ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

Two people arrested in connection with Falmouth murder

FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that James Blood (aka Hector), 39, of Lynn and Cynthia Rubin, 43, of Reading were arraigned today in connection with the death of Corey Lowe on October 24th, 2022 in Falmouth. Mr. Blood was arraigned on charges...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case

WAREHAM – Wareham Police is requesting the publics assistance identifying this male. This male is a person of interest in an active breaking and entering incident. If you know this male , have seen someone similar to this male , a male with matching clothing or can provide information leading to his identification. Please call […] The post Wareham Police seek person of interest in breaking and entering case appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

One person seriously injured in three vehicle crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH – One person was seriously in a three-vehicle crash in Sandwich. One of the cars then struck a utility pole. It happened shortly before 8 AM on Route 130 by the Sandwich Taverna near Cotuit Road. The seriously injured victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School

BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Bourne shortly before 6:30 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road in front of Upper Cape Regional Technical School. The impact left one vehicle in a ditch. About a half-dozen people were evaluated at the scene. All declined to go to the hospital. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area including a backup into the State Police Rotary. The collision is under investigation by Bourne Police.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Traffic snarled on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port after two-vehicle crash

YARMOUTH PORT – Shortly after 11 AM on Thursday, there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 6A in front of the Yarmouth Port Post Office. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. There were backups on Route 6A in both directions until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Fire breaks out in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Fire broke out early Friday morning in Falmouth. Officials reported at one point part of the building at 11 Surrey Lane collapsed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. The post Fire breaks out in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Breaking: Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans

ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area. CWN will bring you […] The post Breaking: Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ORLEANS, MA
capecod.com

Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away

FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Wednesday that the victim of a stabbing in Falmouth has succumbed to his injuries. On Monday October 24th, Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence. Upon arrival they found Corey Lowe, 29, of Falmouth, seriously injured. He was transported to a Boston area hospital where he was pronounced deceased yesterday evening.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Rainy conditions may have led to crash that shutdown Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash shut down Route 6 in both directions by Exit 82 (Route 124). The crash happened shortly before 8:30 AM Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported. The road reopened about 9 AM but residual delays were likely. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police. The post Rainy conditions may have led to crash that shutdown Route 6 in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man out on bail after disturbing injuries discovered on dog by Swansea vet

A Rhode Island man was arrested recently after one of the most disturbing cases of animal abuse that the RISPCA has seen. On September 20th at approximately 9:00 a.m., RISPCA officials received a telephone call from Bay State Veterinary Emergency Services in Swansea regarding a canine, identified as an approximately eight-year-old beagle mix named Coco, that needed emergency medical treatment.
SWANSEA, MA
capecoddaily.com

Breaking: Two people rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in Harwich house

HARWICH – Two people were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly being pulled from a residence unresponsive. The incident happened in the 200 block of Route 28 sometime after 4:30 PM. Firefighters are checking if a problem with gas in the house was to blame. Further details were not immediately available. The post Breaking: Two people rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in Harwich house appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Police unveil new Community Crisis Intervention Team

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police congratulate their newest Community Crisis Intervention Team (CCIT) officers Sergeant Ross, Officer Fachada, and Officer Roy. CCIT is an intensive 40 hour class focused on all aspects of mental health treatment and intervention for residents and non-residents, children, students, elderly, and other vulnerable people in the community. A special thank you […] The post Barnstable Police unveil new Community Crisis Intervention Team appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police lieutenant arrested twice in a week sees multiple charges dismissed

A Fall River Police lieutenant who was arrested twice in a week in Somerset in July has seen charges dismissed. 48-year-old Andrew Crook of Somerset was found dangerous after the arrests and was ordered into an in-patient treatment center. If he was released from the treatment center during the pendency of the cases, Crook had to be fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and was ordered to home confinement at a relative’s home until the disposition of his criminal cases. He also had to remain alcohol and drug free, not possess any firearm and have no contact with the victim in the case.
SOMERSET, MA
capecoddaily.com

GOOD NEWS: Missing Raynham teen found safe in New York City

RAYNHAM, MA – Chief James Donovan reports that missing Raynham 16-year-old Colleen Weaver has been found safe in New York City. Weaver was first reported missing after she left her home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 18. At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, she was located with the assistance of the […] The post GOOD NEWS: Missing Raynham teen found safe in New York City appeared first on CapeCod.com.
RAYNHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night

A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
RAYNHAM, MA
Fatim Hemraj

Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.

Casey and Kristin Weaver at a vigil for their missing daughter, 16-year-old ColleenEnterprise News. When Kristen Weaver went to her daughter's bedroom to wake her up for school on October 18, 2022, 16-year-old Colleen was nowhere to be found. Panicked, Kristin and her husband, Casey called the police and reported Colleen missing. A week later, there has been no trace of the teen.
RAYNHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy