The WHAV call letters were first heard back in 1947. 75 years later, WHAV-FM is going home to the art deco-styled structure it was once housed in. Today’s WHAV—like the original station—broadcasts from the Silver Hill transmitter and tower site. Its studios, now in the Ward Hill section of Haverhill, Mass., are in the process of returning to the building at 30 How St. that still bears its name.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO