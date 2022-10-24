California Outperforms Most States in Minimizing Learning Loss in National Student Assessment, with Record Investments to Improve Education

Read full article on original website
Related
ca.gov
Student loan/COVID updates, SFV duo saves Redwoods & MORE
As we near the end of the first semester of this school year, many Californians and Americans are struggling to balance the exorbitant cost of their tuition with other expenses, and I understand how stressful paying off your loans in a timely manner can be. That is why I am...
ca.gov
2020 saw steepest drop in carbon pollution due to the pandemic
SACRAMENTO – California’s latest Greenhouse Gas Inventory indicated that in 2020 – when many Californians stayed home due to COVID-19 – carbon pollution saw the single largest decline as a percentage of the previous year’s total in the more than 20 years the state has been tracking emissions. Greenhouse gas emissions in the state fell by 35.3 million metric tons (MMT) of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e). This reduction of 9% exceeds the second-largest drop the state experienced between 2008 and 2009 when GHG emissions dropped 6% during the height of the Great Recession.
ca.gov
California’s First-In-The-Nation Earthquake Warning System Notified 2.2 Million People of Bay Area Quake
SACRAMENTO – Continuing to lead the country in emergency management and disaster preparedness, California’s first-in-the-nation Earthquake Early Warning System, implemented under Governor Gavin Newsom’s leadership, provided advanced notification to more than 2.2 million Californians before shaking started for the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that was felt throughout the Bay Area Tuesday.
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to Support Communities Recovering from Recent Wildfires Driven by Extreme Heat Wave
SACRAMENTO – Working to bolster California’s support for the diverse communities impacted by extreme heat and weather-driven wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom today requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist state and local response and recovery efforts in the counties of Siskiyou, Riverside, El Dorado, Placer, Madera, and Modoc.
ca.gov
November 2022 California Department of Fish and Wildlife Calendar
All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all safety protocols including physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov. Wildlife...
ca.gov
Attorney General Bonta Issues Legal Guidance to Water Providers on Protections for Residents Facing Water Shutoffs
Provides information in seven languages to tenants and homeowners on steps to take if they become behind on their water or utilities payments. OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today issued a legal alert reminding urban and community water providers of requirements under the Water Shutoff Protection Act to protect California tenants and homeowners facing water shutoffs. Since the beginning of 2022, the cost of water has increased by an estimated 40%, making it difficult for many Californians to stay on top of their water payments. The loss of water service increases health risks and may lead to eviction. In today's legal alert, Attorney General Bonta warns water providers to immediately cease all water shutoffs that do not comply with the Water Protection Shutoff Act. Attorney General Bonta also issued a consumer alert in English, Spanish, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional), Tagalog, Vietnamese, and Korean advising Californians on steps they can take if they are behind on their electricity bill, water bill, or other utility bills.
ca.gov
California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
ca.gov
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.27.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Todd Sax, 51, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Site Mitigation and Restoration at the California Department of Toxic Substances Control. Sax has been Chief of the Enforcement Division at the California Air Resources Board since 2015 and a part-time Lecturer in the Environmental Studies Department at California State University, Sacramento since 2018. He was Assistant Division Chief of the Mobile Source Control Division at the California Air Resources Board from 2013 to 2015. He held multiple positions at the California Air Resources Board Planning and Technical Support Division from 2000 to 2013, including Chief of the Mobile Source Analysis Branch, Manager of the Regulatory Support Section for the Mobile Source Analysis Branch and Air Pollution Specialist. He was a Senior Air Quality Scientist for SECOR International from 2004 to 2005 and an Environmental Engineer at TRW Space and Electronics Group from 1995 to 2000. As a member of the Air and Waste Management Association, he served as Chair of the Mother Lode Chapter from 2008 to 2018. Sax earned a Doctor of Environmental Science and Engineering degree and a Master of Science degree in Environmental Health Science from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Public Health. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $189,636. Sax is a Democrat.
ca.gov
DAPO promotes voter registration for those on parole
The CDCR Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) has partnered with various government agencies, non-profits, and reentry organizations to encourage voter registration for those on parole. In 2020, California voters passed Proposition 17 which enshrined in the state constitution the right to vote for those on parole for felony convictions.
ca.gov
ABC Encourages the Public to Celebrate Halloween Responsibly
Members of the public should work together to prevent alcohol-related harm. Sacramento – The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) reminds licensees and the public to be safe this Halloween by working together to reduce drunk driving. If you are a member of the public and choose to celebrate with alcohol, designate a sober driver, or use public transportation or a ride-hailing service to arrive at your location and return home safely. Licensees must stay alert and not over-serve alcoholic beverages or serve obviously intoxicated people.
ca.gov
Attorney General Bonta Demands Albertsons Delay $4 Billion Investor Payout Until State, FTC Complete Review of Proposed Merger with Kroger
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta and five other state attorneys general today sent a letter demanding that Albertsons delay a $4 billion payout to stockholders until state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) complete their review of its proposed merger with Kroger. Albertsons and Kroger supply daily necessities to millions of people throughout the United States and employ more than 700,000 workers in communities across the country. The state attorneys general are dedicated to ensuring that the proposed merger of these grocery behemoths does not result in higher prices for consumers, suppressed wages for workers, or other anticompetitive effects. With regulatory approval of the merger far from assured, this “special dividend” is premature and stands to dramatically hamper Albertsons’ ability to compete.
Comments / 0