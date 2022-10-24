Bitcoin price is up today, and a marketwide rally in crypto prices suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) could be aiming to wrap up the month of October in the black. As of Oct. 26, most major cryptocurrencies are posting single-digit gains. Bitcoin recorded a 5.15% price increase over the last 24 hours and a 5.48% gain over the last seven days. While the current price is fluctuating, BTC is holding above the psychologically important $20,000 level. The following chart shows the BTC rally since Oct. 24.

2 DAYS AGO