myburbank.com
Photo Gallery: Sidewalk “Hands Only” CPR Demonstration Attracts Adults, Kids and People Of All Ages
This week nurses from Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, along with Burbank Fire Fighters, set up on the corner of Palm and San Fernando Blvd to meet people and give them a quick training in “Hand Only CPR.”. The Fire Fighters had plenty of literature to hand out on...
myburbank.com
Here Are The 2022 myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest Champs
The four winners of the 2022 myBurbank News Halloween House Decorating Contest have been selected!. Our Spookiest Decorations winner is: Pam Elliott of 427 N Reese Pl. Elliott’s goal was to make “a spooky haunted graveyard” outside of her home this year. The Burbank community member used visual effects to create chilling scenes in her front windows and festive additions like singing Halloween pumpkins, ghosts and dancings skeletons.
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Resident Looking for Hollywood Ending for Rancho Area
If this were a perfect Hollywood (Burbank) movie, the surrounding studios would swoop in, buy out the Pickwick developers and save our Rancho for the happy ending…. They’re spending $500,000,000 on Warner Bros Ranch couldn’t they throw $27 million this way to preserve the Rancho?. They love...
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Resident Touts Candidate’s Environmental Activism
I have worked closely with Tamala on Reusable Burbank. Reusable Burbank is a local volunteer group advocating on reducing disposable food wares and saving costs for restaurants. Reusable Burbank had a soft start when I called Tamala one day to discuss the possibility of reusable food ware service in Burbank....
$3 million rental aid program launched in LA neighborhoods including Hollywood, Echo Park
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In California
Here's where you can find it.
Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano
At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation.
myburbank.com
Burbank’s First Responders use Schools for Active Shooter Training, Cyber Threats and More
Recently, in the months of July and August, the Burbank Police Department worked with the Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) and the Burbank Fire Department for active shooter response training that took place at Burroughs High School and McKinley Elementary School while students and staff were not on campus. The training drills covered preparation and response to active shooter situations, tactical deployment and movement, stages of active threats, officer mindset, and how to treat victims medically.
NBC Los Angeles
Los Angeles District 13 Tenant Relief Applications Open
Tenants and owners residing in District 13 of Los Angeles will be able to apply, starting this Monday, for help paying rent. The registration process begins this Monday, October 24 and ends on November 4, at 11:59 p.m. The aid comes from a $3 million fund approved in early October...
Man dies jumping from Huntington Beach Pier
A 44-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said today.
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Former City Manager Throws Her Support Behind Garzon
As a former Burbank City Manager, I know firsthand what it takes to be an effective City Clerk. Having worked with some excellent City Clerks over the years, it is important for Burbank voters to take this elected position seriously. The City Clerk is a full-time position, not an elected figurehead, playing a vital and dynamic management role in Burbank’s organization. The City Clerk is an integral part of the City leadership team and has oversight of the City Council agenda process and meetings, Elections, Records Management Boards & Commissions, and Passport Office while leading a team of full-time employees. With these important responsibilities, it is imperative the City Clerk be knowledgeable about the City operations, administrative processes, and the community they serve.
Santa Monica Mirror
New 39 Unit Affordable Housing for Seniors Unveiled on 10th and Broadway
Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it provides in this video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Retired Principal Throws Support Behind Springer
I am writing this in support of Councilmember Sharon Springer and ask that you vote for her to remain on the Burbank City Council. As a retired Educator/Prinicpal of 38 years with the Burbank Unified School District. I have had the pleasure of knowing Sharon Springer since 2011. We met at Burbank Community Day School where we worked on developing the school garden, the cooking program and multiple projects with our students and community members. In working with her, I have come to know and appreciate Sharon’s passion and commitment to the Burbank community. Whatever program or activity arose she was there to lend a helping hand. My students, staff and myself were grateful to have her knowledge, wisdom, compassion, and enthusiasm when working on any project. She understands the role of councilmember and she works hard at it. When it comes to experience, commitment and knowledge, Sharon Springer is a proven community leader and councilmember. I ask you to get to know Sharon Springer and vote for her for City Council.
Fox5 KVVU
Offender who walked away from Los Angeles facility taken into custody in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who walked away from a reentry facility earlier this month in Los Angeles was taken into custody Monday afternoon in Las Vegas. According to a news release, the man, identified as 26-year-old Jawan Richard Harris, had walked away from a Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) on Oct. 4.
smobserved.com
Homeless Meth Addict Runs Stolen Car into a Tree, Driver and Passenger Arrested in Santa Monica.
Santa Monica police arrested a homeless meth addict after he ran into a tree. "A records check revealed the driver of the vehicle, Kenneth Keith Dilks, a 34-year-old homeless male, had an active No Bail Felony warrant for a probation violation. He was arrested and booked on Grand Theft Auto, Conspiracy, Possession of Burglary Tools and Methamphetamine, Obstructing Arrest, Evading and the warrant," said the SMPD in a press release, which follows:
orangecountytribune.com
Two leap from pier, one dies
A Norwalk man jumped to his death off the Huntington Beach Pier Sunday evening. According to Jennifer Carey, public relations manager for the City of Huntington Beach, at about 6:30 p.m. police responded to a report of two people leaping from the pier into the ocean. Arriving police officers and...
myburbank.com
Letter to the Editor: Resident Says Helligar Will Bring Community Together
I’m writing in support of City Council Candidate Carmenita Helligar. Full disclosure I’m proud to know Carmenita and to be a friend, however that is not the only reason I think she’s an excellent choice for our city council at this time. Since meeting Carmenita 3 years ago, I have watched her bring our community together by listening and actually hearing the concerns of our small business owners, our school district parents, our teachers, our city employees from our police department to our local libraries and the common theme of all of this is she cares deeply for our city and will do her best to make Burbank work for all of its citizens. She’s owned her own businesses so she understands how to manage a budget, she’s raised a family so she understands family budgets. When someone brings a question to her about an issue they may have within our city, she won’t rest until she finds the answer. Her experience of being a resident of Burbank, a parent in our school district, and a business owner/entrepreneur are all skills she will use as our city faces concerns of housing, education, public transportation, public safety, climate change and more. I believe we need her voice on our City Council and that she will do her best to make our city even better than it is.
newsantaana.com
Ten transients were arrested and 20 refused help, at a homeless camp cleanup in Garden Grove
Last week, Garden Grove Police Department Special Resource Team (SRT) Officers collaborated with Be Well OC, Caltrans Orange County District 12, Garden Grove Public Works Department and OC Outreach & Engagement to conduct outreach and a clean-up of the Newhope St/Trask Ave. area. During the three-day event, 30 individuals were...
Fire Sparks Near Monrovia Commercial Building; Person in Custody
A second-alarm pallet fire was burning in Monrovia Monday evening, and a person of interest was taken into custody.
Comments / 0