Read full article on original website
Related
Bears will wear alternate orange helmet, uniform vs. Cowboys
The Chicago Bears will battle the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, where they’ll be looking to build off a dominant win in Week 7. Just in time for Halloween, the Bears will wear their new alternate helmet, which will be paired with their alternate orange jersey and white pants. This is the second time in the last three weeks that Chicago has worn this combination.
Twitter could split into strands allowing users to stage rows, Elon Musk says
The billionaire owner suggests the platform could have different video game-style modes, including a ‘player versus player’
Comments / 0