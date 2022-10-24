Read full article on original website
BBC
Ukraine war: Russian tactics on eastern front 'crazy', says Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian commanders of "craziness" in their efforts to capture the eastern town of Bakhmut. The town - which sits in the Donetsk region and had a pre-war population of 70,000 - has been the centre of Russian attacks for months. Despite a looming Ukrainian...
Ukrainians use phone app to spot deadly Russian drone attacks
Citizen-spotters can report missiles at the push of a button with ePPO on their mobiles
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Kherson civilians moved, German regrets and Chechen losses
Russia says it has completed its operation to move at least 70,000 civilians out of the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson - what Kyiv calls forced deportations. A Russian militia commander said its troops were preparing Kherson for defence, ahead of an expected battle with advancing Ukrainian forces. The region...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia accuses British Navy of ‘terrorist attack’ on Nord Stream gas pipelines
Russia’s defence minister says mobilisation of 300,000 reservists finished and ‘no further measures are planned’; Antonio Guterres calls for west to help remove blocks to Russian grain exports
Russia says British navy personnel blew up Nord Stream gas pipelines
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that British navy personnel blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, directly accusing a leading NATO member of sabotaging critical Russian infrastructure.
BBC
Putin pins Ukraine hopes on winter and divisive US politics
It feels like I'm watching a scene from a James Bond film. Somewhere near Moscow, Russia's president is up on stage being quizzed about the Apocalypse. The moderator reminds Putin he had once predicted that, after a nuclear war, Russians would go to heaven. "We're in no rush to get...
