CoinTelegraph
3 striking similarities with past Bitcoin price bottoms — But there’s a catch
Bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating inside the $18,000–$20,000 price range since mid-June, pausing a strong bear market that began after the price peaked at $69,000 in November 2021. Many analysts have looked at Bitcoin’s sideways trend as a sign of a potential market bottom, drawing comparisons from the cryptocurrency’s...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price broke out this week, but has the trend changed?
Welcome readers, and thanks for subscribing! The Altcoin Roundup newsletter is now authored by Cointelegraph’s resident newsletter writer Big Smokey. In the next few weeks, this newsletter will be renamed Crypto Market Musings, a weekly newsletter that provides ahead-of-the-curve analysis and tracks emerging trends in the crypto market. The...
CoinTelegraph
Why is Bitcoin price up today?
Bitcoin price is up today, and a marketwide rally in crypto prices suggests that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) could be aiming to wrap up the month of October in the black. As of Oct. 26, most major cryptocurrencies are posting single-digit gains. Bitcoin recorded a 5.15% price increase over the last 24 hours and a 5.48% gain over the last seven days. While the current price is fluctuating, BTC is holding above the psychologically important $20,000 level. The following chart shows the BTC rally since Oct. 24.
CoinTelegraph
Why is the crypto market up today?
Bitcoin (BTC) volatility is finally giving BTC bulls what they want — but why now?. After drifting lower for months and spending recent weeks in a tiny trading range, BTC/USD has delivered 24-hour gains in excess of 7%. Hitting its highest levels since mid-September, the largest cryptocurrency is rewarding...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price reaches $21K as crypto market cap nears $1T
Bitcoin (BTC) returned to $21,000 for the first time since September after the Oct. 26 Wall Street open as buyers solidified gains. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it hit local highs of $21,012 on Bitstamp. At the time of writing, the pair continued to explore...
CoinTelegraph
October sees lowest-ever daily trading volume for crypto products: Report
As the crypto market shows signs of a gradual recovery, with Bitcoin (BTC) holding above the psychologically important $20,000 level after its initial crash to $17,600 in June, this month still sets a record low for an average daily aggregate product volume across all digital asset investment products. According to...
CoinTelegraph
Why the battle for low or no transaction fees really matters
During the frenzied bull run, transaction fees were running rampant. Over on the Ethereum blockchain, they hit eye-watering highs of $196.638 back in May — rendering the network unusable for most everyday consumers. The Bitcoin blockchain suffered from a similar issue the year before, accelerating to a record-breaking $300.331....
CoinTelegraph
NYSE delists Twitter shares following Elon Musk acquisition
Social media giant Twitter was officially acquired by Elon Musk on Oct. 27 in a deal that saw a war of words, a court battle and some firings right away. Musk acquired the social network platform at $54.2 per share price, bringing the total value of the deal close to $44 billion.
CoinTelegraph
Here is why strong post-Merge fundamentals could benefit Ethereum price
The shift of the Ethereum blockchain to a proof-of-stake (PoS) protocol opened new opportunities for developers and investors to explore, including the burning of Ether (ETH). Now, Ethereum transactions are validated through staking rather than mining. Staking impacts the supply and price dynamics of Ether in ways that are different...
CoinTelegraph
United Kingdom banks are a threat to crypto, and that's bad news for everyone
In 2018, the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) wrote to the heads of the country’s biggest high street banks to emphasize the importance of due diligence when dealing with crypto businesses. That seems to have led to widespread high-risk ratings and bans on crypto-related banking, impacting both crypto businesses hoping to operate in the U.K. and investors alike.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin analysts map out the key bull and bear cases for BTC’s price action
Research has detailed Bitcoin’s recent record-low volatility and, while traders expect an eventual price breakout, the Oct. 26 BTC price move to $21,000 is not yet being interpreted as confirmation that $20,000 has now become support. In a recent “The Week On-chain Newsletter,” Glassnode analysts mapped out a bull...
CoinTelegraph
Prometheum partners with Anchorage Digital on SEC-registered alternative trading system
Prometheum Ember ATS announced the launch of its alternative trading system (ATS) on Oct. 26. The new ATS is registered by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Prometheum Ember ATS will offer digital asset securities trading, clearing, settlement...
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong could be key for China’s crypto comeback — Arthur Hayes
Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of crypto derivatives giant BitMEX, believes the next crypto bull run will start when China moves back into the market, and Hong Kong has a vital part to play in this process. In his Oct. 26 blog post titled “Comeback,” Hayes outlined why he thinks...
CoinTelegraph
Ripple reports XRP holdings below 50% for the first time
Ripple Lab’s XRP (XRP) token holdings have dropped below 50% of the total circulating supply for the first time in the company’s history. Ripple has faced criticism in the past by some that have raised questions over the firm’s significantly large ownership of XRP, arguing that it gives the company centralized control over its XRP Ledger (XRPL).
CoinTelegraph
THORChain network resumes following 20-hour chain halt
Cross-chain exchange and proof-of-bond network THORChain announced it was once again “fully operational” after an outage of more than 20 hours. In an Oct. 28 tweet, the THORChain team said the network was “back online and producing blocks” and had reenabled trading. The network was halted on Oct. 27 after the team said a bug had caused “non-determinism between individual nodes.”
CoinTelegraph
CFTC commissioner compares crypto contagion risk to 2008 financial crisis
Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Christy Goldsmith Romero has pointed to the collapse of the Terra ecosystem and its flow-on effects as an example of how contagion risks within crypto markets are similar to those experienced by the traditional financial (TradFi) system during the global financial crisis (GFC) of 2008.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Coincheck plans Nasdaq listing in July 2023
Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck has confirmed plans to pursue a public stock offering in the United States through Nasdaq — a move that would give the company access to the country’s lucrative capital markets. In documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 28, Coincheck’s...
CoinTelegraph
Report: Vast majority of blockchain energy studies ’lack scientific rigor’
According to a new preprint conducted by researchers at the Netherlands' Open Universiteit and Radboud University, in addition to the University of California, Berkley, the vast majority of literature on blockchain energy use from both academic and everyday sources lacks “the scientific rigor expected from a mature scientific field.” The report analyzed 128 scientific and open-source studies related to carbon emissions of blockchains such as Bitcoin.
CoinTelegraph
Are crypto trading bots legit?
Using artificial intelligence and programmed codes, crypto trading bots act as automated trading systems that execute trades with minimal errors and require almost no human intervention. Because cryptocurrency trading occurs seven days a week around the clock, crypto trading bots have emerged as the de-facto tool for professional retail traders...
CoinTelegraph
Aussie federal budget reaffirms BTC won’t be treated as foreign currency
The first federal budget under the Anthony Albanese led-government has outlined that Bitcoin (BTC) will continue to be treated as a digital asset, and not taxed like a foreign currency. This clarification comes in response to El Salvador’s adoption of BTC as legal tender in September last year, with the...
