ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Night of the migrating outhouse: the history of a 1940s Halloween prank in Scottsdale

If you drive through Old Town on Halloween weekend, imagine a time when the only paved streets in Scottsdale were short stretches of Main Street and Brown, Indian School and Scottsdale roads. Then imagine a blacksmith shop where the Sugar Bowl is today. And finally, imagine an outhouse sitting in the middle of Scottsdale Road and Main Street the morning after Halloween. ...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy