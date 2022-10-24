Read full article on original website
FOX News Star Launches Another
FOX News Audio will debut Common Ground hosted by FOX News Channel’s chief political anchor and executive editor and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier on November 1st, 2022. In the series, Baier will speak with lawmakers, business leaders and public figures from different perspectives to discuss issues of...
Next Thursday is Radio Day
For some reason, many of radio’s public companies have recently gotten into a routine of reporting quarterly earning on the same day. Salem Media announced its earnings would be released on Thursday, November 3rd, joining iHeartMedia, Urban One and Saga who also report Q3 earnings on that day.
Scott Shannon Retiring
Friday morning the legendary Scott Shannon announced on WCBS-FM that he has decided to retire from daily morning radio on December 16th. Audacy New York Market President Chris Oliviero in a memo to his staff said, “Scott is synonymous with FM radio in New York City having achieved unmatched success at three spots across the dial. The journey began first at Z-100, then 95.5 PLJ and of course for the past 8 years right here with us at CBS-FM. Name a hall of fame and Scott is in it from the NAB in Washington DC to the National Radio Hall of Fame in Chicago. He even had his remarkable career chronicled in a recent documentary, “Worst to First: The True Story of Z-100. We look forward to celebrating with Scott, Patty and the entire “Big Show” in the weeks ahead.”
WABC Dedicates Studio to Bernie McGuirk
During a ceremony Wednesday, Talk Radio 77 WABC dedicated its main studio to Bernard (Bernie) McGuirk, WABC’s morning co-host who passed away earlier this month from prostate cancer. Wednesday would have been McGuirk’s 65th birthday. Pictured left to right: Pictures here: Carl McGuirk, Bernie’s wife with John and...
iHeart Partners With Startup Company For Podcasts
IHeartPodcasts has signed a distribution deal with podcast start-up comoany Kaleidoscope, which is led by Emmy-award-winner Oz Woloshyn and podcast host Mangesh Hattikudur. They will launch with 6 new shows. The slate’s first show “OBSESSIONS: Wild Chocolate” debuts today and follows award-winning food journalist Rowan Jacobson on a trip into...
New Uplifting Feature Available To Stations
Global Media Services has announced the launch of Spiritual Food For Thought, a 60- second-weekday feature hosted by Malone. In addition to hosting Spiritual Food For Thought, has worked in numerous major markets and currently hosts the midday show on “The Ranch” in the Dallas-Ft. Worth market, where she also serves as Assistant Program Director.
Zellner Gets More Responsibility at iHeart
IHeartMedia announced on Thursday that Jon Zellner has been named President of Programming Operations and Digital Music for iHeartRadio. Zellner will manage the programming, content and strategy for iHeart’s digital channels and playlists while continuing to oversee iHeartMedia’s programming operations at its 850 local radio stations. In addition...
Happy 30th WNNX Atlanta
Atlanta rocker WNNX-FM celebrated 30 years on the air this week, launching as 99X on October 26, 1992. 99X would go on to become one of the most influential Alt-Grunge-Rock stations of the 90’s and early 2000’s. These days the station airs a New Rock format. To celebrate...
