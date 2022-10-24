Read full article on original website
Related
Recycling Today
Rotterdam conference confronts plastic sector’s many issues
Investments in established and emerging plastic recycling and reprocessing techniques will be a focal point of discussion at the 2022 Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference Europe, which takes place at the Rotterdam Hilton on Nov. 15-16. While paper and board recycling is a key topic of the program, other sessions...
Recycling Today
BIR Autumn 2022: Basel Convention consequences loom for recycling markets
Two staff members of the Washington-based Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI) weighed in on ways Basel Convention trade restrictions could cause harm to recycling efforts, providing comments at the E-Scrap Committee meeting at the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) Autumn Round-Tables event. That conference took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in mid-October.
Recycling Today
PPRC 2022: Mill buyers discuss supply challenges in current market
Mill buyers from across North America during the closing panel at the Paper & Plastics Recycling Conference in Chicago on Oct. 20 shared their perspectives on the challenges of the current recovered paper market and how their businesses have been impacted since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Bill Moore,...
Recycling Today
International Paper shows losses, gains in Q3 financial report
International Paper has released its third quarter 2022 financial results. The report shows the company has lost more than $200 million in operating profits for industrial packaging and a gain of $70 million in operating profits for global cellulose fibers. "Our third-quarter earnings were significantly impacted by the challenging macro...
Britain prioritising India trade deal but can't give timeline, minister says
NEW DELHI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain is prioritising reaching a free-trade agreement with India, its foreign minister told Reuters on Saturday in his first visit to the country, but declined to give a new deadline after missing one this month.
Ukrainians use phone app to spot deadly Russian drone attacks
Citizen-spotters can report missiles at the push of a button with ePPO on their mobiles
Frankfurt airport workers found a body in the landing gear of a Lufthansa plane after it arrived from Tehran
Police told CNN that employees at Frankfurt airport discovered the body of a male in the undercarriage of the Airbus plane during a maintenance check.
Russia says British navy personnel blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, directly accusing a leading NATO member of sabotaging critical Russian infrastructure.
Stocks crashed 50% in the 2008 crisis. Here's how bad Jamie Dimon, Nouriel Roubini, Michael Burry, and other top commentators see it getting in the next recession.
A slew of factors weighing on the global economy has sparked comparisons to 2008, with dire predictions for stocks. Credit Suisse briefly shook markets on fears of collapse, spiking anxiety over another Lehman Brothers moment. Here's how bad a the next downturn could hit the stock market, according to five...
Mega party as S.Africa crowns new Zulu king
Tens of thousands of people in colourful regalia gathered at a huge soccer stadium in the coastal city of Durban on Saturday to celebrate the official coronation of South Africa's Zulu king. "We are very happy, more than happy, we are supporting the king 100 percent," she told AFP. Khaya Ndwandwe, a Zulu historian, said at the stadium that recognition of the new king by government as "the real king of the Zulu people" means "now the king will be more than protected".
Comments / 0