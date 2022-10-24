Read full article on original website
The Latest Food Mash Up may go National
You knew it was only a matter of time. Mac n Cheese is the go-to dish right now. Everything is being mashed up with it all over town. Chances are your favorite restaurant is offering some kind of Mac N Cheese dish. Over the past few years, Lobster Mac N...
Longtime Poughkeepsie Eyesore Gets Extreme Makeover
A building that's been closed for nearly 20 years is getting quite the makeover before it reopens in a few months. If you're near the Poughkeepsie Galleria then you have probably noticed this abandoned building. Do you have any idea what it was years ago? It's okay if you don't because it won't be empty for very long.
Amazing Hidden Feature in $45k Dutchess County Home
It's no secret that it's getting harder and harder to buy a home in the Hudson Valley. In addition to high demand, new record-high interest rates have only made things more difficult. But that's what makes the cheapest house for sale in Dutchess County so special: it's under $50,000 and comes with an amazing hidden feature.
Three Places to go Treasure Hunting this Weekend
Just in case you thought that the flea market season and outdoor antique fairs had ended let me remind you of the places you can visit this weekend. There are plenty of deals and treasures left to be found in the Fall of 2022. Just because the temperatures have fallen...
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving
Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
Confusing Purple Sign Found By Marist in Poughkeepsie
This sign hanging in Poughkeepsie is confusing local drivers. Do you know what it means?. It is hard enough for some people to understand the street signs we already have and now are they throwing new ones at us. These signs have been popping up all over the Hudson Valley for years. They have been spotted in Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. They usually are yellow and have letters on them.
Huge 3 Day H.V.Maker’s Mart Coming to Poughkeepsie Historic Site
Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. I hate to rush things, but it’s true. Less than a month away. By the time the meal and the dishes are done, it’s already time to pull out the leftovers. But there is more to do here in the Hudson Valley other than eat all weekend. A lot of people like to get out and start their holiday shopping.
Discover the Best Breakfast Spots in Middletown, New York
I'm sure something popped in your head the moment you read that. When I'm at home, I don't go too crazy. I like a nice bowl of Honey Nut Cheerios with milk, plus some fruit on the side. If I feel like putting in a little more work, I'll make some egg sandwiches on the stove.
Spectacular Rhinebeck Restaurant Reveals New Outdoor Dining Plan
We can't always find something good that came out of the pandemic but one thing I believe that changed for the better was people's willingness to enjoy a meal outdoors and our favorite Hudson Valley restaurants being able to make that happen. I think that a lot of people thought...
Photos: New York Woman Crashes Into Hudson Valley Creek
Police are trying to determine how a Hudson Valley woman ended up driving into a creek. The Saugerties Police Department responded after a car ended up driving into a creek. Saugerties, New York Police Respond After Car Drives Into Plattekill Creek. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 4:06 p.m., Saugerties...
Hudson Valley Bakery Wins Award For ‘Hocus Pocus’ Cake
I don't think you learn how to make one of these from any old recipe booooooook. A bakery here in the Hudson Valley is getting some much deserved praise for their stunning cake. I love that show 'Nailed it' on Netflix. It's so much fun to watch amateur bakers attempt...
Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?
There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers. Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
Town Of Newburgh Couple Charged With Stealing Flowers, Other Items From Graves
Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing plants, pumpkins, and flowers from graves in a Hudson Valley cemetery. Orange County residents John D. Riach, age 69, and Lisebeth S. Riach, age 63, both of the Town of Newburgh, were arrested Thursday, Oct. 27 for the incidents which occurred in Ulster County in the town of Lloyd, said Lloyd Police Chief James Janso.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
Huge 4 Day Halloween Celebration in Rhinebeck, NY
How will you celebrate Halloween this year? Dressing up the kids and going out for a couple of hours on a Monday evening? Or, maybe you’d rather be part of a huge 4 day celebration happening in one of the most famous and popular towns in Dutchess County? I’ll take that 4 day celebration, please. Where is this awesome town with the massive Halloween party? In everybody’s favorite town, Rhinebeck.
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
Craft fairs and holiday bazaars: Mid Hudson Valley events begin in November
Know of a craft fair or holiday festival not listed here? Email details to dkessler@gannett.com and this list will be updated. Christmas Bazaar: Nov. 5, Greenville United Methodist Church, 1686 Greenville Turnpike, Port Jervis, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., lunch, bake sale, Granny’s Attic table, books, crafts, clothing give away and more. 845-856-8855. Holiday Fair: Nov....
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]
It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
