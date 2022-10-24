ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Maribel De Leon
3d ago

So sad to die at such a young age. he had a whole future ahead of him, but decided it was his time. Only GOD knows why he takes the best first. REST IN PEACE my man free of pain, and suffering. GOD BLESS YOUR SOUL. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Condolences to his family and friends. 😢😭 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ 🕊️

Enid
4d ago

RIP....So sorry that you died at only 44.... Prayers for your family...🥀🥀🥀🥀🥀

RottenRalph
4d ago

Time to stop with the processed foods and fertilizers! Way more people getting and dying from cancer now vs 50 yrs ago.

The Hill

UK morning radio host dies on the air

A longtime British radio host died while presenting his daily segment on the air, his station announced this week. In a release, GenX Radio said Tim Gough died early Monday morning from a suspected heart attack while presenting “Tim Gough at Breakfast” live from Suffolk. GenX said its...
wonderwall.com

Michael Landon's grandson dies after being hit by a Los Angeles city bus, plus more celeb news ICYMI

The daughter of late TV star Michael Landon is still trying to find answers regarding the August death of her 24-year-old son, Dylan Lupia, who was struck by a Los Angeles city bus and was "left to die on the side of the road," she told DailyMail.com in a story published Oct. 4. Shawna Landon, one of the "Little House on the Prairie" star's nine children, alleged that the bus driver didn't stop after hitting her son. "I just want answers. It's all I think about. How can you not know you just hit a human being? This man didn't even stop to see what happened, nor did he call 911. My son was left to die on the side of the road," Shawna said. "There are still so many unanswered questions, and as a mother I will do everything in my power to get answers." It's believed that Dylan, Michael's grandson, was walking on a bike trail in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, when the bus hit him. Shawna added, "Dylan's wallet was found on him and it still contained his ID, money and his credit card. However, his car keys and cell phone were missing."
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

‘Everyone Is Fearing For The Worst’: The Sad Last Days Of 93-Year-Old Barbara Walters Revealed As TV Icon Is A ‘Shadow Of Herself’ Due To Dementia

Barbara Walters is living her sad last days stuck inside her longtime apartment, wheelchair-bound and suffering from advanced dementia, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources spilled that Walters spends her days as a “recluse" inside her NYC pad. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources revealed Barbara, 93, has been fading away as she suffers from advanced dementia. An insider said the legendary newscaster can rarely leave her bed.The TV icon hasn’t been seen in public since 2016. “Barbara suffers from exhaustion and fatigue, as well as anxiety and agitation,” spilled the insider. “She’s very frail and spends a great deal of the day...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
womenworking.com

Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family

Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
musictimes.com

Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession

Willie Nelson renewed the worries his family and fans felt through the bombshell revelation in his memoir. This month, Nelson finally introduced his new memoir, "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again," to his fans. The book reportedly immortalized Paul English the same way his song, "Me and Paul" did, as he remembered his right-hand man, who also served as his accountant, bodyguard, and drummer.
The Independent

American Idol finalist Willie Spence sings in Jeep shortly before fatal crash

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence shared a video of himself singing in his jeep shortly before a fatal car accident.News of the 23-year-old’s death was shared by singer Katharine McPhee, who duetted with him on the show.While paying tribute to Spence, she shared a video that he uploaded to Instagram, which she says was recorded “right before the accident”.In the clip, Spence is seen singing “You Are My Hiding Place” in his vehicle.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Willie Spence performs with Leona Lewis on American Idol in 2021Maya Jama to replace Laura Whitmore as the host of ITV's Love IslandBlink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
Popculture

Beloved News Anchor Retires After 22 Years

Good Day New York viewers will have to get used to a new face as for the first time in more than 30 years, fans will wake up to a show that doesn't include Lori Stokes. The longtime news anchor retired on Friday, Sept. 30. She began her work with WABC/Ch. 7 in 2000, joining the Good Day team alongside Rosanna Scotto. Aside from her work on the morning news show, Stokes also has anchored the station's 5, 6, and 10 p.m. newscasts. She's covered some major events in the city and America, most notably the 9/11 attacks, which she was on the frontline for. The 60-year-old says a few things led to her decision to retire in a chat with The New York Post, but most importantly, it was the realization that it's time for her to enjoy her life without work.
OHIO STATE
ETOnline.com

Leslie Jordan Car Crash: 9-1-1 Call Details Scary Scene, Actor Was Not Breathing When Authorities Arrived

New details are emerging about the death of Leslie Jordan. The actor and comedian died Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California. He was 67. Per a statement released by the Los Angeles Fire Department Tuesday, a passerby called 9-1-1 to report a traffic collision in the 900 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard in Hollywood. Upon arrival, the LAFD discovered a gray sedan that had collided with a curb and tree.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
RadarOnline

Police Investigating Whether ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Crashed Into Tractor Trailer While Singing For Fans On Social Media

American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has passed away from injuries sustained in a fatal car accident, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 23-year-old singer succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, after being involved in a car accident while in Marion County in East Tennessee. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident, following a social media post made by Spence which showed him filming in the car before the incident. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the singer’s Jeep Cherokee exited the roadway and struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 around 4 PM...
MARION COUNTY, GA
TODAY.com

Carly Simon mourns loss of sisters who died a day apart

Legendary singer Carly Simon is mourning the loss of her two sisters, Lucy and Joanna, who both died just a day apart this week after battling cancer. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Saturday TODAY on the musically accomplished family.Oct. 23, 2022.

