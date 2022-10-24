ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen suspended for 2 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Friday for high-sticking Boston Bruins forward David Krejci a night earlier. Rasmussen was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking midway through the second period in the Red Wings'...
Clippers face the Pelicans on 3-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game slide when the Clippers play New Orleans. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference games a season ago. The...
Charlotte and Golden State to meet for out-of-conference game

Golden State Warriors (3-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (2-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -9; over/under is 234. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Golden State face off in non-conference action. Charlotte went 43-39 overall a season ago while going 22-19 at home. The...
Maxey leads Philadelphia against Chicago after 44-point performance

Philadelphia 76ers (2-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Chicago Bulls after Tyrese Maxey scored 44 points in the 76ers' 112-90 victory against the Toronto Raptors. Chicago finished 29-23 in Eastern Conference play and 27-14 at home...
Tony Clark sad no US-born Black players in World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Players' union head Tony Clark said years of inattention by Major League Baseball had contributed to the World Series being played without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950. “It is truly unfortunate that any young Black player may be watching these games...
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet 49ers-Rams, pick

The San Francisco 49ers look to continue their recent success against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday as the teams are chasing the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) in the NFL's packed NFC West Division. The 49ers (3-4) have won seven of the past eight against the Rams (3-3). The two teams...
