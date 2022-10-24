Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Black Friday streaming deals 2022: offers currently available on HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
As the likes of Disney Plus and HBO Max grow more stingy with their free trial offerings, let's not forget about software when it comes to Black Friday deals this year. After all, it's not just about TV and AirPod deals. We're also expecting there to be some Black Friday streaming deals to shout about.
TechRadar
Why The Good Nurse is the new Netflix movie you need to see this weekend
It’s an exceptionally busy weekend for new movies and TV shows on streaming services. Netflix, Prime Video and the other big hitters have seen fit to drop plenty of spooky-themed productions just in time for Halloween – and frankly, you’d need to own a time machine to get through all of them in just a few days.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
TechRadar
The White Lotus season 2 delivers the perfect anthology formula HBO Max needs
The first season of The White Lotus didn’t appear to set things up for a return visit. Who would go back to a hotel where the promise of paradise was offset by suitcase defecation, staged jewel heists and accidental murder by pineapple knife? Though as proven by Big Little Lies, HBO bosses are quite happy to stretch out a self-contained single season should the ratings and awards follow. And the buzz surrounding Mike White’s sun-drenched social satire was so loud, a follow-up was greenlit before its final episode had even aired – but by then, it had already cemented itself as one of the best HBO Max shows.
TechRadar
A Spotify price hike appears likely – should you cancel?
Spotify is considering raising prices for its Premium music streaming plan in the US, according to a recent report in entertainment industry daily Variety. The news emerged from an earnings call with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek where the company announced a boost in paid subscribers by 7 million users, along with 20 percent total active monthly user growth, during the third quarter of 2022.
TechRadar
IND vs SA live stream: how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 online
It's a heavyweight clash at the Optus Stadium on Sunday as India take on South Africa in the pick of this weekend's 2022 T20 World Cup cricket matches. The Proteas will be on their guard against an India attack that has Virat Kohli in exceptional form after delivering another batting masterclass on Thursday. Read on as we explain how to watch an India vs South Africa live stream for the T20 World Cup 2022.
TechRadar
What is IPTV
IPTV means Internet Protocol Television, the delivery of television content over the web instead of via satellite or cable. This technology allows you to stream media continuously from an online source and enjoy a show with minimal disturbance. IPTV services give you access to multiple TV channels through your internet...
TechRadar
How to watch Autumn Internationals 2022: live stream every game of the series online from anywhere
The Northern Hemisphere rugby nations are bossing their southern counterparts at the moment, but nobody can deliver a chastening wake-up call quite like world champions South Africa. Firmly in the Springboks' sights at the Autumn Internationals 2022 are Ireland and France, respectively the No.1- and No.2-ranked international rugby union teams in the world, while New Zealand and Australia are out to restore their reputations too. Read on to find out how to watch the Autumn Internationals 2022 and live stream all the games online from anywhere.
TechRadar
Which horror games from the 2000s need the remake treatment next?
Classic 2000s horror games are having a moment. Between the recently announced Silent Hill 2 remake and the newest look at the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake – not to mention the remake of 2008’s Dead Space due in January – there’s a lot of back-to-the-future fun for horror fans to look forward to.
TechRadar
Scotland vs Australia live stream: how to watch Autumn Nations Series rugby from anywhere
This year's Autumn Nations series gets underway on Saturday at Murrayfield with Scotland looking to extend an impressive record against visiting Australia. Gregor Townsend's men enter this year's series off the back of a underwhelming 2-1 series defeat to Argentina back in July, but will be looking to put that disappointment behind them as they attempt to clock up their fourth successive victory over the Wallabies. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Scotland vs Australia live stream from anywhere.
TechRadar
One of the best Modern Warfare 2 maps has been cut a day before launch
Fans of Call of Duty savored all the detail given in the progression overview, and that’s just a taster of what’s to come on release day. Even though the CoD series ranks high on most lists of the best FPS games, they had a lot to prove. Call Of Duty: Vanguard made a relatively tepid splash in 2021, and players had high hopes for this new game which, well, has the same name as an older game. Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a lot of expectations, but it seems we’re in for a satisfying blend of familiar and novel when the game drops – with a few rumored, hopefully temporary changes that might make fans of 10v10 maps balk.
TechRadar
TCL launches Amazon Fire 4K TVs with Dolby Atmos and Vision support
TV manufacturer TCL has taken the wraps off a new series of feature-packed QLED TVs for the UK that run on Fire TV as part of a new partnership with Amazon. The agreement between the two companies is now likely to mean TCL making a shift from its former stance of pre-loading all its smart TVs with Google’s Android operating system, and comes after Amazon announced similar partnerships with manufacturers Hisense and Xiaomi.
Musk to provide choice in different versions of Twitter
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Twitter users could in future choose a version of the social media platform they like by providing ratings on their tweets,. Elon Musk, the new owner of the company, said in a tweet on Saturday.
How bad will Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover be? My guess is he’ll get bored of it
Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. All hail Elon Musk! The world’s richest person has single-handedly saved free speech! After months of drama Musk has finally completed his $44bn acquisition of Twitter and become– in his own words – “Chief Twit.” Conservatives are ecstatic about this. “Let’s be honest, Elon Musk buying Twitter is the greatest thing that has happened to freedom of speech and therefore humanity in the last 20 years,” one conservative commentator gushed.
TechRadar
Can’t wait for Black Friday? Act fast and get a great deal on a Sony or Samsung 4K TV
If you don't want to wait until November to snatch up a Black Friday deal on a new TV, then you're in luck. John Lewis is giving My John Lewis members (opens in new tab) a £100 gift card when they buy select TVs and other gadgets (opens in new tab) before October 31.
TechRadar
Zombies, Run! is a Halloween mobile fitness RPG worth resurrecting
If you were into running almost a decade ago, you might remember the hype around Zombies, Run! It was an interactive RPG that provided a story in between 'missions', in which you took the role of a runner collecting items and supplies to assist in the survival of Abel town, with a sprawling conspiracy unfolding as you ran.
TechRadar
Windows 11’s best new feature will only be for Samsung phone owners
Windows 11 has got a nifty new feature that allows for much more conveniently hooking up your PC to a mobile phone with the latter acting as a Wi-Fi hotspot, although the functionality is just in testing for now, and only works with Samsung smartphones. The ability to instantly access...
TechRadar
Buying an iPad on Black Friday? Here are the hidden costs you can expect
If you’re looking for a Black Friday deal on a tablet, you have two options. You can buy a cheap tablet, or you can buy an iPad. This year, with the iPad 10.9 (2022), the best iPads slip further away from the affordable end, and that’s before you add extras like accessories, more storage, and a warranty.
TechRadar
I tried UE's automatic heat-to-fit earbuds and they're a revelation
How often does your tech teach you something completely new about your physicality? For me, rarely – especially when said revelation pertains to the very thing that earns me the bulk of my income these days, my ears and testing the best wireless headphones on the market. But today was not a normal day.
