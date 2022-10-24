ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Ukraine war: Russian tactics on eastern front 'crazy', says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian commanders of "craziness" in their efforts to capture the eastern town of Bakhmut. The town - which sits in the Donetsk region and had a pre-war population of 70,000 - has been the centre of Russian attacks for months. Despite a looming Ukrainian...
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Kherson civilians moved, German regrets and Chechen losses

Russia says it has completed its operation to move at least 70,000 civilians out of the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson - what Kyiv calls forced deportations. A Russian militia commander said its troops were preparing Kherson for defence, ahead of an expected battle with advancing Ukrainian forces. The region...
BBC

Putin pins Ukraine hopes on winter and divisive US politics

It feels like I'm watching a scene from a James Bond film. Somewhere near Moscow, Russia's president is up on stage being quizzed about the Apocalypse. The moderator reminds Putin he had once predicted that, after a nuclear war, Russians would go to heaven. "We're in no rush to get...

