Axelar partners with Polygon to deliver cross-chain communication to Polygon Supernets
Cross-chain platform Axelar has announced a partnership with Polygon to deliver secure cross-chain communications to Polygon Supernets. The company said that Axelar’s partnership with Polygon will serve as infrastructure for an interoperable internet of dedicated Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains powered by Polygon Edge. Speaking with Cointelegraph, Sergey Gorbunov,...
Report: Vast majority of blockchain energy studies ’lack scientific rigor’
According to a new preprint conducted by researchers at the Netherlands' Open Universiteit and Radboud University, in addition to the University of California, Berkley, the vast majority of literature on blockchain energy use from both academic and everyday sources lacks “the scientific rigor expected from a mature scientific field.” The report analyzed 128 scientific and open-source studies related to carbon emissions of blockchains such as Bitcoin.
Binance Oracle network to bridge Web3 and blockchains via smart contracts
Crypto exchange Binance announced the launch of a new data feed network, Binance Oracle, that allows blockchain smart contracts to connect with real-world data, starting with its in-house blockchain offering, BNB Chain. For starters, Binance Oracle will allow existing decentralized applications (DApps) and Web3 ecosystem partners on BNB Chain to...
Google launches blockchain node engine for Web3 developers
According to an Oct. 27 announcement, tech-giant Google is launching an in-house Blockchain Node Engine (BNE) based on Google Cloud. As a node-hosting service, BNE enables Web3 companies to relay transactions, deploy smart contracts, and read or write blockchain data directly on Google Cloud. Ethereum will be the first blockchain supported by BNE. As told by Google:
Binance may form a team to support Twitter’s blockchain efforts
According to reports on Oct. 28, crypto exchange Binance intends to create a team to work on crypto and blockchain solutions for Twitter, following the acquisition of the social media company by tech billionaire Elon Musk. The development came hours after Binance’s founder and CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, confirmed that...
Blockchain.com partners with Visa to offer crypto debit card
Crypto exchange Blockchain.com has partnered with Visa to launch a crypto card, available to only United States residents initially, which allows users to pay using their crypto or cash balance wherever Visa debit cards are accepted. In an Oct. 26 announcement, Blockchain.com revealed that there would be no sign-up or...
Team Finance exploited for $14.5M during protocol migration despite contract audit
On Oct. 27, decentralized finance (DeFi) lockup protocol Team Finance said that over $14.5 million worth of tokens were exploited through the Uniswap v2 to v3 migration function on its platform. As told by blockchain security firm PeckShield, the hacker transferred liquidity from Uniswap v2 assets on Team Finance to an attacker-controlled v3 pair with skewed pricing. By locking tokens to the contract, the attacker bypassed existing validation mechanisms and pocketed the huge leftovers as a refund for profit.
Web3 sees 15 new scam smart contracts an hour — Solidus Labs
The Web3 and cryptocurrency space is seeing a significant amount of smart contract scams proliferating, with blockchain risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs saying it has detected on average 15 newly deployed scams every hour. Solidus Labs said on Oct. 27 that it had been monitoring 12 blockchains including Ethereum, Polygon...
Why the battle for low or no transaction fees really matters
During the frenzied bull run, transaction fees were running rampant. Over on the Ethereum blockchain, they hit eye-watering highs of $196.638 back in May — rendering the network unusable for most everyday consumers. The Bitcoin blockchain suffered from a similar issue the year before, accelerating to a record-breaking $300.331....
Crypto Biz: Is Zuckerberg’s $100B metaverse experiment doomed to fail?
Not everyone is convinced that Mark Zuckerberg’s massive metaverse experiment is a good idea. Since Facebook rebranded to Meta in 2021, the social media giant’s focus has increasingly shifted to connecting the digital and physical worlds through augmented reality. However, a shareholder of the company recently issued a letter to the CEO calling the metaverse investment “super-sized and terrifying.”
How to earn passive crypto income with Ethereum?
The cryptocurrency market is incredibly volatile, which can be both good and bad for investors and traders. Volatility creates opportunities for making profits, but it can also lead to losses. Passive income strategies, however, could be handy in offsetting these losses. Passive income strategies offer investors and traders opportunities to...
Here is why strong post-Merge fundamentals could benefit Ethereum price
The shift of the Ethereum blockchain to a proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol opened new opportunities for developers and investors to explore, including the burning of Ether (ETH). Now, Ethereum transactions are validated through staking rather than mining. Staking impacts the supply and price dynamics of Ether in ways that are different...
Kava Launches Liquid Staking With Successful Mainnet Upgrade
San Francisco, United States, 26th October, 2022, Chainwire – The Kava Network, an open-source, EVM and Cosmos IBC compatible, Layer-1 blockchain ecosystem, successfully implemented its Kava 11 mainnet upgrade on October 26th. Kava, a Layer-1 blockchain network connecting EVM and Cosmos through its Co-Chain architecture, successfully launched its Kava...
Cosmos Hub postpones vote date following white paper revision
An updated version of the Cosmos Hub white paper went live on October 29, with the community now set to vote on the document. According to the project, concerns related to the issuance model of Cosmos token (ATOM) were addressed in the new revision, among other issues. The paper's first...
Coinbase, Alameda-backed Mara launches African crypto wallet service
Some 2 million users in Nigeria and Kenya are set to be onboarded to a new cryptocurrency wallet backed by the likes of Coinbase Ventures and Alameda Research. Mara is a digital financial ecosystem project that is kickstarting its journey with the launch of a cryptocurrency wallet for signed-up users in Nigeria. A portion of the waitlist will be onboarded through an invite-only process starting on Oct. 27, followed by the onboarding of users in Kenya and Ghana.
Metaverse success starts with understanding Web3, here’s how
Monetizing Web3 projects requires a look beyond technical updates —a new team of experienced advisors helps businesses get off Web3 on the right foot. From NFT profile images on Twitter to the major rebranding of Facebook to Meta, the pioneers of the corporate world are adopting Web3 at a mind-bending speed —and it’s not a futile effort. Analysts predict an $81.5 billion market for Web3 by 2030, and the business world has no intention to lag behind.
THORChain network halted following software bug
Cross-chain exchange and proof-of-bond network THORChain was halted earlier today as the result of a bug causing “non-determinism between individual nodes.”. At around 8:00 pm UTC, the THORChain team initially tweeted that developers were aware of a chain outage and were working to find the root cause of the issue.
Bitcoin price broke out this week, but has the trend changed?
Welcome readers, and thanks for subscribing! The Altcoin Roundup newsletter is now authored by Cointelegraph’s resident newsletter writer Big Smokey. In the next few weeks, this newsletter will be renamed Crypto Market Musings, a weekly newsletter that provides ahead-of-the-curve analysis and tracks emerging trends in the crypto market. The...
Silicon Valley tech CEOs are not big fans of metaverses
During a Wall Street Journal event, Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer and Snap CEO Evan Spiegel revealed that they are not big fans of the metaverse in its current form. Spencer called the metaverse’s current iteration a “poorly built video game,” referring to the ecosystem’s bad graphics and low-quality interfaces.
Bitcoin is cooling its rally — Here are the BTC price levels to watch next
Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated gains on Oct. 27 as the highest levels in six weeks gave way to sideways action. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $20,500 on Bitstamp after reaching local highs of $21,012 the day prior. The largest cryptocurrency trod water in line with United...
