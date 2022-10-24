Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
What is Web 2.5?
Is Web 2.5 the latest ‘crypto’ buzzword? On October 23, I attended Money 20/20 in Las Vegas. Money 20/20 is one of the world’s largest fintech conferences, and this year they had an entire track dedicated to “Web 2.5.”. Before the conference, I had heard the...
coingeek.com
3 things BSV needs
Given all the recent drama in the space around lawsuits, trials, and online attacks this article will focus on what is needed to push the ecosystem forward. More hackathons need to be hosted more frequently. The BSV Blockchain Association for example needs to be hosting at minimum 4 per year, quarterly. The association is hosting a hackathon from November 2 to December 2, 2022, with the criteria limited to zero-knowledge proofs specifically—with a total prize pool of $45,000.
coingeek.com
Australian digital asset operators brace for stiffer controls as BPS Financial faces lawsuit
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has instituted legal proceedings against BPS Financial for allegedly making untrue statements about its Qoin token. The securities regulator brought the action against BPS Financial in federal court for making “false, misleading or deceptive representations” that adversely impacted its 79,000 users. BPS Financial launched Qoin in October 2019, claiming that the tokens can be used to buy goods and services from merchants on the BPS platform.
coingeek.com
Singapore mulls ban on virtual asset trading amid sweeping changes
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has stated that it will introduce new regulations to the country’s digital asset industry, which it says will ensure uniformity and protect investors. The city-state’s central bank made this known in a consultation paper released on Wednesday that came laden with several propositions....
coingeek.com
Israel taps blockchain tech for digital asset trading platform
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), Israel’s sole trading platform for equities, has announced that it will be venturing into virtual currencies with the introduction of a platform for the trading of digital assets. The TASE trading platform will be built using blockchain technology, according to the stock exchange’s strategic...
coingeek.com
CoinGeek Weekly Livestream: Combat IQ shakes up martial arts space with Bitcoin technology
This week, Kurt Wuckert Jr. hosted Christian Giang, CTO and co-founder of Combat IQ. This is an exciting company focused on big data, machine learning, and using it to shake up the fight game. Introducing Christian Giang, Ph.D. and Combat IQ. Giang introduced himself as the founder of a startup,...
coingeek.com
Western Union files trademark applications as it seeks to foray into digital asset sector
Multinational financial services company Western Union may be turning towards virtual currencies in the future, gleaning from the firm’s recent trademark applications. On October 18, Western Union filed three trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with most filings leaning in the Web3 space. Michael Kondoudis, a patent attorney, tweeted that the nature of the filings by Western Union indicates that the company could be making a play in issuing its own digital tokens and maintaining digital currency wallets.
coingeek.com
Somi Arian: Ethereum will not become the Web3 blockchain network
When Somi Arian started her company FemPeak, the goal was to bring in more women into the world of Web3, a sector they have been vastly underrepresented. However, in time, she realized that everyone needs to migrate to Web3 and rebranded her company to InPeak. Speaking to CoinGeek Backstage, she recounted her Web3 journey and why Ethereum isn’t going to be the blockchain network that underpins this new iteration of the Internet.
coingeek.com
Block Venture Studio: Building startups that meet corporate demand
One of the biggest challenges for companies looking to start out on their own can be a lack of demand for a product or service and this is what the Block Venture Studio has been created to solve. Venture studios are organisations which help founders build startups based on what...
coingeek.com
Vietnam PM calls for more detailed digital currency regulation
Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for comprehensive rules that will regulate the digital assets industry in the country. The comments are coming on the heels of a discussion group with cabinet members over the increasing threat of the unregulated use of the asset class. Chinh expressed...
Musk to provide choice in different versions of Twitter
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Twitter users could in future choose a version of the social media platform they like by providing ratings on their tweets,. Elon Musk, the new owner of the company, said in a tweet on Saturday.
Comments / 0