Read full article on original website
Related
Refinery29
The Taylor Swift ‘Anti-Hero’ Controversy Raises A Bigger Conversation About How WOC Are Treated When They Speak Out
“I'm literally a Swiftie. I want to preface the video you're about to see with that fact. It pains me and it's literally such an honour to even beg this question, ‘Am I on a mood board somewhere?’”. This is the opening line of indie musician Manuela...
Refinery29
Why Is Everyone Feeling So ‘Stuck’ Right Now?
If you feel like you’re in a funk at the moment, you’re not alone. Simply recognising that you’re feeling stuck, is a great step on the path to feeling more motivated for anything life throws at you. We can all better our mental state by being a little more mindful each day, and by taking a moment to reflect and assess what we want from our future, we can help live each with a sense of purpose.
Refinery29
How Many Times Should You Try Again With An Ex?
I truly believe that most of us will wind up in an on again/off again relationship at some point in our lives. Well, unless you're lucky enough to find your person right off the bat. I sure as hell had that one partner I couldn't stop going back to for years.
Refinery29
Dreaming About Buttery-Soft Bedsheets? Ettitude Has 20% Off Its Bundles Right Now
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. At the end of a long day, nothing's...
Comments / 0