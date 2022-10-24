Read full article on original website
MLB
How will Astros neutralize red-hot Harper?
This is the Bryce Harper who was promised all along, taking advantage of his most sustained opportunity on the game’s biggest stage to emphatically deliver on all the hype that’s been inescapable for him since his teenage years -- and, in the process, taking a rabid Philadelphia fanbase to the cusp of an improbable World Series championship.
MLB
5 questions Yankees must answer this offseason
NEW YORK -- The final on-field action of the Yankees’ 2022 season occurred at 12:08 a.m. ET on Monday, as Aaron Judge tapped a Ryan Pressly slider back to the pitcher. The Astros’ celebration of an American League Championship Series sweep began even before the ball reached first base.
MLB
Astros chasing 46-year postseason record
HOUSTON -- Just winning a World Series is the objective for every team that’s earned the opportunity, but running the table and going undefeated for an entire postseason? That could be an iconic path to a championship. The 7-0 Astros are the third club in the Wild Card era...
MLB
This trio is the backbone of Astros' October success
Here is what Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel will be doing on Friday night at Minute Maid Park when they play Game 1 of another World Series, for the greatest American League team since the Yankees of the late '90s:. Each one of them will be playing...
MLB
Can this World Series match the madness of the 1980 Phillies-Astros NLCS?
Not many predicted the Phillies to win it all in 1980. Many baseball writers predicted Philadelphia to finish fourth in the NL East after they had lost in the NLCS three straight years from 1976-78 before finishing fourth with 84 wins in '79. They appeared to have made the right call as the Phillies were hovering around .500 before going on a hot streak to end the season. They needed to beat the Expos in two out of three games to finish the season and win the NL East by one game over Montreal.
MLB
Amid coaching shuffle, Cards 'optimistic' about Arenado
ST. LOUIS -- While revealing a host of changes to come on the Cardinals' 2023 coaching staff on Wednesday, Cards president John Mozeliak said that he hopes the team won’t have any similar sort of turnover at third base as it relates to superstar Nolan Arenado. Arenado, who hit...
MLB
This Astros prospect's home run went how far?!?
SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Zach Daniels studied a lot of Jeremy Peña in the spring. They were a pair of Astros prospects who were often part of the same hitting group, and as Peña worked to prove he was capable of winning a Major League job out of the gate, Daniels took mental notes in hopes of mimicking a similar load setup at the plate.
MLB
Phillie Phanatic vs Orbit: The World Series of MLB's greatest mascots
The battle begins Friday: Two of the best in MLB will square off inside Houston's Minute Maid Park. One will be sporting the red and white colors of the great city of Philadelphia, while the other will be donning the Astros' orange and navy. Both have had great moments during the 2022 season and, of course, during their respective franchise's histories.
MLB
Oppo, oppo and away: Harper on record pace to left field
Bryce Harper's swing is always satisfying to watch, but the one that sent the Phillies to the World Series even more so than usual -- one of those beautiful lefty slices that sent the ball tailing into the left-center-field seats at Citizens Bank Park. Pay attention to where that home...
MLB
Underestimate a National League underdog? Houston knows better
HOUSTON -- Have you heard the one about a National League East team that struggled through portions of the regular season, only to rally in time to make the playoffs and win the World Series? If you’re a fan of the Astros, it’s the kind of late October horror story that could make you dread Halloween.
MLB
Jeter, Torre, Sabathia talk '22 Yankees, Judge, Boone
NEW YORK -- Derek Jeter is all for Aaron Boone’s return as the Yankees’ manager. He would just prefer that the team leaves the 2004 American League Championship Series in the past. Jeter laughed on Wednesday when asked about the Yankees, down three games to none in the...
MLB
Is defense the World Series X-factor?
From the start, the 2022 Phillies built themselves to slug over everything. It's been true since they added Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and banked on their bats overwhelming the defensive holes they created. And it has Philadelphia on the doorstep of a World Series title. The lineup the Phillies...
MLB
This Phillie is so ready he flew to Houston in uniform
It sure looks like Jean Segura is ready for the World Series to start. • World Series Game 1, presented by Capital One: Friday, 8 p.m. ET on FOX. On Wednesday afternoon, the Phillies embarked on their flight to Houston ahead of Game 1 of the Fall Classic, with most players boarding the plane in the standard traveling apparel of suit and tie. Then there was Segura, who boarded the plane clad in his full uniform.
MLB
5 questions facing the Braves this offseason
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. While the Phillies and Astros are battling over the next week, the Braves will be evaluating how to best position themselves to be part of the 2023 World Series. Here are the top five questions they are facing.
MLB
Phillies tab Nola to start Friday's WS opener
PHILADELPHIA -- Aaron Nola pitched his best in the biggest game of his life on Oct. 3 at Minute Maid Park. Nola helped the Phillies clinch the third NL Wild Card spot to send them to the postseason for the first time since 2011 with a victory over the Astros. Nola, who has seen more losing and heartbreak than anybody as Philadelphia's longest tenured player, pitched 6 2/3 perfect innings against Houston before he allowed a couple seventh-inning singles in a 3-0 victory.
MLB
Marlins tab Ocampo as assistant GM (source)
MIAMI -- Marlins general manager Kim Ng continues to check things off her to-do list, this time hiring Astros executive Oz Ocampo to be her new assistant GM, a source told MLB.com. The club did not confirm the news. Ocampo, an international crosschecker, had a pronounced role in Houston landing...
MLB
Verlander gives his two cents on old GM's scent
Dave Dombrowski and Justin Verlander know each other extremely well from their 11 years spent together with the Tigers. In fact, they know each other so well that they’re able to … remember what the other smells like?. As Justin Verlander approached the podium for his pre-start press...
MLB
Tucker would gladly trade multi-HR Astros first for G1 victory
HOUSTON -- Kyle Tucker would have gladly traded in his heroics for a team win in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Instead, he left Minute Maid Park at the end of the night feeling somewhat hollow, reflecting on a breakout performance that in most cases would have been plenty to lead his team to victory but this time, wasn’t enough, as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5 win in 10 innings.
MLB
Is this AL team planning to make a run at deGrom?
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom can opt out of his contract with the Mets this offseason to become a free agent. MLB.com is tracking all the latest rumors surrounding the 34-year-old. Oct. 28: Rangers expected to make run at deGrom?. The Rangers were among the most aggressive teams...
MLB
5 storylines to watch in World Series Game 1
The World Series is here! The World Series is here! It’s certainly unlikely that many predicted an Astros-Phillies World Series at the beginning of the season -- it’s unlikely anybody predicted it in early October, when the Phils were clinching their Wild Card spot at Minute Maid Park -- but that’s part of the fun of the Fall Classic: No one likes a matchup everyone can see coming.
