Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
SkySports
Baltimore Ravens 27-22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady's Bucs drop to 3-5 on the season after third-straight defeat and fifth in six
Lamar Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Baltimore Ravens to a come-from-behind 27-22 victory over Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. Story of the Game. The Bucs (3-5) lost for the fifth time in six games following a 2-0...
SkySports
Russell Wilson: Denver Broncos quarterback 'ready to roll' against Jacksonville Jaguars after working out for four hours on flight to London
Russell Wilson is trending towards playing in Sunday's clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, said Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Wednesday. The quarterback added he was "ready to rock" after sitting out last weekend's defeat to the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury, with Brett Rypien taking his place.
SkySports
Tom Brady: What's behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' struggles during the 2022 season?
Tom Brady is the undisputed GOAT of the NFL, his seven Super Bowl wins more than any team has ever achieved, let alone another player - but he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are struggling badly in 2022, winning just three of their first eight games this season. Why?. The...
Fins up! Here's how Dolphins turn ordinary elevator doors into a victory celebration
MIAMI GARDENS — Noah Igbinoghene is a rising star on the Dolphins. That may come as a surprise, but he has joined a growing list of rising stars including Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle and Christian Wilkins. There’s also Rob Hunt, who is making a mockery out of the adage that offensive linemen never get...
SkySports
Denver Broncos: Sir Lewis Hamilton says he 'jumped at chance' to part-own NFL team
Sir Lewis Hamilton has zero regrets over becoming the part-owner of the Denver Broncos, despite the team struggling to a 2-5 start so far this season. Hamilton joined the Broncos franchise as part of the Walton-Penner family - the Walmart heirs - takeover of the team in August for a record price of $4.65bn.
SkySports
NFL trade deadline: Chase Claypool, Jerry Jeudy and Brandin Cooks among the potential movers before November 1 deadline
The NFL's equivalent of Transfer Deadline Day is fast approaching, with teams unable to trade players beyond the Tuesday, November 1 deadline at 4pm ET (8pm UK time). This is the point in the NFL season in which playoff contenders look to solidify their roster and bring in that final piece of the puzzle as they push for Super Bowl glory, while others look to plug injury gaps and some simply turn their attentions to next season and begin the painful rebuild by offloading star players in exchange for previous future draft picks.
