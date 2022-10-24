ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahului, HI

Maui labor market crisis directly tied to housing

Maui businesses are paying close attention to the upcoming election. They're facing two crises that have a connection: a shortage of housing, and a shortage of labor. Maui Health, with hospitals on Maui, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, has 200 vacant positions it needs to fill, said Jim Diegel, chief strategy officer.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Public input sought for housing and transportation options in West Maui

Maui County is seeking the community’s ideas and input about ways to improve West Maui housing and transportation options along 3.6 miles of Honoapiʻilani Highway from Lahaina to Kā’anapali. This feedback will be incorporated into the county’s West Maui Community Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Action Plan.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Kimo’s Maui launching new environmental presentation series: ‘Mālama ʻĀina’

In an effort to create positive change and educate the community, Kimo’s Maui will launch a new environmental presentation series titled, “Mālama ʻĀina.”. The free inaugural presentation on Nov. 4 will feature a talk about humpback whales with representatives of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It will take place at Kimoʻs Maui, 854 Front St. in Lahaina, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Call 808-661-4811.
LAHAINA, HI
Maui takes legal steps to ensure affordable housing

Bill 107 was signed into law by Mayor Michael Victorino. The Bill, which was introduced by Councilmember Gabe Johnson, intends to tackle the growing housing crisis that is pricing local families out of homes.
FY 2024 community budget meetings: Lānaʻi on Nov. 2, and Lahaina, Nov. 3

The last community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2024, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, are set for Lānaʻi at the Hale Kupuna O Lānaʻi, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, starting at 3:30 p.m., and at the Lahaina West Maui Kaunoa Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, starting at 5:30 p.m.
LAHAINA, HI
Basic computer skills workshop offered at MEO

“Computers 001: Basic Digital Skills Workshops,” targeting those “who know nothing about computers,” will be held Nov. 16 at Maui Economic Opportunity. The two sessions, set for 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., are being taught by digital literacy consultant Ka‘ala Souza. Each workshop is limited to 10 people.
WAILUKU, HI
2022 candidate interview: Richard Bissen for Maui County mayor

One of the political races getting attention around the state is the contest for the Maui County mayor’s office. Incumbent Michael "Mike" Victorino and retired Judge Richard "Rick" Bissen were the two top vote-getters in the primary election, with Bissen outpolling Victorino by a slight margin. Bissen retired as...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Another Death At The Maui Jail Is Apparently A Suicide

A 44-year-old Molokai woman who died at the Maui Community Correctional Center Monday night apparently committed suicide, making her the sixth prisoner to commit suicide at the facility in slightly more than five years. MCCC staff were summoned to the woman’s cell at about 10:30 p.m. Monday, and medical and...
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
MAUI COUNTY, HI

