in the Environmental Studies Department at California State University, Sacramento since 2018. He was Assistant Division Chief of the Mobile Source Control Division at the California Air Resources Board from 2013 to 2015. He held multiple positions at the California Air Resources Board Planning and Technical Support Division from 2000 to 2013, including Chief of the Mobile Source Analysis Branch, Manager of the Regulatory Support Section for the Mobile Source Analysis Branch and Air Pollution Specialist. He was a Senior Air Quality Scientist for SECOR International from 2004 to 2005 and an Environmental Engineer at TRW Space and Electronics Group from 1995 to 2000. As a member of the Air and Waste Management Association, he served as Chair of the Mother Lode Chapter from 2008 to 2018. Sax earned a Doctor of Environmental Science and Engineering degree and a Master of Science degree in Environmental Health Science from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Public Health. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $189,636. Sax is a Democrat.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO