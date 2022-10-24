Andrews did not practice at all on the short week with his injury, and his status appears to be legitimately in doubt. But he missed practice last week with the injury, too, before playing, and he has yet to miss a game in his career because of an injury. The likelihood is that the Ravens are simply trying to take it easy with Andrews on a short week, but given his lack of production in Week 7, fantasy managers would be wise to monitor reports on Thursday on his status.

2 DAYS AGO