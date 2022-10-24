ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Refinery29

Why Is Everyone Feeling So ‘Stuck’ Right Now?

If you feel like you’re in a funk at the moment, you’re not alone. Simply recognising that you’re feeling stuck, is a great step on the path to feeling more motivated for anything life throws at you. We can all better our mental state by being a little more mindful each day, and by taking a moment to reflect and assess what we want from our future, we can help live each with a sense of purpose.
Refinery29

How Many Times Should You Try Again With An Ex?

I truly believe that most of us will wind up in an on again/off again relationship at some point in our lives. Well, unless you're lucky enough to find your person right off the bat. I sure as hell had that one partner I couldn't stop going back to for years.

