New Uplifting Feature Available To Stations
Global Media Services has announced the launch of Spiritual Food For Thought, a 60- second-weekday feature hosted by Malone. In addition to hosting Spiritual Food For Thought, has worked in numerous major markets and currently hosts the midday show on “The Ranch” in the Dallas-Ft. Worth market, where she also serves as Assistant Program Director.
Un Oh … The Price is Going Up
The price to attend our Forecast 2023 conference at The Harvard Club in New York City is going up tomorrow. Save yourself some money by registering today. And here’s our latest speaker announcement, another in a long line of great speakers you will not want to miss out on…
Musk to provide choice in different versions of Twitter
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Twitter users could in future choose a version of the social media platform they like by providing ratings on their tweets,. Elon Musk, the new owner of the company, said in a tweet on Saturday.
iHeart Partners With Startup Company For Podcasts
IHeartPodcasts has signed a distribution deal with podcast start-up comoany Kaleidoscope, which is led by Emmy-award-winner Oz Woloshyn and podcast host Mangesh Hattikudur. They will launch with 6 new shows. The slate’s first show “OBSESSIONS: Wild Chocolate” debuts today and follows award-winning food journalist Rowan Jacobson on a trip into...
WHAV Moving Home
The WHAV call letters were first heard back in 1947. 75 years later, WHAV-FM is going home to the art deco-styled structure it was once housed in. Today’s WHAV—like the original station—broadcasts from the Silver Hill transmitter and tower site. Its studios, now in the Ward Hill section of Haverhill, Mass., are in the process of returning to the building at 30 How St. that still bears its name.
