fantasypros.com
Weekend Waiver Wire Stashes: Week 8 (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’re awfully close to being halfway through the fantasy season, and now is not the time to start dialing it in. While your opponents are easing off, get ahead of them and take a look at these players who you should be grabbing off now before the waiver madness after this week’s games.
fantasypros.com
Deebo Samuel (hamstring) misses Thursday practice
The 26-year-old WR has not practiced since Sunday's game, which does not bode well for his availability in Week 8. Samuel has tallied 387 receiving yards and 138 rushing yards with three touchdowns in 2022. With Christian McCaffrey in the fold, it's hard to predict what the 49ers' offense will look like in general. If Samuel cannot play, Brandon Aiyuk and Ray-Ray McCloud would be in line for more opportunities, though CMC would probably be the biggest beneficiary. Keep an eye on Deebo's status, particularly after Friday's injury updates arrive.
fantasypros.com
Last-Minute Waiver Wire Pickups & Injury Replacement Options: Week 8 (2022)
Fantasy football can be an extremely fun game to play. It can also be highly frustrating at times. Nothing is more annoying than needing to make a last-minute waiver wire move because someone in your starting lineup is out for the week. Sadly, there isn’t much you can do about...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)
This recurring pseudo-start/sit article focuses on some of the players I feel are the safest or riskiest starts in fantasy football each week, especially relative to their ranking in the PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR). It will mainly include more of the under-the-radar players. Always start your studs, as the elite names will be omitted each week except in extreme circumstances. You can ask me start/sit questions on Twitter.
fantasypros.com
Kyren Williams is not expected to be active for Week 8
Williams was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week, opening his 21-day practice window. The Rams leaving the rookie inactive for Week 8 is not a surprise as he will need some time to get re-acclimated to the offense. Fantasy managers should expect Williams to carve out a role for himself when he returns.
fantasypros.com
Rashod Bateman (foot) questionable for TNF
Bateman missed practice on Monday and Tuesday but was a full participant on Wednesday, which strongly suggests he'll be active and good to go come game time. He caught four of his five targets for 42 yards on Sunday against the Browns as he returned from missing two games with an injury and appeared healthy, so hopefully the foot injury is minor. The Bucs are down several players in their secondary, so fantasy managers can hope that Lamar Jackson will attempt more than the 16 passes he threw on Sunday. Consider Bateman a low-end WR3 for this week.
fantasypros.com
Week 8 NFL DFS Primer: Ravens at Buccaneers Thursday Night Showdown Slate (2022) PREMIUM
The struggling Buccaneers are hosting the Ravens. The game is projected to be close, as the Bucs are just one-point favorites, and the Ravens were favored earlier in the week. Unfortunately, there are injuries to sort through and monitor. Still, the following players and lineup construction advice consider the injuries and potential fallout.
fantasypros.com
Darrell Henderson Jr. good to go on Sunday
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that RB Darrell Henderson Jr. is "feeling good" after an illness and is good to go this weekend against the 49ers. (Stu Jackson on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. RB Cam Akers has been ruled out again for personal reasons for Week 8, putting...
fantasypros.com
Cam Akers will not play Sunday
This isn't surprising as Akers hasn't practiced with the team all week. Hopefully, the Rams can trade him before the trade deadline next week and offer Akers a fresh start with another team. It's very unlikely Akers will be making any sort of an impact in fantasy as long as he is a member of the Rams.
fantasypros.com
Marlon Humphrey questionable for Thursday night
Baltimore Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is questionable to play on Thursday night. He did not practice Monday, but he logged consecutive full practices Tuesday and Wednesday. (baltimoreravens.com) Fantasy Impact:. Humphrey has appeared in seven games this season, earning 28 tackles and two interceptions, one short of tying his career high....
fantasypros.com
Malik Willis seeing first team reps with Ryan Tannehill limited in practice
Tannehill was able to practice Thursday in a limited fashion, but did not log practice time on Wednesday or Friday. If he is unable to suit up against Houston, Malik Willis would be in line to make his first career start. Regardless of who plays, the Titans will likely continue to lean on Derrick Henry in Week 8.
fantasypros.com
Mark Andrews (knee) questionable for TNF
Andrews did not practice at all on the short week with his injury, and his status appears to be legitimately in doubt. But he missed practice last week with the injury, too, before playing, and he has yet to miss a game in his career because of an injury. The likelihood is that the Ravens are simply trying to take it easy with Andrews on a short week, but given his lack of production in Week 7, fantasy managers would be wise to monitor reports on Thursday on his status.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 8 RB & WR Rankings – Should You Stay Patient with Romeo Doubs?
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
fantasypros.com
Rashod Bateman officially active for Thursday
According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, WR Rashod Bateman is officially active to play on Thursday night against Tampa Bay. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Bateman has been trending in the direction of playing after missing some time with an injury. Bateman operates as the Ravens' No. 1 option among WRs and can be expected to see volume in a more pass-happy Ravens offense than in the past. He will likely work behind TE Mark Andrews in the target department, though, who is also active for TNF.
fantasypros.com
5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Week 8 (2022)
“Often, in the real world, it’s not the smart that get ahead but the bold.”. Now that draft season is over and we’re into the regular season, it’s time for weekly bold predictions. The point here is that if you follow the consensus, you’re probably going to...
fantasypros.com
Kyren Williams designated to return from IR
Williams has been on injured reserve for over a month due to an ankle injury he sustained early on this season, but he has recovered well and is now designated to return. He will have a chance to receive some real work for the Rams moving forward with Cam Akers likely to be traded in the coming weeks.
fantasypros.com
Week 8 Daily Fantasy Digest (2022 Fantasy Football) PREMIUM
There’s another game in London and two teams on their bye, leaving 11 games on Sunday’s main slate. On the sizable slate, there are three games with an over/under of at least 49.0 points, headlined by a 51.5-point total. Additionally, there are only two games with a spread larger than a touchdown. So, there are intriguing options in every game. Although there are still a few teams that gamers should entirely fade.
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones expected to start Week 8
There has been a lot of speculation about whether the Patriots will start Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe in the past few weeks, but it looks like the team has decided to stick with Jones for this week. It isn't clear how close of a decision it was, and it's possible they could make a quarterback change if he doesn't play well in the coming weeks. No Patriots' pass-catcher is an elite fantasy option, but their ceiling's are raised with a non-rookie at the helm in Jones.
fantasypros.com
Marcus Peters listed as questionable for Thursday
CB Marcus Peters is listed as questionable by the Baltimore Ravens for Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (baltimoreravens.com) Peters was a non-participant in Monday's practice, as were a lot of Ravens, but has practiced in full the past two days. Peters has played in six games, doing a bit of everything: He has 17 tackles and one sack, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. With WR Julio Jones questionable to play, Peters will likely face whoever Tampa Bay's No. 2 wideout is, with WR Chris Godwin typically operating out of the slot.
fantasypros.com
Ezekiel Elliott not practicing Wednesday due to knee sprain
Ezekiel Elliott is not participating in Wednesday's practice due to a knee sprain; he is working off to the side with the rehab group. (Jon Machota on Twitter) Head coach Mike McCarthy said the knee sprain is not the same injury as last year. Elliott has played in all seven games this season, rushing 109 times for 443 yards and four TD. Tony Pollard is already one of the strongest handcuffs in fantasy and would bump to an RB2 for Week 8's matchup against Chicago should Elliott not play.
