Tens of thousands of people in colourful regalia gathered at a huge soccer stadium in the coastal city of Durban on Saturday to celebrate the official coronation of South Africa's Zulu king. "We are very happy, more than happy, we are supporting the king 100 percent," she told AFP. Khaya Ndwandwe, a Zulu historian, said at the stadium that recognition of the new king by government as "the real king of the Zulu people" means "now the king will be more than protected".

