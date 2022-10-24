So far, 2022 has been one hard-nut of a year for investors in the world of cryptocurrency. Multiple crashes have been witnessed which have caused the likes of prominent blockchain networks like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Terra (LUNA), and Solana (SOL) to plummet in value and market capitalization. The result has made many people feel apprehensive about purchasing cryptocurrencies, as they view them as unreliable methods to make financial fruition because of their volatility.

