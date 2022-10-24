Read full article on original website
Flying Dutchman
4d ago
Like most fire departments, the vast majority of their calls are medical in nature. I do not have a background in fire services, but why send a full fire truck with 4 to 5 fire fighters, for a medical aid call? Why not send a paramedic unit, with two to three paramedics instead? The labor contracts, dictate how many fire fighters must be on the fire truck. That needs to change, not just in Fullerton, but elsewhere.
Reply(1)
3
AP_000522.ae22f3893a8d44c8bad93fc48b97c6ac.1752
4d ago
Why do we need a fullCrew and ladder truck for someone with a medical issue, etc, when a ford explorer loaded with one or two paramedics could quickly get there assess the situation, stabilize a person, if needed, then order an ambulance, like other countries.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Look for more electric bikes and electric motorcycles on the streets of Los AngelesDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Related
fullertonobserver.com
City to Retain Fire Department
For the past several meetings, the Fullerton Fire Department has been asking City Council to contract out fire services with the Orange County Fire Authority, citing problems with retention and financial sustainability with the City’s department. On October 18, Fullerton City Council voted to keep its fire department, and not to contract out with OCFA.
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
newsantaana.com
Twenty transients refused assistance and two were arrested at a Westminster homeless camp cleanup
Earlier this week, the Westminster Police Homeless Outreach Team, along with the Community Preservation Unit and Public Works, cleaned up the area of Beach Blvd. under the 22 Freeway. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. Twenty individuals were contacts and offered services, however, they all...
segerstromjagjournal.com
Gentrification is Changing Santa Ana
On September 24, 2018, the Orange County Transportation Authority announced the creation of the OC Streetcar, a transportation system meant to decrease traffic congestion and link the downtown sector of the city of Santa Ana to shopping centers in adjacent cities such as Garden Grove and Orange. At the core of the construction frenzy lay the iconic 4th street of Santa Ana, known for its Hispanic atmosphere largely due to the plethora of quinceañera shops, its Mexican food, and the multiple candy locales dotted throughout the street.
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
Is The Controversial CEO of Orange County’s Green Power Agency On The Way Out?
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency kicked the decision on firing CEO Brian Probolsky on Tuesday, again extending the discussion on whether or not to remove their controversial top employee. Board members of the Orange County Power Authority have been talking about firing Probolsky since at least June.
newsantaana.com
A Tustin teenager skipped school and is missing
The Tustin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Jeydi Lopez. Lopez was last seen on 09/27/22, at 0700, at her residence in Tustin, before leaving for school (Beckman High School in the City of Irvine). Lopez did not attend school that day and it is unknown what she was...
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
californiahealthline.org
Ambulance Company to Halt Some Rides in Southern Calif., Citing Low Medicaid Rates
For 23 years, the private ambulance industry in California had gone without an increase in the base rate the state pays it to transport Medicaid enrollees. At the start of the year, it asked the state legislature to more than triple the rate, from around $110 to $350 per ride. The request went unheeded.
theregistrysocal.com
Four-Building Office Campus Listed in Orange County With $33.9MM Asking Price
More office space is being brought to the market in Southern California. One building, a 58,193 square foot office campus in Costa Mesa, is currently on the market for $33.9 million, or about $582 per square foot, according to a property listing from CBRE. Built in 1975, the four-building campus...
Twice
Howard’s Opens Experience Center At Orange County Market Place
Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, has announced the grand opening of its newest Experience Center in Tustin. The new Experience Center, prominently located at The Market Place in Orange County, is the seventh of its type introduced by the premium retailer and the latest push in the company’s current strategic expansion plan. Like its other locations, the Tustin site is designed to be a pre-eminent appliance hub for customers and trade professionals.
aclusocal.org
Catalyst California, ACLU Report Reveals Racist Patrol Practices by Sheriff’s Departments in CA
CALIFORNIA – Today, Catalyst California (formerly Advancement Project California) and the ACLU of Southern California released a new report revealing the prevalence of racially-biased patrol activities, particularly traffic stops, by sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, Riverside, Sacramento and San Diego Counties. Read the full report here. Based on...
lbccviking.com
Thousands make way to PCC for Long Beach’s new swap meet
If you can ponder it, the 562 Flea swap meet will most likely have it. By the time the swap meet at the Pacific Coast Campus of Long Beach City College began, there were already over 3000 visitors in attendance. As they strolled through the maze of tents of small business owners, upbeat Latin music played and the aroma of tacos and Korean barbecue filled the air.
KTLA.com
Man’s body found inside electrical vault at abandoned Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
The body of a man was found inside an underground electrical vault at the shuttered Carousel Mall in San Bernardino. Security video from the area showed the man wearing a backpack walking outside the mall at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hours later, just after 7 a.m., a fire was reported...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
3 people charged for SoCal ID theft, home improvement loan scam
Three people were arrested Thursday for allegedly orchestrating a wide-ranging identity theft and home improvement loan scam that prosecutors contend bilked lenders out of $3.4 million. Norbertas Sinica, 37, of Thousand Oaks, Selena Garcia, 27, of Riverside, and Kelliams S. Chavistad, 42, of Long Beach, are scheduled to be arraigned...
Should Anaheim Be Santa Ana’s Police Oversight Role Model?
Police oversight in some form or another is on the way for Santa Ana. And City Council members want it to have more teeth than Anaheim’s suggestions-bound police review board, despite limitations under Santa Ana’s city charter. “I certainly don’t want this to be a replica of the...
Woman arrested after freeway pursuit ends on I-15
A woman who failed to stop for police Friday led authorities on a chase through San Diego County that ended near Temecula.
2urbangirls.com
Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
Comments / 4