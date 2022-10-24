Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Ink
New Uplifting Feature Available To Stations
Global Media Services has announced the launch of Spiritual Food For Thought, a 60- second-weekday feature hosted by Malone. In addition to hosting Spiritual Food For Thought, has worked in numerous major markets and currently hosts the midday show on “The Ranch” in the Dallas-Ft. Worth market, where she also serves as Assistant Program Director.
Radio Ink
Next Thursday is Radio Day
For some reason, many of radio’s public companies have recently gotten into a routine of reporting quarterly earning on the same day. Salem Media announced its earnings would be released on Thursday, November 3rd, joining iHeartMedia, Urban One and Saga who also report Q3 earnings on that day.
Radio Ink
Edison Adds Download Count to Metrics Service
Edison Research announced Wednesday that it has developed a complementary service to count downloads for participating publishers. After months of research, Edison is utilizing a new method for determining U.S. downloads that does not employ a redirect nor involve delivery of log files. “We have developed an elegant new solution...
Radio Ink
Zellner Gets More Responsibility at iHeart
IHeartMedia announced on Thursday that Jon Zellner has been named President of Programming Operations and Digital Music for iHeartRadio. Zellner will manage the programming, content and strategy for iHeart’s digital channels and playlists while continuing to oversee iHeartMedia’s programming operations at its 850 local radio stations. In addition...
Radio Ink
KFBK Celebrates 100 Years
IHeartMedia Sacramento’s KFBK News Radio recently celebrated 100 years since its first on-air broadcast on September 17, 1922 with the Centennial Celebration. The celebration was hosted by sister iHeart station Talk 650 KSTE Morning Show and former KFBK staff Armstrong and Getty. KFBK’s Centennial Celebration featured appearances by many...
Radio Ink
iHeart Partners With Startup Company For Podcasts
IHeartPodcasts has signed a distribution deal with podcast start-up comoany Kaleidoscope, which is led by Emmy-award-winner Oz Woloshyn and podcast host Mangesh Hattikudur. They will launch with 6 new shows. The slate’s first show “OBSESSIONS: Wild Chocolate” debuts today and follows award-winning food journalist Rowan Jacobson on a trip into...
Radio Ink
Happy 30th WNNX Atlanta
Atlanta rocker WNNX-FM celebrated 30 years on the air this week, launching as 99X on October 26, 1992. 99X would go on to become one of the most influential Alt-Grunge-Rock stations of the 90’s and early 2000’s. These days the station airs a New Rock format. To celebrate...
Comments / 0