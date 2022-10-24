WATCH * ACTIVE INVESTIGATION * Police find sedan crashed and abandoned in the woods of Barnstable Village…

A Fall River Police lieutenant who was arrested twice in a week in Somerset in July has seen charges dismissed. 48-year-old Andrew Crook of Somerset was found dangerous after the arrests and was ordered into an in-patient treatment center. If he was released from the treatment center during the pendency of the cases, Crook had to be fitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and was ordered to home confinement at a relative’s home until the disposition of his criminal cases. He also had to remain alcohol and drug free, not possess any firearm and have no contact with the victim in the case.

SOMERSET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO