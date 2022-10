The Cleveland Browns campaign is quickly narrowing to what appears to be a short-lived season of expectations. I’m not sure what will be scarier, the costumes we will see on national television Oct. 31 against the Cincinnati Bengals or the thought that a loss would end any hope of a postseason. Only five teams have made the playoffs starting 2-5. The numbers may change in the future because we now have a 17-game season. But the number of teams that have made the playoffs after a 2-6 start is the same as the number of touchdowns I have in the NFL. Zero. According to playoffstatus.com, the Browns have a 7% chance of making the playoffs.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO