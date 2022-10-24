Read full article on original website
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
The 'Parental Rights' Movement Has Its Sights On This OC School Board
A conservative parent group is hoping to gain a lock on the Placentia-Yorba Linda school board by ousting two longtime incumbents.
lavistamchs.com
MBMS students harass Culver cheerleader squad at Costa
At the Costa home football game on Sept. 30, a group of Manhattan Beach Middle School students attacked Culver City High School’s football team and cheer squad by throwing items at them and repeatedly shouting the “N-word.”. The district made sure to swiftly deal with the issue by...
Black student at Torrance high school targeted with racist video, text messages
A video showing seven giggling teenage girls shouting a racial epithet has sparked outrage among many Torrance residents."It really hurt me first seeing that it was an African American leading them on to say it, which makes everybody think that it's OK," said South High School junior Jayla Lewis.While the racist video was recorded five years ago, it resurfaced and circulated among students at South High School in Torrance. On Monday, Lewis said a Black classmate received this video along with hateful messages saying "you don't fit in with the rest of us" and "go back to Africa." This vice display...
fullertonobserver.com
City to Retain Fire Department
For the past several meetings, the Fullerton Fire Department has been asking City Council to contract out fire services with the Orange County Fire Authority, citing problems with retention and financial sustainability with the City’s department. On October 18, Fullerton City Council voted to keep its fire department, and not to contract out with OCFA.
Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom
Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
orangecountytribune.com
Girl with gun arrested at WHS
A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested Monday afternoon when it was discovered she had brought a loaded handgun onto the Westminster High School campus. According to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, police were dispatched to WHS around 12:16 p.m. The girl showed the gun to another student inside a...
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
foxla.com
Fountain Valley High school student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to another school
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - A 14-year-old Fountain Valley High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to another Orange County high school. Westminster Police officers were called to Westminster High School just after noon on Oct. 24, after receiving reports of a student with a gun on campus. According to officers, the girl walked onto the school campus and showed the loaded gun to a girl in the bathroom.
Man Gets 10 Years for OC Rampage
A 36-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer.
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach Councilwoman Cindy Allen accused of punching community activist at mayoral campaign event
Long Beach District 2 Councilwoman Cindy Allen is being accused of punching a blogger during a mayoral campaign event for Rex Richardson earlier today. The social media account Love You Long Beach posted video from the scene showing paramedics tending to someone at the event. Allen is a former Long...
newsantaana.com
Twenty transients refused assistance and two were arrested at a Westminster homeless camp cleanup
Earlier this week, the Westminster Police Homeless Outreach Team, along with the Community Preservation Unit and Public Works, cleaned up the area of Beach Blvd. under the 22 Freeway. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. Twenty individuals were contacts and offered services, however, they all...
LASD secretary files latest employee lawsuit against Villanueva
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been sued by yet another sheriff’s department employee, this time by a secretary who alleges her civil rights were violated when the sheriff blocked a promotion for which she was entitled because she supported a rival candidate in the June primary. Cynthia Gallegos’ Los Angeles...
segerstromjagjournal.com
Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana
On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
Woman Accused of Grabbing 2 Children Outside School
A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley.
thescarletscroll.com
Students find ways to personalize uniform, work to express themselves
With the beginning of a new school year, a new set of fashion trends are bound to be discovered. Students at Mater Dei have found different ways to personalize their uniform, with and without breaking the limited dress code. Students seize the opportunity to use their hair, nails and jewelry...
3 people charged for SoCal ID theft, home improvement loan scam
Three people were arrested Thursday for allegedly orchestrating a wide-ranging identity theft and home improvement loan scam that prosecutors contend bilked lenders out of $3.4 million. Norbertas Sinica, 37, of Thousand Oaks, Selena Garcia, 27, of Riverside, and Kelliams S. Chavistad, 42, of Long Beach, are scheduled to be arraigned...
dailytitan.com
Police continue search for grand theft suspect
Electronics and personal items belonging to students were stolen at Pollak Library on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cal State Fullerton Police Department. CSUF PD Capt. Scot Willey said two students called the department. Police officers combed through the camera system. Willey said they found footage of the suspect and sent out an email to students with an image of the suspect Thursday.
orangecountytribune.com
Two are arrested in kidnapping
A home invasion and kidnapping Thursday in Westminster ended with the arrest of two suspects and rescue of two children. According to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda of the WPD, Bich Dao Vo (also known as Michelle Rodriguez), 30, of Westminster and Michael Alexander Rodriguez, 26, of Garden Grove are being held in Orange County Jail and face charges of kidnapping, assault with a firearm, robbery, false imprisonment, child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
