Radio Ink

New Uplifting Feature Available To Stations

Global Media Services has announced the launch of Spiritual Food For Thought, a 60- second-weekday feature hosted by Malone. In addition to hosting Spiritual Food For Thought, has worked in numerous major markets and currently hosts the midday show on “The Ranch” in the Dallas-Ft. Worth market, where she also serves as Assistant Program Director.
Radio Ink

Un Oh … The Price is Going Up

The price to attend our Forecast 2023 conference at The Harvard Club in New York City is going up tomorrow. Save yourself some money by registering today. And here’s our latest speaker announcement, another in a long line of great speakers you will not want to miss out on…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Radio Ink

iHeart Partners With Startup Company For Podcasts

IHeartPodcasts has signed a distribution deal with podcast start-up comoany Kaleidoscope, which is led by Emmy-award-winner Oz Woloshyn and podcast host Mangesh Hattikudur. They will launch with 6 new shows. The slate’s first show “OBSESSIONS: Wild Chocolate” debuts today and follows award-winning food journalist Rowan Jacobson on a trip into...
Radio Ink

WHAV Moving Home

The WHAV call letters were first heard back in 1947. 75 years later, WHAV-FM is going home to the art deco-styled structure it was once housed in. Today’s WHAV—like the original station—broadcasts from the Silver Hill transmitter and tower site. Its studios, now in the Ward Hill section of Haverhill, Mass., are in the process of returning to the building at 30 How St. that still bears its name.
HAVERHILL, MA

