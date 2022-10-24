Read full article on original website
hawaiipublicradio.org
Maui labor market crisis directly tied to housing
Maui businesses are paying close attention to the upcoming election. They're facing two crises that have a connection: a shortage of housing, and a shortage of labor. Maui Health, with hospitals on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, has 200 vacant positions it needs to fill, said Jim Diegel, chief strategy officer.
Blessing Maui’s renovated Waikapu Community Center
Thursday morning, Oct. 27, County of Maui officials came together to bless the renovated Waikapu Community Center.
Maui county workers receive 2-year hazard pay award
The state's largest union says it won a dispute with Maui County over temporary hazard pay, and it could have major implications statewide, as Always Investigating first reported.
mauinow.com
Krank Cycles to donate up to 50 bikes at in Wailuku event, Nov. 12
Krank Cycles will donate up to 50 bikes and repair any bike for free for keiki at Hale Makana O Waiale and Ka Hale A Ke Ola Resource Center Wailuku on Nov. 12, 2022. It’s one of the many donations made by Krank Cycles of Maui and its owner Aaron “Moose” Reichert.
mauinow.com
Public input sought for housing and transportation options in West Maui
Maui County is seeking the community’s ideas and input about ways to improve West Maui housing and transportation options along 3.6 miles of Honoapiʻilani Highway from Lahaina to Kā’anapali. This feedback will be incorporated into the county’s West Maui Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Action Plan.
mauinow.com
Kimo’s Maui launching new environmental presentation series: ‘Mālama ʻĀina’
In an effort to create positive change and educate the community, Kimo’s Maui will launch a new environmental presentation series titled, “Mālama ʻĀina.”. The free inaugural presentation on Nov. 4 will feature a talk about humpback whales with representatives of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It will take place at Kimoʻs Maui, 854 Front St. in Lahaina, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Call 808-661-4811.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Worries grow over safety, hygiene as more homeless camps pop up along road on Maui’s north shore
PAIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - More homeless camps are popping up along a country road on Maui’s North Shore. Tarps, tires, cars, and trash — everything is multiplying on Holomua Road in Paia. “This is terrible,” said Mike Ade. Ade is the caretaker of the old Maui High School...
Maui takes legal steps to ensure affordable housing
Bill 107 was signed into law by Mayor Michael Victorino. The Bill, which was introduced by Councilmember Gabe Johnson, intends to tackle the growing housing crisis that is pricing local families out of homes.
Maui’s lighting ordinance
Maui has approved an ordinance that regulates the blue light that is emitted by outdoor fixtures.
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 years after riot, an inside look into what’s changed at Maui Correctional Center
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than three years after a jailhouse riot caused more than $5 million at Maui Community Correctional Center, the media got an inside look at all the changes. Maj. Manny Labasan is MCCC’s Chief of Security. He says since the riot on March 11, 2019, there have...
mauinow.com
Maui Police Department’s Halloween Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign begins today
The Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will be out enforcing our zero-tolerance response to impaired driving as part of a Halloween Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign that starts today, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and continues throughout the holiday weekend. Saturation patrols, including impaired driving checkpoints, will be utilized to address...
mauinow.com
FY 2024 community budget meetings: Lānaʻi on Nov. 2, and Lahaina, Nov. 3
The last community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2024, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, are set for Lānaʻi at the Hale Kupuna O Lānaʻi, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, starting at 3:30 p.m., and at the Lahaina West Maui Kaunoa Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, starting at 5:30 p.m.
mauinow.com
Basic computer skills workshop offered at MEO
“Computers 001: Basic Digital Skills Workshops,” targeting those “who know nothing about computers,” will be held Nov. 16 at Maui Economic Opportunity. The two sessions, set for 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., are being taught by digital literacy consultant Ka‘ala Souza. Each workshop is limited to 10 people.
hawaiipublicradio.org
2022 candidate interview: Richard Bissen for Maui County mayor
One of the political races getting attention around the state is the contest for the Maui County mayor’s office. Incumbent Michael "Mike" Victorino and retired Judge Richard "Rick" Bissen were the two top vote-getters in the primary election, with Bissen outpolling Victorino by a slight margin. Bissen retired as...
Another Death At The Maui Jail Is Apparently A Suicide
A 44-year-old Molokai woman who died at the Maui Community Correctional Center Monday night apparently committed suicide, making her the sixth prisoner to commit suicide at the facility in slightly more than five years. MCCC staff were summoned to the woman’s cell at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, and medical and...
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
travelawaits.com
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
