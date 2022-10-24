WATCH * ACTIVE INVESTIGATION * Police find sedan crashed and abandoned in the woods of Barnstable Village…

Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Two people arrested in connection with Falmouth murder
FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that James Blood (aka Hector), 39, of Lynn and Cynthia Rubin, 43, of Reading were arraigned today in connection with the death of Corey Lowe on October 24th, 2022 in Falmouth. Mr. Blood was arraigned on charges...
capecod.com
Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area.
capecod.com
Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School
BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Bourne shortly before 6:30 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road in front of Upper Cape Regional Technical School. The impact left one vehicle in a ditch. About a half-dozen people were evaluated at the scene. All declined to go to the hospital. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area including a backup into the State Police Rotary. The collision is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Parents horrified 7-year-old able to bring loaded gun to Dorchester school
DORCHESTER - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the person who allowed a 7-year-old access to a loaded gun and bring it to school needs to be held accountable.Police were called to the Up Academy Holland school on Olney Street in Dorchester at 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a staff member found the gun in the student's backpack. It was removed safely, no shots were fired and no one was hurt.It's unclear if the student was in school Friday or whether anyone will face any charges."A child does not just get a gun and none of our kids should be anywhere near...
capecod.com
Two people rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in Harwich house
HARWICH – Two people were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly being pulled from a residence unresponsive. The incident happened in the 200 block of Route 28 sometime after 4:30 PM. Firefighters are checking if a problem with gas in the house was to blame. CWN is continuing...
capecod.com
Two people injured, one seriously, after reportedly falling from scaffolding in Mashpee
MASHPEE -Two people were injured, one seriously, after reportedly fall from from some scaffolding at a construction site in Mashpee. It happened about 2:30 PM on Sand Dollar Lane. The more seriously injured victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The incident is being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Further details were not immediately available.
Police: Cape Cod man seriously injured from stabbing that left trail of blood across the highway
Authorities said they do not think this is a random event, and they believe “the public is not in any danger.”. A man was stabbed at a Cape Cod residence Monday night, police said, and an investigation is underway to find the perpetrator. Falmouth Police received a 911 call...
capecod.com
Early morning fire breaks out in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – From Fire Falmouth Fire-Rescue: At approximately 2:15 AM Friday morning, a Patrolman on routine area patrol was alerted to a fire coming from a residence on Surrey Lane in East Falmouth. The resident was awoken by the smoke detectors sounding in the home. He attempted to extinguish the fire without success. The Patrolman evacuated the resident without injury.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police lieutenant arrested twice in a week sees multiple charges dismissed
A Fall River Police lieutenant who was arrested twice in a week in Somerset in July has seen charges dismissed. 48-year-old Andrew Crook of Somerset was found dangerous after the arrests and was ordered into an in-patient treatment center. If he was released from the treatment center during the pendency of the cases, Crook had to be fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and was ordered to home confinement at a relative’s home until the disposition of his criminal cases. He also had to remain alcohol and drug free, not possess any firearm and have no contact with the victim in the case.
WCVB
Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds
BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. The victim was identified by Boston police as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. Hylton was described him...
Missing Raynham teen suspected by police to have been lured from home in night
A teenage girl from Raynham has been missing since last Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Raynham Police are turning to the public for help, the department stated in a press release. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last reported being seen at 1 a.m. on Tuesday by a family member in the area of Orchard and King Streets, and is believed to have left her home around that time, the release stated. Raynham Police said in a Facebook post that “her parents believe she was lured out of the house in the middle of the night through social media by someone possibly impersonating a classmate.”
Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
Missing Raynham girl found safe in New York City
RAYNHAM, MA — A Raynham teen who had been missing for nine days was found safe late Thursday night in New York City. Colleen Weaver, 16, was found just hours after her mother and the community gathered for a vigil, begging her to come home. New York City Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man accused of break-into area school, destruction of property
A Bristol County man was arrested late last week concerning a break-in at a school. On Sunday September 18, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Rehoboth Police Department responded to the Palmer River Elementary School for the report of a burglar alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers discovered an exterior window air...
Duxbury fire prompts reminder to close doors when flames break out
DUXBURY – A fire in Duxbury Monday prompted firefighters to remind people how critical it is to close doors if flames break out in your home.The fire started at a Lake Shore Drive home just after noon.Firefighters were able to stop the flames from spreading to the living spaces of the home and no one was hurt.The Duxbury Fire Department posted that the reason the flames did not spread is that someone closed one interior door. A photo of the aftermath shows the charred door, while the room next door was not damaged.
capecod.com
Updated Wednesday 11:15 AM: Stabbing in Falmouth leaves local man dead
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police responded to a stabbing late Monday night. The incident happened at a residence in the 400 block of East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) about 11:30 PM. The victim reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Falmouth Police were actively searching for suspects. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office will be leading the investigation. Further details were not immediately available. A section of Route 28 between Davisville Road and Sao Paulo Drive was closed for several hours while the scene was processed.
NECN
Man Arrested After Alleged Indecent Assaults on 2 Teens Riding Red Line
A Dorchester man has been arrested after allegedly indecently assaulting two teenagers onboard a Red Line train earlier this month, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Edgar Alonzo, 35, was arrested Tuesday evening after a transit officer spotted him, according to a news release. Alonzo is accused of indecently assaulting...
cnyhomepage.com
Missing 16-year-old Massachusetts girl may be in danger, police seek public’s help in New England
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old that may be within 100 miles of Raynham. According to a news release sent to 22News from Raynham Police Department, 16-year-old Colleen Weaver left her home in Raynham between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18. Police believe she may be in danger and has not been in contact with anyone since her disappearance.
Police continue search for missing Raynham teen
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Police are continuing to search for a Raynham teenager who went missing last Tuesday. 16-year-old Colleen Weaver was last seen by a family member on October 18th around 1:00 a.m. near her home in the area of Orchard and King Streets, according to Raynham Police. Colleen...
