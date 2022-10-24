ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 1018 Fayette Street | Conshohocken | M Property Services

M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 1018 Fayette Street in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Welcoming and bright two-bedroom one-bathroom apartment on Fayette St in downtown Conshohocken! This bi-level beauty is ready for a new tenant by early December 2022. Enjoy a fully renovated apartment with original circa 1920 ornamental woodwork throughout this apartment. The first floor boasts large windows which face Fayette St., providing ample natural light throughout the spacious living room and kitchen. All-white cabinets and appliances give the kitchen a fresh feel. On the second floor, you are greeted by multiple closets for storage and a large, sunny master bedroom. The second bedroom offers room for another sleeping space or office. This unit is also equipped with central heating and cooling. Outside you will enjoy autumn in Conshohocken with a sprawling, grassy yard and spacious front yard! This unit is centrally located in a charming twin duplex within walking distance to restaurants, bars, and shops in Conshohocken with easy access to major highways and public transportation.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Crebilly Farmstead House in Westtown

Most of the 309-acre Crebilly Farm will be preserved as open space. That will give you one huge backyard if you buy this handsome house and the 15-acre lot it sits on. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Now...
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
SoJO 104.9

Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA

The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Resurfacing Ahead in Montgomery, Chester Counties

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers in the western Montgomery County municipalities of Upper Salford, Salford, Green Lane, and Marlborough; and Charlestown in northern Chester County, all may be affected by lane closures for road resurfacing next week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Closures are scheduled:. Monday (Oct....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Twenty-Three Area Halloween Events Remain Available

There’s plenty of fun, Halloween-related things to do in western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties this month. Here’s the last revised list from The Post, updated Friday (Oct. 27, 2022) with four NEW! items. Click any bold-faced headline below a date to be linked to source information.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Non-Profits Benefit from Church Clothing Delivery

POTTSTOWN PA – Volunteers from the Pottstown Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 93 Maugers Mill Rd., were involved in – and area non-profit groups benefited from – deliveries last Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022) of more than 6,500 pounds of free clothing and blankets, the church reported.
POTTSTOWN, PA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA

The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Redner’s Markets, Shoppers Give $65,000 for Ukraine

READING PA – Reading-based Redner’s Markets, which operates supermarkets and convenience stores in Lower Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Boyertown, Douglassville, Bally, Phoenixville, Red Hill, Collegeville, and Audubon, has donated $65,000 to Project HOPE as a result of what it said Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) was its customers’ “outpouring of support.”
READING, PA

