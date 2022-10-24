Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel and Lebanon sign US-brokered maritime boundaries deal
(JTA) — After years of negotiation and military posturing, Israel and Lebanon signed a U.S.-brokered agreement that establishes maritime boundaries between the countries, allowing each to explore for fossil fuels unthreatened by the prospect of an attack. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, heading into an election next Tuesday and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog in DC: The bond between Israel and the US is unbreakable
Israeli President Isaac Herzog greeted a largely admiring crowd of dozens of American Jewish leaders in a Washington hotel conference room on Tuesday. In a period of intense political divisions, with elections looming in the United States and Israel, Herzog’s brother, Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog, asked those in attendance to try to keep politics out of the discussion.
Cleveland Jewish News
Russian envoy to Lebanon: We have significant military coordination with Iran
Russia has been cooperating militarily with Iran to prevent “takfiri ideology from spreading in Syria.” Alexander Rudakov, Moscow’s ambassador to Lebanon, said on LuaLua TV (Bahrain) on Oct. 18. By takfiri, he means a Muslim who wrongly excommunicated a fellow Muslim, which is punishable by death according...
Cleveland Jewish News
Biden: Israel-Lebanon deal sets stage for more stable, prosperous region
The Israel-Lebanon maritime border agreement sets the stage for a more stable Middle East, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday. “As I said when this historic agreement was announced, it will secure the interests of both Israel and Lebanon, and it sets the stage for a more stable and prosperous region,” he said. “The United States will continue to serve as a facilitator as the parties work to uphold their commitments and implement this agreement.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Range of UN states come to Israel’s defense in face of latest Commission of Inquiry report
A number of United Nations member states came to Israel’s defense on Thursday as a controversial U.N. Commission of Inquiry presented its second report to the body. Several states condemned the commission, mandated to investigate any and all aspects of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since its roots, for both its bias and an anti-Semitic remark made recently by one of its members.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli defense minister to meet Erdogan in Turkey
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is slated to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, according to a statement from Gantz’s office. Gantz arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, marking the first official visit by an Israeli defense minister to the country in more than a decade.
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog and Biden stress US-Israel closeness ahead of nailbiter elections in both countries
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Israeli president Isaac Herzog had a message and stuck to it: Israel and the United States are on the same page no matter who wins elections in both countries next month. “We have elections in Israel, and you’re having midterm elections in the United States,” Herzog...
Cleveland Jewish News
Washington can’t find a path forward in Iran nuclear talks, says a senior Israeli official
The Biden administration’s attitude toward Iran has turned “very negative” in the wake of stalled negotiations for a revamped nuclear accord, a senior Israeli official familiar with Washington’s position on the matter said on Wednesday. The official said that the White House still believes it should...
Cleveland Jewish News
Energean starts extracting gas from Israel’s Karish field
The British-Greek hydrocarbon exploration and production company Energean plc announced on Wednesday that it had begun extracting natural gas from the Karish gas platform off the northern Israeli coast, a day before Israeli and Lebanese leaders are due to sign a United States-mediated agreement that demarcates the maritime border between the two enemy states.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel warns Syria it will step up attacks over Iranian weapons transfers
Israel has warned Syria that it will step up attacks if Syria continues to help Iran send weapons to the area, Al Arabiya reported. According to unnamed sources, Iran is sending weapons disguised as aid to Syria and Lebanon via air, land and sea. The report came after Israel was...
Cleveland Jewish News
Tortured logic: Analysts dismiss Ukraine’s attempt to blame Israel for Russia-Iran alliance
Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday accused Israel of bringing about an alliance between Russia and Iran, a claim experts JNS spoke with termed “bizarre.”. Addressing the Haaretz Democracy Conference in a pre-recorded message, Zelenskyy said the alliance “simply would not have happened if your politicians had made...
Cleveland Jewish News
US ambassador: America’s ‘love affair with Israel’ trumps concerns over structure of next Israeli government
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, fresh off a trip to Washington for the Israeli president’s visit, addressed the American Jewish community on Friday morning in a pre-Shabbat briefing. Nides, who joined the Oval Office meeting Wednesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, said he...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chief rabbi of Russia calls on Moscow to denounce official’s ‘vulgar’ anti-Semitism
Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar on Wednesday called on Moscow to denounce a top official’s “vulgar” anti-Semitism, saying it posed a “huge danger” to the Jewish community in the country. The call to condemn Alexei Pavlov, assistant secretary of Russia’s Security Council, came in...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN Commission of Inquiry says it will investigate ‘apartheid’ charges against Israel
The controversial, open-ended United Nations Commission of Inquiry into alleged human rights abuses by Israel and the Palestinians said Thursday it will investigate charges of “apartheid” against Israel. Thus far, the commission’s two reports, including one presented to the U.N. General Assembly on Thursday, has focused almost solely on Israel, furthering concerns about the one-sided nature of the inquiry and biases among its three members.
Cleveland Jewish News
Knesset website targeted by Russian hackers with alleged Kremlin ties
The Knesset website was targeted earlier this week by a Russian hacker group with alleged ties to the Kremlin, Channel 12 reported on Wednesday. Staff at the Israeli legislature reportedly identified the breach overnight Sunday and quickly restored full functionality to the website. According to the report, the “Xaknet Team”...
Cleveland Jewish News
Arab ‘anti-state’ parties present ongoing challenge for Israel
Arabs citizens today comprise 21 percent of Israel’s population, a significant minority. While their financial situation has dramatically improved over the last 50-plus years, the parties they send to the Knesset are largely “anti-state” in that they reject Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog concludes Washington visit with Oval Office sit-down
It took “guts” for Israel to sign the American-brokered maritime border deal with Lebanon, U.S. President Joe Biden told Israeli President Isaac Herzog ahead of their Oval Office meeting on Wednesday. “I have just completed a very detailed, in-depth discussion with the president of the United States, Joe...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israelis sanctioned for helping sway Moldova vote
An Israeli millionaire and his wife were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday, accused of efforts to exert the Russian government’s influence in Moldova. Among the 21 persons and companies added to those sanctioned by the United States were Ilan Shor and his wife, Sara Lvovna Shor, who is a famous Russian pop singer, actress, model and presenter known by the stage name “Jasmin.” Sara Shor is of Mountain Jew descent from Dagestan.
Cleveland Jewish News
In rare rebuke, Russian chief rabbi accuses senior defense official of antisemitism
(JTA) — In an usual move, a chief rabbi of Russia has accused a senior defense official of antisemitic hate speech in connection with the war in Ukraine, and a spokesperson for the rabbi warned of the onset of “a new era in Russia’s relations with Jews.”
As U.N. mulls sending troops to Haiti, a gang's rise shows how hard that would be
Oct 29 (Reuters) - As Haiti's gang-induced humanitarian crisis deepened in October, a group of looters ransacked a supermarket in a well-to-do suburb of the capital Port-au-Prince, leading police to arrest over a dozen people and take them to a nearby police station.
