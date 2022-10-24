Read full article on original website
morethanthecurve.com
For Rent | 1018 Fayette Street | Conshohocken | M Property Services
M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 1018 Fayette Street in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Welcoming and bright two-bedroom one-bathroom apartment on Fayette St in downtown Conshohocken! This bi-level beauty is ready for a new tenant by early December 2022. Enjoy a fully renovated apartment with original circa 1920 ornamental woodwork throughout this apartment. The first floor boasts large windows which face Fayette St., providing ample natural light throughout the spacious living room and kitchen. All-white cabinets and appliances give the kitchen a fresh feel. On the second floor, you are greeted by multiple closets for storage and a large, sunny master bedroom. The second bedroom offers room for another sleeping space or office. This unit is also equipped with central heating and cooling. Outside you will enjoy autumn in Conshohocken with a sprawling, grassy yard and spacious front yard! This unit is centrally located in a charming twin duplex within walking distance to restaurants, bars, and shops in Conshohocken with easy access to major highways and public transportation.
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Crebilly Farmstead House in Westtown
Most of the 309-acre Crebilly Farm will be preserved as open space. That will give you one huge backyard if you buy this handsome house and the 15-acre lot it sits on. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Now...
Trevose-Based Manufacturer Celebrates 75 Years of Local Business
A Bucks County manufacturing company just celebrated a major milestone in their long and productive history within the area. Theresa Hegel wrote about the local company for the Advertising Speciality Institute. Penn Emblem, located at 2577 Interplex Drive in Trevose, recently celebrated 75 years of business in the Bucks County...
Bye Bye: Another Big Chain Store is Closing One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. Within the past several months, shoppers in New Jersey have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets have shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
Big National Chain to Close Another Store in Center City Philadelphia, PA
The retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a two-story store in Center City. Within the past few days, Wawa made headlines when they announced that they would be shutting down a pair of locations over, "continued safety and security challenges and business factors," according to a statement. Those stores are located on Market Street, one at 12th and the other at 19th Street.
Perkasie Restaurant Listed as Having One of the Best Tasting Menus in the Philadelphia Area
The Perkasie establishment has a wide array of dining options for everyone. A Bucks County restaurant just made a major list of eateries with the best tasting menus, a huge accomplishment in the local dining scene. Jenn Ladd wrote about the restaurant in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Maize, located at 519...
sanatogapost.com
Resurfacing Ahead in Montgomery, Chester Counties
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers in the western Montgomery County municipalities of Upper Salford, Salford, Green Lane, and Marlborough; and Charlestown in northern Chester County, all may be affected by lane closures for road resurfacing next week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Closures are scheduled:. Monday (Oct....
Centurion
From Four Lanes to the Hotel: Inside the Langhorne Borough’s Eatery
It’s 5:45 pm on a Friday night. The song, “Tennessee Whiskey” can be heard from the touch tunes jukebox nestled in the corner near a Pennsylvania Lottery machine. No one is playing the lotto machine at the moment, but we’ll come back to that later. Currently,...
Upcoming Holiday Mall Shopping: One Montco Site Makes That Annual Roller Coaster of Activity Seems Apt
Looming on the calendrical horizon is 2022’s holiday shopping season, sure to kick off before the last packet of M&M’s is scarfed down from the Halloween stash. If gift-buying season in Montgomery County feels like one giant Nov.–Dec. amusement park ride, that sense may be wholly fitting at Willow Grove Mall.
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in Wayne. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer. These...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Hedge Fund Manager Lost $25 Million In Sale Of MontCo Mansion: Report
A lavish mansion in Montgomery County sold for less than a third of the cost it took to build it, says a report by MansionGlobal.com. The sprawling, six-bedroom estate at 100 Maplehill Road in Gladwyne Township sold for $9.26 million in August, county property records show. But according to the...
Kennett Square’s Longwood Gardens Smashes Annual Attendance Record This Year
Image via Longwood Gardens. Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square has broken the record for its annual attendance, beating out pre-Covid’s 2019 record by 5 percent for a total of 1.6 million visitors between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, writes Emma Dooling for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
1950s-Era Public Housing Site in Glenside Relaunched as Affordable Housing Community
North Hills Manor, a redevelopment project in Glenside, has transformed a a 1950s-era public housing unit into a high-quality 50-unit affordable housing community. Located at 3115 Walnut Avenue, the site also includes a new 2,6380-sq.-ft. community building. North Hills Manor’s 17-building site includes apartments with one to four bedrooms, as...
sanatogapost.com
Twenty-Three Area Halloween Events Remain Available
There’s plenty of fun, Halloween-related things to do in western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties this month. Here’s the last revised list from The Post, updated Friday (Oct. 27, 2022) with four NEW! items. Click any bold-faced headline below a date to be linked to source information.
sanatogapost.com
Non-Profits Benefit from Church Clothing Delivery
POTTSTOWN PA – Volunteers from the Pottstown Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 93 Maugers Mill Rd., were involved in – and area non-profit groups benefited from – deliveries last Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022) of more than 6,500 pounds of free clothing and blankets, the church reported.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA
The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
Delco Home to Pair of the Safest ‘Cities’ in Pennsylvania
Two townships in Delaware County are among the 25 Safest Cities in Pennsylvania, according to a new report by SafeHome.org. Cities/townships had to have at least 39,000 residents to qualify. SafeHome.org used various factors to calculate a Safety Score for major cities in the nation. These included the FBI’s latest...
sanatogapost.com
Redner’s Markets, Shoppers Give $65,000 for Ukraine
READING PA – Reading-based Redner’s Markets, which operates supermarkets and convenience stores in Lower Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Boyertown, Douglassville, Bally, Phoenixville, Red Hill, Collegeville, and Audubon, has donated $65,000 to Project HOPE as a result of what it said Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) was its customers’ “outpouring of support.”
