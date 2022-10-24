ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

texasmetronews.com

FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: Passing the Torch

I’m so excited to witness young leaders step up and do good work in our communities. Yet, I find myself concerned that in my conversations with several, they long for mentors and the wisdom of elders. I’ve been told of meetings where elders spent more time criticizing than creating space. I’m baffled to watch elders hold on so tightly to power and yet, unwilling to groom new leadership.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Mansfield ISD Names New Special Education Coordinator

Mrs. Karla Thomas was introduced this week as the new Mansfield ISD Special Education Coordinator. She comes to Mansfield after a more than 20-year career in education including most recently as an assistant principal at Ann Richards STEAM Academy in Dallas ISD. The Dallas native holds a bachelor’s degree from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio and a master’s degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She is an active member of the Chi Zeta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc.
MANSFIELD, TX
texasmetronews.com

17-year-old wanted in Red Bird slaying arrested in East Texas￼

A second teenager faces a capital murder charge in the fatal June shooting of a woman in Red Bird. Julio Falcon, 17, was arrested Tuesday in Grand Saline, about 65 miles east of Dallas, in connection with the slaying of 26-year-old Kerundra Green, Dallas police said Wednesday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.
GRAND SALINE, TX
texasmetronews.com

Moving Into the Future: What is Good for Dallas County

I am Faith Johnson and I am running for Dallas County District Attorney against John Creuzot. With just a short time until November 8th, I hope to win not only your vote, but also your friendship. I hope you enjoyed last week’s article by my friend, Kelli Macatee. It definitely...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'

Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?

After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'

Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Seafood Restaurant to Open in Fort Worth

Fort Worth will be home to a new seafood restaurant, Walloon’s, which is opening next summer in 2023. Owned by Marcus Paslay, the Fort Worth chef who runs Provender Hall, Piatello Italian Kitchen, and Clay Pigeon restaurant, Walloon’s is looking forward to serving coastal-southern delicacies in Paslay’s fourth restaurant launch.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney fires destroy church, home & restaurant

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two fires destroyed a church, a home, and a restaurant near downtown McKinney early Monday morning.Just after midnight, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on the 500 block of Wilcox Street. When fire crew members arrived, they found a fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ.Officials said a resident was safely evacuated from a nearby home that also caught fire. As a precaution, other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.Amid battling the flames, fire crews were called to another fire just blocks away at the Chicken Express on S. McDonald Street.All three structures were destroyed, officials said.No injuries were reported and investigators are now trying to determine where and how the fires started, and whether they are connected. 
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

MCKINNEY, TX

