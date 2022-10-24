ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Egypt COP27 climate summit activists concerned voices will be curtailed

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmALf_0ikG0Pv300
  • Summary

CAIRO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The decision to hold next month's COP27 climate summit in a highly secured tourist resort in Egypt, along with restrictions on access, is curbing civil society's participation in the event, some prominent activists say.

The Nov. 6-18 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh is the first annual U.N. climate conference to be held after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Campaigners see it as a crucial venue for raising the alarm over climate change and pressuring governments to act.

But they say voicing their concerns through rallies and protests as they have done in past host countries or cities will be more challenging in Egypt, where public demonstrations are effectively banned and activists have struggled to operate legally amid a far-reaching crackdown on political dissent.

Limits on accreditation and attendance badges for activists, especially from poorer nations, have also been a point of contention at previous U.N. climate summits.

Egypt, which has just one non-governmental organisation permanently accredited to attend the annual summits, says inclusion of civil society is a priority, and it has helped add more NGOs including 35 Egyptian groups through a single-year admission valid only for COP27.

That was a positive step but the process was not publicly announced and did not give some groups a fair chance to apply, said Hossam Bahgat, head of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR) and one of Egypt's best known campaigners.

"As a result, the list of accredited organisations does not include a single human rights organisation and none of the independent human rights groups in Egypt, including those that are working on the nexus of human rights, environmental justice and climate justice," he said.

A spokesperson for Egypt's COP presidency said in a written response to questions that there had been a "fully transparent" selection process approved by the U.N. after consultation with regional organisations and national negotiating teams.

Egyptian groups were recommended based on their environment and climate change expertise, the spokesperson said.

A U.N. climate change spokesman said there had been around 10,000 registrations from almost 2,000 admitted observer organisations for COP27, which was similar to COP26 in Glasgow.

CONCRETE BARRIER

Another concern among activists is the difficulty ordinary citizens may face accessing Sharm el-Sheikh. The city, situated at the southern tip of Egypt's Sinai peninsula, is bordered by the sea on one side and a concrete and wire barrier in the desert on the other.

It is only reachable by air, or by roads studded with checkpoints that run north towards the Suez Canal, the border with Israel, and North Sinai, where Egyptian security forces have been waging a counter-insurgency campaign.

"It's going to be virtually impossible for anyone who is not accredited for the conference itself to be able to access the city during the conference period," said Bahgat, adding that activists were expecting a "significantly quieter and much more regulated" COP this year.

Some of those hoping to travel from outside Egypt have been put off by hotel prices that ran into hundreds of dollars per night earlier in the year.

After lobbying from civil society, the government negotiated a $120 price cap for two-star hotels and announced cheaper accommodation in recent weeks.

That included rooms for 400 young people at about $30-40 a night, and was designed to help African groups overcome long-standing obstacles to accessing COP summits, said Omnia el-Omrani, COP27's youth envoy.

Omar Elmawi, an East African climate campaigner and member of the COP27 Coalition who has sought a visa to travel to the summit, said the offer of cheaper accommodation had been too slow to arrive.

"We're still in this big problem around access for our people from Africa," he said, citing flight and hotel costs and uncertainty over visas as barriers to attendance. A highly regulated summit could limit the airing of "the really hard questions that need to be asked", he said.

Egyptian officials have said hotel prices are driven by market forces and peaceful protests will be welcomed during the summit, with designated spaces created for them.

The COP27 presidency was doing what it could to ensure such spaces were "visible and in the vicinity of the conference, provided with all services including drinking water and shades", the presidency spokesperson said. Those wishing to hold a rally should coordinate "with the relevant authorities as soon as possible", they added.

But this month a group of independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council warned that past crackdowns on NGOs and activists had created a "climate of fear", and called on Egypt to ensure safe and meaningful participation for civil society at COP27.

A petition led by 12 Egypt-focussed rights groups has called on Egypt to address restrictions on civil society, saying "effective climate action is not possible without open civic space".

Because of the lack of local residents in the remote tourist resort, a traditional "global day of action" during the summit would be marked elsewhere around the world but not in Sharm el-Sheikh, said Tasneem Essop, head of the Climate Action Network, which includes more than 1,500 civil society groups.

"Certainly we're very alive to the fact that Sharm el-Sheikh is an enclosed space, very controlled, very curated," she said.

Writing by Aidan Lewis; editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
France 24

In Saudi Arabia, being an openly LGBT influencer can land you in prison

In Saudi Arabia, posting a makeup tutorial as a man can get you arrested. Under the kingdom's strict cyber laws, being openly gay or defying gender roles online can have severe consequences. That was the case for three LGBT influencers who have been arrested in Saudi Arabia since 2019. Our Observer fled his home country of Saudi Arabia after coming out and is fighting from abroad to free his LGBT compatriots from prison.
Border Report

Venezuelans unaware they’re now subject to Title 42 expulsions

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – One day after the Department of Homeland Security said it would begin expelling Venezuelan migrants entering the country illegally, Mario Freitas stood under a tent on the U.S. side of the border wall, hoping to be allowed to continue his journey. “We came across in the morning, happy to […]
EL PASO, TX
Tennessee Lookout

Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories

At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S.  For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants.  “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Associated Press

Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces attacked Russia’s hold on the southern city of Kherson on Thursday while fighting intensified in the country’s east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas. Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country. As the battles unfolded, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has no intention to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, despite issuing repeated warnings in the past that he was prepared to use all available means to defend Russia, including its nuclear arsenal. “We see no need for that,” Putin said at a conference of international foreign policy experts outside Moscow. “There is no point in that, neither political nor military.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Reappoints Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary

New U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Michelle Donelan as culture secretary. Donelan was appointed by Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, who lasted only 44 days as Prime Minister before she was dramatically forced to resign last week. Donelan was formerly universities minister and education minister, the latter role lasting only two days in Boris Johnson’s cabinet before she was among a wave of ministers who resigned their posts as they lost confidence in Johnson. He eventually stepped down in July and was replaced by Truss in September. Just two days after Donelan was appointed secretary of state for the department of digital,...
The Associated Press

Takeaways from investigation of Russian general in Ukraine

ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The carnage left by Russian soldiers on the road to Kyiv wasn’t random. It was strategic brutality, perpetrated in areas that were under tight Russian control where military officers — including one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top generals accused of war crimes in Syria — were present, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” found.
NBC News

Russia moves to ban 'LGBT propaganda' among all ages

Russian lawmakers backed a bill on Thursday that would expand an existing ban on the promotion of “LGBT propaganda” among children to include people of all ages, a move critics see as an attempt to further intimidate and oppress sexual minorities. Authorities have already used existing laws to...
Reuters

UK's Sunak plans to meet Biden in G20 summit

Oct 25 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening and they are set to meet in person at the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
The Independent

Iran protests - latest: Regime withholding bodies of dead protesters, UN says

The UN human rights office on Friday voiced concern about Iran’s treatment of detained protesters and said that authorities were refusing to release some of the bodies of those killed.“We’ve seen a lot of ill treatment...but also harassment of the families of protesters,” Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a Geneva press briefing, citing multiple sources.She added that in some cases, authorities were withholding the bodies of dead protesters from families or only releasing them on condition that they do not hold a funeral or speak to the media.Tensions continue to...
Reuters

Reuters

631K+
Followers
361K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy