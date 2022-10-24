Read full article on original website
Everton at Fulham: Opposition Analysis | Can Frank Outsmart Marco?
Everton ended their three-game losing slump last weekend with a resounding 3-0 victory over Crystal palace at Goodison Park, a result that restored a lot of faith in manager Frank Lampard's methods and the ability of the team to find the back of the net. Now, the Blues have to demonstrate the capacity to bring that same energetic, aggressive performance on the road to Craven Cottage, where they take on Marco Silva’s surprise package, Fulham in Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off.
Harvey Elliott and Liverpool Look to Take Ajax Positivity Back to England
While the 2022-23 season has so far proved unexpectedly difficult for Liverpool in the Premier League, the Champions League has been a more optimistic place and that continued on Wednesday with the Reds securing advancement to the knockout rounds. At times in the first half Ajax looked the better side,...
Kenilworth Classics: We take a trip down memory lane as Sunderland head back to Luton!
The Lads travel to Bedfordshire this weekend for what looks to be a tricky fixture against Luton Town. The hosts have a decent recent record at their Kenilworth Road home, but with the club pushing ahead with plans for a new stadium the trip could be one of the last the Red and White Army gets to make to what is an intriguing and sometimes maligned ground.
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - Preview: Lurking Unai shirking Villa?
Newcastle faces Aston Villa as part of MD14 on Saturday and that should have meant that, in the current context and state of affairs, the Magpies would oppose Unai Emery. Emery, in case you missed it, just took charge of the Villans a few days ago after the Lions inevitably decided to part ways with a very disappointing and underperforming-on-the-bench Steven Gerrard. The record from the Liverpool legend while managing Aston Villa was, simply put, beyond putrid.
Sunderland AFC must be built on honest values, and open training sessions are a great start
As a young Sunderland fan I, like thousands of others, felt a connection with the club that was incredibly deep and meaningful. To support the red and white wizards at the time was to feel you were part of a movement that brought everyone together, regardless of where you were from or what your background was.
What measures can Sunderland take to deal with unruly away supporters?
First of all, I think it is a real shame that this even needs to be a consideration. The fact that some people cannot show fellow fans a basic amount of respect is utterly depressing. I fear that the reasons for this are widespread, however, and go way beyond just football.
Ian Maatsen looking to follow the paths of ‘superstars’ Mason Mount, Reece James, Conor Gallagher
Ian Maatsen is starting to make a name for himself at Turf Moor, quickly establishing himself as a key player for the new-look, post-Dyche Burnley FC. Under head coach Vincent Kompany, With third of the season gone, The Clarets are leading the Championship, with the division’s best attack and second meanest defense, having lost just once.
View From The Town End: Burnley
Reading have just one more side in the current top six left to play: Burnley. The Clarets sit top of the table with 32 points after eight wins, eight draws and a solitary defeat, which came all the way back in mid-August. Getting anything from this trip will be a tall order for the Royals.
Ajax 0, Liverpool 3 - Match Recap: Reds Book Spot In Champions League Knock Outs
Chaos personified, Darwin Núñez, is back fit and hopefully firing. The Reds only need a draw to get out of this group, so a result tonight would be greatly appreciated. Otherwise we’ll have to do things The Liverpool Way™, and make it a nervy one at Anfield against Napoli. Again.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson back, Podence & Scottish starlet linked, Begovic talks future
“Patterson is back in the squad for this weekend. It’s a really good [selection] headache. It’s exactly what I wanted. Nathan has been really, really good this season until he got his unfortunate injury. That allowed Seamus to come in, find fitness and performance and I think that hit the peak last weekend against Palace and against Zaha, who is one of the hardest players to play against in that position. It’s a really healthy competition between two lads - one who has been here a long time and one who is coming through. They get on really well and I’m more than happy with the situation,” says Lampard. [EFC]
Opposition Lowdown: Vincent Kompany’s Burnley
Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in 18th place in the league, three points from safety. Relegation ended The Clarets’ six-year stay in the top flight, where they saw their peak in 2017/18, finishing seventh. They have had a strong start back to life...
Klopp Hopeful That Henderson Injury Scare Just a Bruise
Jürgen Klopp is hopeful that Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson will avoid a spell on the sidelines after limping off in the 71st minute during their 3-0 victory against Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League. Henderson, who set up Mohamed Salah for the opener, had a clash of knees...
Manchester United Predicted XI v West Ham: Cristiano Ronaldo Benched
This is the lineup we could see in Manchester United's Premier League Match against West Ham at Old Trafford.
Good questions require better answers
If you have listened to recent football talk shows since the win over Spurs, numerous hosts have asked even more numerous pundits the same question: “Can Newcastle end the season in the top 4?”. Most seem to answer something like “I’m not prepared to predict that yet.” Or maybe...
October 28th-30th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Liverpool FC Women Defeat Leicester City To Go Top Of Continental Cup Group
Lost in the shuffle of the Liverpool Men’s match against Ajax yesterday, Liverpool Women played what can only be assumed as one of the most dominant performances of their season so far, dispatching Leicester City with four goals to none. The match, unfortunately for everyone, wasn’t streamed live. The...
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Leeds United
After Liverpool bounced back from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat in the league to Nottingham Forest with a 3-0 victory over Ajax in Europe that secured their place in the Champions League knockout rounds, the Reds are back in Premier League action as they welcome Leeds United to Anfield in Saturday’s late kickoff. While Liverpool’s struggles see them sitting eighth after 11 games, five points off the top four and 12 behind surprise leaders Arsenal, Leeds have had an even rougher go to start their second season back in the top flight.
Graham Potter ‘really excited’ to see new player recruitment department emerging at Chelsea
This week saw the appointment of two people who are expected to be key parts of the new technical and player recruitment setup at Chelsea, with former AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart and former Southampton head of senior recruitment Joe Shields confirmed to be joining the club. While their...
WATCH: Sam Kerr completes hat-trick, makes it 4-0 Chelsea against Vllaznia!
Guro Reiten again provides the goods, this time from a corner. And Sam Kerr, rising high alongside captain Magda Eriksson, heads the ball into the back of the net to make it 4-0 Chelsea against Vllaznia.
AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
I’m running out of ways to describe the level of frustration that Tottenham Hotspur as a whole is feeling right now, no matter if you are a player, coach, supporter, whatever. After the highs and lows of the Champions League match against Sporting, Spurs are back to Premier League...
