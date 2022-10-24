ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Flying Dutchman
4d ago

Like most fire departments, the vast majority of their calls are medical in nature. I do not have a background in fire services, but why send a full fire truck with 4 to 5 fire fighters, for a medical aid call? Why not send a paramedic unit, with two to three paramedics instead? The labor contracts, dictate how many fire fighters must be on the fire truck. That needs to change, not just in Fullerton, but elsewhere.

4d ago

Why do we need a fullCrew and ladder truck for someone with a medical issue, etc, when a ford explorer loaded with one or two paramedics could quickly get there assess the situation, stabilize a person, if needed, then order an ambulance, like other countries.

fullertonobserver.com

City to Retain Fire Department

For the past several meetings, the Fullerton Fire Department has been asking City Council to contract out fire services with the Orange County Fire Authority, citing problems with retention and financial sustainability with the City’s department. On October 18, Fullerton City Council voted to keep its fire department, and not to contract out with OCFA.
FULLERTON, CA
foxla.com

High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center

Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
FULLERTON, CA
segerstromjagjournal.com

Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana

On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
IRVINE, CA
newsantaana.com

A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing

The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
TUSTIN, CA
Twice

Howard’s Opens Experience Center At Orange County Market Place

Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, has announced the grand opening of its newest Experience Center in Tustin. The new Experience Center, prominently located at The Market Place in Orange County, is the seventh of its type introduced by the premium retailer and the latest push in the company’s current strategic expansion plan. Like its other locations, the Tustin site is designed to be a pre-eminent appliance hub for customers and trade professionals.
TUSTIN, CA
aclusocal.org

Catalyst California, ACLU Report Reveals Racist Patrol Practices by Sheriff’s Departments in CA

CALIFORNIA – Today, Catalyst California (formerly Advancement Project California) and the ACLU of Southern California released a new report revealing the prevalence of racially-biased patrol activities, particularly traffic stops, by sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, Riverside, Sacramento and San Diego Counties. Read the full report here. Based on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
lbccviking.com

Thousands make way to PCC for Long Beach’s new swap meet

If you can ponder it, the 562 Flea swap meet will most likely have it. By the time the swap meet at the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College began, there were already over 3000 visitors in attendance. As they strolled through the maze of tents of small business owners, upbeat Latin music played and the aroma of tacos and Korean barbecue filled the air.
LONG BEACH, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide

At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
CULVER CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
ANAHEIM, CA

