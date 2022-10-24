M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 1018 Fayette Street in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Welcoming and bright two-bedroom one-bathroom apartment on Fayette St in downtown Conshohocken! This bi-level beauty is ready for a new tenant by early December 2022. Enjoy a fully renovated apartment with original circa 1920 ornamental woodwork throughout this apartment. The first floor boasts large windows which face Fayette St., providing ample natural light throughout the spacious living room and kitchen. All-white cabinets and appliances give the kitchen a fresh feel. On the second floor, you are greeted by multiple closets for storage and a large, sunny master bedroom. The second bedroom offers room for another sleeping space or office. This unit is also equipped with central heating and cooling. Outside you will enjoy autumn in Conshohocken with a sprawling, grassy yard and spacious front yard! This unit is centrally located in a charming twin duplex within walking distance to restaurants, bars, and shops in Conshohocken with easy access to major highways and public transportation.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO