FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
texasmetronews.com
FAITHFUL UTTERANCES: Passing the Torch
I’m so excited to witness young leaders step up and do good work in our communities. Yet, I find myself concerned that in my conversations with several, they long for mentors and the wisdom of elders. I’ve been told of meetings where elders spent more time criticizing than creating space. I’m baffled to watch elders hold on so tightly to power and yet, unwilling to groom new leadership.
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s River Crest Country Club Transforms Into Cowgirl Heaven For the Desert Rose — When Runway Meets Rodeo
Fashion show perfection at the Desert Rose Luncheon and Fashion Show at River Crest Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on October 6, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Nobody does cowgirl chic quite like Fort Worth. Now in its second year, the Desert Rose Luncheon already has become a can’t...
texasmetronews.com
Mansfield ISD Names New Special Education Coordinator
Mrs. Karla Thomas was introduced this week as the new Mansfield ISD Special Education Coordinator. She comes to Mansfield after a more than 20-year career in education including most recently as an assistant principal at Ann Richards STEAM Academy in Dallas ISD. The Dallas native holds a bachelor’s degree from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio and a master’s degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She is an active member of the Chi Zeta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
texasmetronews.com
17-year-old wanted in Red Bird slaying arrested in East Texas￼
A second teenager faces a capital murder charge in the fatal June shooting of a woman in Red Bird. Julio Falcon, 17, was arrested Tuesday in Grand Saline, about 65 miles east of Dallas, in connection with the slaying of 26-year-old Kerundra Green, Dallas police said Wednesday. It was unclear whether he had an attorney.
texasmetronews.com
Moving Into the Future: What is Good for Dallas County
I am Faith Johnson and I am running for Dallas County District Attorney against John Creuzot. With just a short time until November 8th, I hope to win not only your vote, but also your friendship. I hope you enjoyed last week’s article by my friend, Kelli Macatee. It definitely...
keranews.org
Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'
Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?
After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
keranews.org
Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'
Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
Carrollton police to Dallas police: "We share your frustration"
Carrollton police are offering moral support to police in Dallas where a convict wearing an ankle monitor was arrested Saturday and charged in the deaths of two people shot at Dallas Methodist hospital.
dallasexpress.com
New Seafood Restaurant to Open in Fort Worth
Fort Worth will be home to a new seafood restaurant, Walloon’s, which is opening next summer in 2023. Owned by Marcus Paslay, the Fort Worth chef who runs Provender Hall, Piatello Italian Kitchen, and Clay Pigeon restaurant, Walloon’s is looking forward to serving coastal-southern delicacies in Paslay’s fourth restaurant launch.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
texasmetronews.com
Evictions highest in 5 years as rent relief funds in Dallas County run dry￼
Dallas County evictions in September reached the third-highest one-month filing total in at least five years, according to the Child Poverty Action Lab, a local organization that tracks local eviction data. Dallas County landlords filed 4,045 evictions in September, with a rate of 90 filings per 1,000 renters since last year.
McKinney fires destroy church, home & restaurant
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two fires destroyed a church, a home, and a restaurant near downtown McKinney early Monday morning.Just after midnight, the McKinney Fire Department responded to a structure fire call on the 500 block of Wilcox Street. When fire crew members arrived, they found a fire at the rear of the New Outreach Church of God in Christ.Officials said a resident was safely evacuated from a nearby home that also caught fire. As a precaution, other homes in the neighborhood were evacuated.Amid battling the flames, fire crews were called to another fire just blocks away at the Chicken Express on S. McDonald Street.All three structures were destroyed, officials said.No injuries were reported and investigators are now trying to determine where and how the fires started, and whether they are connected.
A church, a home, and a business were completely destroyed by fire overnight in McKinney.
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Crews in McKinney are working to put out two fires that completely destroyed multiple structures downtown overnight.The McKinney Fire Department says that a church, a home, and a Chicken Express were completely destroyed. Crews say that the fire started at the home and church, then started at the restaurant. It is unknown if there were any injuries from the fire. This incident is being classified as two separate fires until the cause can be determined.
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
Body found inside burning SUV in southeast Dallas
Dallas firefighters made a shocking discovery after they doused an SUV fire over the weekend. Saturday, they found the SUV completely swallowed up in flames in a wooded area in the Joppa neighborhood east of I-45
