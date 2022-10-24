Escape the city and head to these destinations near and far for a fun long weekend. While we all love fall in New England, sometimes getting out of town can be the best medicine for the short days and chilly weather. And if the fam won’t get too mad at you, Thanksgiving is one of the best times to travel—especially outside of New England. With cheap international flights, a free four-day weekend and an excuse to skip the annual Thanksgiving drama, a November getaway sounds pretty nice. We rounded up the best places to visit this year and the best part is they are all a nonstop from Logan. But if you are looking to stay a little closer to home, while still getting out of Boston check out our guide to the best weekend getaways or the best day trips from the city.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO