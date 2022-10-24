Read full article on original website
How to see the world-famous Tokyo tuna auction at the Toyosu Market
Tokyo’s Toyosu Market is one of the biggest fish markets in the world and famous for its lively tuna auctions. These early morning auctions have become a popular attraction, where visitors are allowed to watch the proceedings from two different locations. The first is just a passageway overlooking the hall, but the other is a special observation deck on the same floor as the auction. Entry is free for both viewing spots, but the latter requires advance reservations as only 27 people per day are allowed to watch the auction from this close-up angle.
Starbucks releases an exclusive Japan-only Christmas collection
Starbucks never fails to surprise us with its seasonal creations. Autumn has already brought us the popular pumpkin spice latte as well as a cutesy-spooky range of Halloween mugs and tumblers. Next up, of course, is Christmas, and Starbucks has just revealed the festive collection that will only be available in Japan.
Save 20 percent at restaurants in Tokyo with the Go to Eat campaign
Good news for foodies. Tokyo is bringing back its Go to Eat campaign, which means you can save 20 percent on meals at participating restaurants across the city. The discount will be available through special vouchers that are exclusive to Tokyo. But you don’t need to be living in Tokyo to use them – foreign tourists and any resident of Japan can buy the Go to Eat vouchers, to save money on meals, while also supporting restaurants that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Vouchers can be redeemed at participating Tokyo restaurants between November 20 and January 25 2023.
Kyoto’s Kiyomizu-dera Temple is open till late for a special light-up this autumn
A few times a year, the breathtaking Kiyozumi-dera Temple that overlooks Kyoto city hosts special nighttime visits, where the temple’s structures and surrounding foliage are illuminated for a mesmerising display. The Buddhist temple, which is over 1,200 years old, is part of the Unesco World Heritage Site known collectively as the Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto.
An 8-metre-tall Jean Jullien installation is now showing at Ginza Six
French contemporary artist Jean Jullien has spent much of his career painting summery seascapes or playful cartoons, often inspired by the happy scenes of his childhood. His work is beloved the world over for its light-hearted humour and keen observations of shared human experiences, as demonstrated in his single cell comics about digital technology, life in lockdown, domestic relationships and other aspects of our modern world.
Inside ‘The White Lotus’s season two filming location in Italy
As much as you might dislike many of the – admittedly very dislikeable – characters of HBO’s breakout TV hit ‘The White Lotus’, there’s no denying the appeal of the show’s filming locations. The first season, which was set in Hawaii and revolved around the interactions between the guests and employees of a fictional resort chain, was full of spectacular backdrops and seriously enviable bits of luxury.
London is going to be as hot as Spain this weekend
Remember when all the fans sold out and we nearly melted during London’s heatwave in the summer? Yeah, it was absolutely unbearable. Aircon systems broke down in offices, wildfires erupted and the roads literally started liquefying. Well, in another turn of freak-weather events, London is set to reach highs of 22C today, marking the warmest end to an October the capital has seen in eight years.
This iconic Parisian café just opened a pop-up in NYC
Even folks who have never been to Paris have probably heard of the iconic French café and tea house Angelina, known for its decadent hot chocolate and Mont Blanc dessert (originally created in the Piedmont region of Italy, the treat is made with sweetened chestnut purée vermicelli topped with whipped cream).
Shake Shack and Lane Eight team up for a limited-edition sneaker collab
Shake Shack and footwear company Lane Eight have joined hands to celebrate their fourth year in Hong Kong, unveiling Shake Shack x Lane Eight Trainer AD 1 as the ultimate fusion of the two! The cloud-white sneakers features Shake-Shack-Green shoelaces and several shoe charms ranging from a burger and fries to a shake bottle. The shoes are made without animal-derived materials and take a sustainable step toward a better planet.
The best carless day trips from Melbourne
No car, no problem: these excursions are all accessible by our state's regional train, ferry and coach system. Melbourne may be chock-full of things to do and see, but sometimes you crave a break from the hubbub of city life. From national parks, world-class wineries, gold rush towns to sandy beaches, the state of Victoria teems with things to escape to – all within a short distance of the CBD.
Printworks has announced one final season
South London’s cathedral of electronic music Printworks is officially closing down in 2023, but before it goes, the club is going out with a bang. It has just confirmed that it will be delivering a final closing season in spring and summer 2023, offering its biggest programming yet, as a culmination of its six brilliantly successful years of operation.
Hong Kong to ease rules on operating hours on restaurants, clubs and barbecue sites from November 3
As part of the government’s gradual easing of Covid-19 social distancing measures, authorities announced today that public barbecue sites will reopen and operating hours for restaurants and clubs would be extended from November 3. Additionally, individuals will be allowed to remove their masks during group photos at events and catering premises, such as weddings.
London is getting these futuristic electric ‘tram buses’
Once upon a time, London had trams. They were pulled by horses and later went electric. Then trams weren’t cool anymore, so London’s councils expensively dug up all the tramlines and everyone travelling above ground had to use diesel-powered buses stinking up the atmosphere and clogging up the roads. Now, though, the capital is set to get some eco-friendly public transport that combines the accessibility of a tram with the track-free convenience of a bus.
5 best Thanksgiving getaways from Boston
Escape the city and head to these destinations near and far for a fun long weekend. While we all love fall in New England, sometimes getting out of town can be the best medicine for the short days and chilly weather. And if the fam won’t get too mad at you, Thanksgiving is one of the best times to travel—especially outside of New England. With cheap international flights, a free four-day weekend and an excuse to skip the annual Thanksgiving drama, a November getaway sounds pretty nice. We rounded up the best places to visit this year and the best part is they are all a nonstop from Logan. But if you are looking to stay a little closer to home, while still getting out of Boston check out our guide to the best weekend getaways or the best day trips from the city.
The best sports bars in Hong Kong
Catch your next big match at these watering holes in town. There’s nothing quite like the communal atmosphere of watching a major sporting event in a crowded bar. Whether it’s a weekly football match or a worldwide event, being surrounded by similarly passionate fans helps elevate the action to the next level. With the FIFA World Cup kicking off in Qatar from November 20, here are the best sports bars in Hong Kong for you to catch the games.
Diptyque is opening a brand-new London flagship store next month
Candle connoisseurs and home-fragrance enthusiasts, listen up, for we have good news. Très chic Parisian perfume company Diptyque will be opening its new London flagship this November. Famed for its limited-edition candles and iconic scents for the home, the brand already has five smaller stores dotted across the capital, but nothing anywhere near as extravagant as the imminent flagship.
Istria wins top Italian Gist Travel Food Award
The Italian Association of Tourism Journalists has just awarded Istria the status of Best Food & Wine Destination 2022 at the prestigious TTG Travel Experience tourist fair in Rimini. In bestowing the so-called Gist Travel Food Award, the organisation underlined that sustainability was the criterion that permeated the world of...
You can now get a ten-year visa to stay in Bali – but there’s a pretty big catch
With its picture-perfect beaches, thriving local and expat communities and dazzling tropical ecosystems, Bali is definitely the kind of place we can picture ourselves spending the next decade. And the Indonesian government has just announced a new visa that’ll let you do just that. From later this year, arrivals will be able to get a visa that will let them stay in Indonesia for up to ten years.
