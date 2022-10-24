ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
insideradio.com

Tim Spence

Alpha Media “Sports Star” KTFM/KZDC San Antonio (94.1/1250) names veteran sports radio programmer Tim Spence as its Director of Sports Operations, effective Nov. 1. Spence most recently served as PD of iHeartMedia talk KHOW (630) and the former sports KDSP-AM, and as APD of news/talk KOA (850) in Denver.
tpr.org

San Antonio's famous musical sons set to rock the Tobin veranda

San Antonio’s Last Bandoleros live in Nashville, but fresh from a live, nationwide "Good Morning America" gig in New York City, they’re back in San Antonio for a few nights. Emilio and Diego Navaira are the sons of the late Tejano superstar Emilio Navaira. Diego sings and plays...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'We're pleading for help': San Antonio neighbors say one man is behind a string of violence at local townhomes

SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors in a northeast side community say they are living a nightmare, and they say it’s all because of one man who refuses to leave. According to online court records, Jonathan Cruz Castro was out on bond for other felony charges when he was arrested Wednesday for attacking a man at The St. Charles Townhomes near Loop 410 and Harry Wurzbach.
KIXS FM 108

[VIDEO] This Tiny Home Just Hit the Market in San Antonio

This home just went on the market in San Antonio. In a TikTok video that was uploaded by San Antonio realtor: tylentaylor, he refers to this home as the 'tiniest home for sale in San Antonio, Texas.' This tiny home is located near the campuses of Palo Alto and Texas A&M San Antonio in the Southern Meadows Community which features tiny and regular-sized homes. The list price for this 350-square-foot home is $160.000. Take a tour with the video below and let us know what you think of this home in the Facebook comments of this status. Get more information about this home with Tylen Taylor.
