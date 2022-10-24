Read full article on original website
Everton at Fulham: Opposition Analysis | Can Frank Outsmart Marco?
Everton ended their three-game losing slump last weekend with a resounding 3-0 victory over Crystal palace at Goodison Park, a result that restored a lot of faith in manager Frank Lampard's methods and the ability of the team to find the back of the net. Now, the Blues have to demonstrate the capacity to bring that same energetic, aggressive performance on the road to Craven Cottage, where they take on Marco Silva’s surprise package, Fulham in Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off.
Harvey Elliott and Liverpool Look to Take Ajax Positivity Back to England
While the 2022-23 season has so far proved unexpectedly difficult for Liverpool in the Premier League, the Champions League has been a more optimistic place and that continued on Wednesday with the Reds securing advancement to the knockout rounds. At times in the first half Ajax looked the better side,...
Kenilworth Classics: We take a trip down memory lane as Sunderland head back to Luton!
The Lads travel to Bedfordshire this weekend for what looks to be a tricky fixture against Luton Town. The hosts have a decent recent record at their Kenilworth Road home, but with the club pushing ahead with plans for a new stadium the trip could be one of the last the Red and White Army gets to make to what is an intriguing and sometimes maligned ground.
Great success! Should Sunderland hold more open training sessions in the future?
I went to this with my eldest and a couple of my nieces and I must say they absolutely loved it. There was a bit of an issue with the seating arrangements that would need to be sorted out, but other than that I really do hope it happens again because I got the impression that this was a positive afternoon for all concerned.
Roker Rapport Podcast: Dr Jekyll meets Mr Hyde - The Sunderland 2-4 Burnley Review!
How are the lads feeling about the result overall?. All six goals reviewed in terrifying detail, from the Lads first two to those crushing four from the Burnley lot;. What was behind that apparent psychological collapse? Is age a factor?. Should Tony Mowbray be taking more responsibility for game management?
Sunderland AFC must be built on honest values, and open training sessions are a great start
As a young Sunderland fan I, like thousands of others, felt a connection with the club that was incredibly deep and meaningful. To support the red and white wizards at the time was to feel you were part of a movement that brought everyone together, regardless of where you were from or what your background was.
View From The Town End: Burnley
Reading have just one more side in the current top six left to play: Burnley. The Clarets sit top of the table with 32 points after eight wins, eight draws and a solitary defeat, which came all the way back in mid-August. Getting anything from this trip will be a tall order for the Royals.
What measures can Sunderland take to deal with unruly away supporters?
First of all, I think it is a real shame that this even needs to be a consideration. The fact that some people cannot show fellow fans a basic amount of respect is utterly depressing. I fear that the reasons for this are widespread, however, and go way beyond just football.
Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Need to Overcome the “Difficult Moments”
As difficult as Liverpool’s start to the league season has been, their struggles pale in comparison to those of Leeds United, who appear early favourites for relegation after a difficult start to their second year back in the Premier League. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, though, isn’t taking anything for...
Ajax 0, Liverpool 3 - Match Recap: Reds Book Spot In Champions League Knock Outs
Chaos personified, Darwin Núñez, is back fit and hopefully firing. The Reds only need a draw to get out of this group, so a result tonight would be greatly appreciated. Otherwise we’ll have to do things The Liverpool Way™, and make it a nervy one at Anfield against Napoli. Again.
Why Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara could be vital for Unai Emery at Aston Villa
Just over a month ago, things looked bleak for Aston Villa, particularly in the midfield department. Douglas Luiz was linked with a move to a host of top clubs around Europe and extensively chased by Arsenal on deadline day. Most expected the Brazilian would leave this season as the expiration of his previous deal loomed large.
Arsenal at PSV Eindhoven: wrap it up
Arsenal travel to PSV Eindhoven with a chance to win the Europa League group. The Gunners need a point, either tonight or in the final match, to clinch first place. It’s important that the Gunners do so, too. Winning the group avoids an extra two-legged playoff tie in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.
Three things we learned from Tottenham’s Champions League draw with Sporting
We’ve had a night to sleep on it, and it still doesn’t feel any better. Tottenham Hotspur drew at home to Sporting Lisbon in the group stage of the Champions League on Wednesday — had they won the match (and they sure thought they had) they would’ve clinched their group and progressed to the knock-out stages with one match yet to play.
Ian Maatsen looking to follow the paths of ‘superstars’ Mason Mount, Reece James, Conor Gallagher
Ian Maatsen is starting to make a name for himself at Turf Moor, quickly establishing himself as a key player for the new-look, post-Dyche Burnley FC. Under head coach Vincent Kompany, With third of the season gone, The Clarets are leading the Championship, with the division’s best attack and second meanest defense, having lost just once.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson back, Podence & Scottish starlet linked, Begovic talks future
“Patterson is back in the squad for this weekend. It’s a really good [selection] headache. It’s exactly what I wanted. Nathan has been really, really good this season until he got his unfortunate injury. That allowed Seamus to come in, find fitness and performance and I think that hit the peak last weekend against Palace and against Zaha, who is one of the hardest players to play against in that position. It’s a really healthy competition between two lads - one who has been here a long time and one who is coming through. They get on really well and I’m more than happy with the situation,” says Lampard. [EFC]
Gut Feelings for Leicester City v Manchester City
Manchester City return to Premier League action against Leicester City at the King Power. The Sky Blues will be keen to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table, and the Foxes will be keen to keep the improved form going. Our Writer’s Roundtable have their opinions on how the match will play out.
Patience and belief required as Sunderland build for the future
As Sunderland fans if you’d have offered us the prospect of being in fourteenth position after sixteen games, and a mere six points off the playoffs, I’m sure the majority of us would’ve snapped your hand off. Under the circumstances it’s been a solid, albeit inconsistent start...
Liverpool FC Women Defeat Leicester City To Go Top Of Continental Cup Group
Lost in the shuffle of the Liverpool Men’s match against Ajax yesterday, Liverpool Women played what can only be assumed as one of the most dominant performances of their season so far, dispatching Leicester City with four goals to none. The match, unfortunately for everyone, wasn’t streamed live. The...
Opposition Lowdown: Vincent Kompany’s Burnley
Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in 18th place in the league, three points from safety. Relegation ended The Clarets’ six-year stay in the top flight, where they saw their peak in 2017/18, finishing seventh. They have had a strong start back to life...
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - Lineups & Match thread: Last chance, fancy Danks
Last game before we flip the calendar page and reach the month of the Human Rights World Cup. Exciting times ahead!. Do you know what is exciting, too? Newcastle United's current form. Even with all of the talk about this whole new (and inevitable to arrive at some point) Super...
