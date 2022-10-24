Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
FOX Sports
Maxey leads Philadelphia against Chicago after 44-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers (2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Chicago Bulls after Tyrese Maxey scored 44 points in the 76ers' 112-90 victory against the Toronto Raptors. Chicago finished 29-23 in Eastern Conference play and 27-14 at home...
FOX Sports
Charlotte and Golden State to meet for out-of-conference game
Golden State Warriors (3-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -9; over/under is 234. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Golden State face off in non-conference action. Charlotte went 43-39 overall a season ago while going 22-19 at home. The...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
Week 8 of the NFL season begins with a high-profile Thursday night matchup between two very different former MVP quarterbacks. It's a perfect way to start off an important week, with the trade deadline looming and teams considering their future. FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game.
FOX Sports
Ohio State feeling the pressure in Penn State matchup
For a program like Ohio State, where finishing 11-2 and winning the Rose Bowl last season was considered subpar, the prism through which players and coaches are judged allows for the most minuscule margins of error. If competing for national championships is the expectation, then greatness is the standard to which the Buckeyes will be held.
FOX Sports
Broncos owner backs Nathaniel Hackett amid 'high expectations'
While rumors of his job status have swirled in recent days, Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett received a vote of confidence from arguably the most important person involved in the situation. Broncos co-owner and CEO Greg Penner is standing by his first-year coach — but amid a 2-5 start, Penner...
FOX Sports
Maxey has career-high 44, 76ers beat Raptors without Embiid
TORONTO (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 44 points, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers without Joel Embiid to a 112-90 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Embiid sat out because of a sore right knee. A five-time All Star and the reigning NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points and 10 rebounds in five games.
T.J. Hockenson Reacts to Trade Rumors
The Detroit Lions have not fielded calls yet for tight end T.J. Hockenson.
FOX Sports
AP source: Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
FOX Sports
Clippers face the Pelicans on 3-game slide
New Orleans Pelicans (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game slide when the Clippers play New Orleans. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference games a season ago. The...
FOX Sports
Jaquez, Campbell hoping to bring home title No. 12 for UCLA
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. and guard Tyger Campbell spoke during the offseason about unfinished business with the Bruins and how they both wanted to come back for their senior seasons. “He had opportunities, I had opportunities,” Jaquez said Wednesday at Pac-12 media day. “But...
FOX Sports
Peterson's value to Vikings never higher as Cards visit next
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The morning of the team's first day back together from the bye week, a text message buzzed on Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's phone. It was from Patrick Peterson. The veteran cornerback was encouraging O'Connell to call a meeting of the player leadership group, to make sure the importance of resuming practice and training routines in an urgent and focused manner would be thoroughly communicated.
FOX Sports
Banchero leads Magic to 113-93 win over Hornets
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pablo Banchero had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-93 Friday night for their first victory of the season. Mo Bamba had 19 points and six rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds,...
FOX Sports
NFL and college football odds: Home underdogs to cover, other best bets
It has been a chilly October around these parts. That said, our best bets (19-15 YTD) are still in the green, and I’m rolling with five plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.
FOX Sports
How DC Josh Boyer has helped the Dolphins secondary avoid disaster
When Noah Igbinoghene took the field after an injury to Nik Needham in Week 6, Igbo wore fluorescent orange sleeves. The creamsicle wardrobe choice accidentally screamed: Target me!. So that's what Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins did. After all, Igbinoghene might have been a first-round pick, but he has since...
FOX Sports
Mayfield adapting to backup role, doesn't want to be traded
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — While things haven’t exactly gone well this season for Baker Mayfield, that doesn’t mean the 2018 No. 1 overall pick wants out of Carolina. “I want to be here,” Mayfield said Thursday when asked if he wants to be traded from the Panthers.
FOX Sports
Tucker's 2 HRs, 4 RBIs fall short, Astros lose Series opener
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker got the fans jumping with a leadoff homer in the second inning. Then he hit a three-run drive in the third. Ahead 5-0, the Houston Astros finally were going to win a World Series opener. Instead, Tucker's first two Series home runs weren't quite...
FOX Sports
Chiefs dethrone Eagles atop Nick Wright's NFL Tiers entering Week 8 | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright is joined by Greg Jennings, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes to unveil the latest edition of Nick's NFL Tiers entering Week 8 of the NFL season. This week's edition features the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals rise to the top, the dethroning of an unbeaten team and the weekly placement of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at the top.
FOX Sports
Saints, Browns headline Cowherd's Week 8 'Blazin' 5'
With Week 8 of the NFL season resuming Sunday, Colin Cowherd revealed his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's top picks, accompanied by odds and win totals as presented by FOX Bet. Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m. ET, FOX. Cowherd's pick,...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Giants-Seahawks, pick
Raise your hand if you thought the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) would be leading the NFC West Division and the New York Giants (6-1) would be a half-game out of first in the NFC East Division heading into Week 8 of the NFL season. Seattle has won its past two games...
