Voices: My child got an attendance award at school – and I’m furious about it
Last week, my son came home from school with a sparkling new pencil case he had won for his 100 per cent attendance. He was so excited about his accomplishment, beaming with pride. I told him what a lovely pencil case it was, but quickly delivered a monologue to him about how attendance does not make a child good or bad. It is lovely he has gone to school every day so far this term, but it isn’t something I could congratulate, because it wasn’t his accomplishment – just his luck of the draw.“There are kids who haven’t been...
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
'White teachers should teach ethnic minority children to sing God Save the King', says government's social mobility tsar Katharine Birbalsingh
The government's social mobility tsar has said that white teachers should teach schoolchildren from ethnic minority backgrounds to sing God Save the King. Social Mobility Commission chair Katharine Birbalsingh, known as Britain's strictest headteacher, said children are at risk of feeling they don't 'belong' in the UK if they do not sing the national anthem - even if it makes them feel 'uncomfortable'.
Parents fuming as kids booted out of school for not wearing 'black enough' socks
Parents are fuming after a group of children were booted from school for not wearing ‘black enough’ socks. Headteacher Alun Ebenezer at The Deepings School in Lincolnshire defended the decision to remove the 50 students from their classes for not adhering to the strict dress code. On Monday...
GoLocalProv
Classical High Students Walking Out Over Teachers Who They Say Are “Not Safe for Students”
A walkout — and “sit in” at the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) has been planned for Friday at noon, over teachers that event organizers claim "aren't safe for students." “The PPSD is protecting Ramona Bessinger, as well as other teachers...these teachers are not safe for students,...
Students walk out in protest over woke assistant principal who told staff to use their 'straight, white privilege' to back new gender-neutral homecoming royalty - after prom king and queen titles were axed
Nearly 100 students walked out of Farmington High School in Minnesota in protest on Wednesday after an assistant principal told staff to use their 'straight, white privilege' to protect the pupils. Administrators were discussing backlash to their decision to do away with the traditional homecoming queen and king titles in...
Maryland Substitute Teacher Removed From Elementary School Over Tweets Scolding Black Moms
A substitute teacher in Upper Marlboro, Maryland,. has been removed from an elementary school over controversial tweets that encouraged bullying, judged parents, and labeled herself as being “hood.”. The educator, identified as Bianca Robinson, has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School after upsetting parents with...
Girl, 11, says she was gang-raped by fellow pupils in Delhi school bathroom
An 11-year-old girl in India’s capital Delhi says she was gangraped in a school washroom by two older boys from the same school.The incident was brought to light after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to the school authorities and Delhi police.According to the DCW notice, the incident took place in July when the 11-year-old girl was going to her classroom when she bumped into two boys who go to the same school and study in class 11-12, making them between 16 and 18 years old.सरकारी स्कूल में 11 साल की बच्ची के साथ हुए दुष्कर्म के...
'I saw my friends start burning': Student says she's 'traumatized' after classroom chemistry demonstration went horribly wrong - explosion left first and second rows of students ON FIRE
A high school senior at a Virginia high school said she's 'traumatized' after a botched chemistry demonstration set multiple students and her teacher on fire. Bethanne Piland, 19, attended her second-period chemistry class at Dinwiddie High School Wednesday when her teacher conducted an experiment that went horribly wrong as students in the first and second rows were in flames within seconds.
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
I'm transgender, and when I stopped chestfeeding due to complications with an IUD placement, I started my medical transition. I'm now a better parent.
Family of 5 Furious After College Student Refuses to Fund Their Lifestyle
Whose responsibility is it to pay for bills and groceries in a household?. The cost of living continues to rise, particularly since the pandemic, putting additional strain on households all around the US. Many families have had to take up additional jobs to ensure they can put food on their family’s plates.
Teacher gives girl 'zero' after boy blacked out all her answers
In addition to imparting knowledge, a teacher is responsible for nurturing character, kindness, and other values in their students. But some teachers may not go the extra mile to ensure that all students are behaving well. They might ignore the wrongdoings in the class and, therefore, teach children wrong values.
Good News Network
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve
A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
Teachers hit out at the idea that the school day should be extended
Teachers are hitting out at the government's proposal for longer school weeks starting September 2023. The government have issued a proposal for schools to be open a minimum of 32.5 hours a week, however, teachers have argued against this, saying that it won't make 'much difference', according to the BBC.
Catholic college men in creepy mass catcalling ritual: 'Whores, come out of your burrows like rabbits'
The video showed more than 100 students from Elías Ahuja college in Madrid pulling up their blinds en masse and howling at all-female dorms.
New Covid symptom strikes first as latest wave threatens ‘devastating’ winter
THE most common Covid symptoms plaguing Brits have changed, experts have warned. It comes as a spike in cases has led some experts to warn the UK is on the brink of a "devastating" new wave this winter. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 72 per cent since last...
Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking
A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Pupils should not be ‘unfairly singled out’ at school because of their afro hair
Pupils should not be “unfairly singled out” at school because they have afro hair, the equalities watchdog has said. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said policies which ban certain hairstyles without making exceptions on racial grounds “are likely to be unlawful”. This includes styles...
