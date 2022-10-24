ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

94.3 Lite FM

The Latest Food Mash Up may go National

You knew it was only a matter of time. Mac n Cheese is the go-to dish right now. Everything is being mashed up with it all over town. Chances are your favorite restaurant is offering some kind of Mac N Cheese dish. Over the past few years, Lobster Mac N...
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover

A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home

It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Three Places to go Treasure Hunting this Weekend

Just in case you thought that the flea market season and outdoor antique fairs had ended let me remind you of the places you can visit this weekend. There are plenty of deals and treasures left to be found in the Fall of 2022. Just because the temperatures have fallen...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Confusing Purple Sign Found By Marist in Poughkeepsie

This sign hanging in Poughkeepsie is confusing local drivers. Do you know what it means?. It is hard enough for some people to understand the street signs we already have and now are they throwing new ones at us. These signs have been popping up all over the Hudson Valley for years. They have been spotted in Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. They usually are yellow and have letters on them.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Photos: New York Woman Crashes Into Hudson Valley Creek

Police are trying to determine how a Hudson Valley woman ended up driving into a creek. The Saugerties Police Department responded after a car ended up driving into a creek. Saugerties, New York Police Respond After Car Drives Into Plattekill Creek. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:06 p.m., Saugerties...
SAUGERTIES, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?

There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump

A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Huge 4 Day Halloween Celebration in Rhinebeck, NY

How will you celebrate Halloween this year? Dressing up the kids and going out for a couple of hours on a Monday evening? Or, maybe you’d rather be part of a huge 4 day celebration happening in one of the most famous and popular towns in Dutchess County? I’ll take that 4 day celebration, please. Where is this awesome town with the massive Halloween party? In everybody’s favorite town, Rhinebeck.
RHINEBECK, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’

A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]

It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

