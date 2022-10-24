ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

China’s economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRNPb_0ikFSaZg00
Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen at the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th Party Congress on a giant screen a commercial district of Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on Sunday, Oct 23, 2022. China’s economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter but still was among the slowest in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks. (Chinatopix via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth picked up in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slump while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry.

The world’s second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter’s 0.4%, official data showed Monday.

The announcement was planned for last week but postponed while the ruling Communist Party met to award President Xi Jinping a new term as leader.

Xi, the most powerful leader in decades, wants a bigger party role in business and technology development. That has prompted warnings tighter control of entrepreneurs who generate jobs and wealth will depress growth that already was in long-term decline.

The party gave Xi a free hand by installing a seven-member ruling Standing Committee made up of his allies. Supporters of free enterprise including Premier Li Keqiang, the party’s No. 2 until last week, were dropped from the leadership.

Chinese stock markets closed lower Monday despite the unexpectedly strong data, suggesting investors still are uneasy about the country’s growth prospects.

The country’s market benchmark, the Shanghai Composite Index, lost more than 2%. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong plunged by an unusually wide daily margin of 6.4%. Tokyo and other Asian markets gained.

The International Monetary Fund and private sector forecasters say the economy will expand by as little as 3% this year. That would be the second weakest since the 1980s after 2020, when growth plunged to 2.4% at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors and the public watched the congress for initiatives to stimulate the economy or reduce the impact of “Zero COVID” controls that shut down cities and disrupt business, but none were announced.

The latest slide in growth that began in mid-2021 hurts China’s trading partners by depressing demand for imported oil, food and consumer goods.

The improvement is “mainly a result of more flexible” anti-virus controls that isolate individual buildings or neighborhoods instead of cities, said Iris Pang of ING in a report. But she said more lockdowns are “still a big uncertainty.”

“This uncertainty means the effectiveness of pro-growth policy would be undermined,” Pang said.

Growth slid after controls on debt that regulators worry is dangerously high caused a slump in real estate sales and construction, one of China’s biggest economic engines. Economic growth fell to 4% over a year earlier in the final quarter.

Beijing has eased mortgage lending and local governments have taken over some unfinished projects to make sure buyers get apartments. But regulators are sticking to debt limits have forced small developers into bankruptcy and caused some bigger competitors to miss payments to bondholders.

The ruling party is enforcing “Zero COVID” despite rising costs and public frustration after Shanghai and other industrial centers were temporarily shut down. That has boiled over into protests in some areas at a time when other countries are easing anti-virus controls.

For the first nine months of 2022, growth was 3% over a year earlier, up from 2.5% in the first six months but barely half the ruling party’s official 5.5% target. Leaders have stopped talking about that goal but promised easier lending and other measures to boost growth.

Growth is “highly uneven” and supported by government spending on building roads and other public works while consumer spending is weakening, said Larry Hu and Yuxiao Zhang of Macquarie in a report.

In September, retail sales growth fell to 2.5% over a year earlier from the previous month’s 5.4%. Growth in factory output accelerated to 6.3% from 4.2%.

Also Monday, trade data showed export growth declined to 5.7% compared with a year earlier in September from the previous month’s 7%. Imports crept up 0.3%.

“Most of the economy lost momentum last month,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report. “The situation looks to have worsened in October.”

Investment in infrastructure, mostly government money, rose 16% in September compared with the previous month’s 15%.

Repeated shutdowns and uncertainty about business conditions have devastated entrepreneurs. Small retailers and restaurants have closed. Others say they are struggling to stay afloat.

Beijing is using cautious, targeted stimulus instead of across-the-board spending, a strategy that will take longer to show results, economists say. Chinese leaders worry too much spending might push up politically sensitive housing costs or corporate debt.

___

National Bureau of Statistics (in Chinese): www.stats.gov.cn

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Mexico moves closer to a devastating policy for US agricultural exports

Mexico is set to phase out the herbicide glyphosate and all biotech corn for human consumption by the beginning of 2024. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says he has been “reassured” by his Mexican counterpart that the ban won’t hurt U.S. corn exports — but that’s little comfort to domestic growers who are watching the health regulator in Mexico, their largest export market, exercise an apparent bias against the herbicide and seed varieties used in the United States for the past several decades.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

US official rejects reports that multinational Haiti force is ‘in trouble’

A State Department official on Wednesday rejected recent reports that a U.S.-led effort to send a multinational military force to Haiti is “in trouble,” Reuters reported. “I strongly disagree with the idea that a resolution authorizing a multinational force is in peril,” Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols told reporters, according to Reuters.
The Hill

Energy & Environment — Republicans probe oil reserve releases

Republicans examine the Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases, an additional report today raises concerns about climate actions thus far and Shell reports big profits. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk.
The Hill

Where is pi, the next variant of COVID-19?

(NEXSTAR) – On Nov. 26, 2021, the World Health Organization gave omicron its name, designating it a “variant of concern.” It was the day after Thanksgiving, and the first omicron-caused case of COVID-19 had just been confirmed in the U.S. One month later, on Christmas, nearly 200,000...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

This is not the time to abandon North Korean denuclearization

The recent spate of North Korean missile tests has resurrected the “denuclearization vs arms control” debate. Eleven United Nations resolutions require Pyongyang to denuclearize by abandoning its nuclear and missile programs in their entirety. Arms control advocates deride this as an unrealistic policy goal and call, instead, for freezing North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats. But they have yet to provide a convincing argument that an arms control approach would be any more successful at curbing the North Korean threat — or even induce Pyongyang to resume negotiations, for that matter. The regime has rejected all U.S. and South Korean entreaties for dialogue for several years.
WASHINGTON STATE
Markets Insider

Stocks crashed 50% in the 2008 crisis. Here's how bad Jamie Dimon, Nouriel Roubini, Michael Burry, and other top commentators see it getting in the next recession.

A slew of factors weighing on the global economy has sparked comparisons to 2008, with dire predictions for stocks. Credit Suisse briefly shook markets on fears of collapse, spiking anxiety over another Lehman Brothers moment. Here's how bad a the next downturn could hit the stock market, according to five...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Biden to attend COP27 global climate summit

President Biden will attend a global climate change summit taking place in Egypt, the White House confirmed on Friday evening. “On November 11th, President Biden will attend the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt,” said a statement from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The case against banning Russian aluminum

Recently, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration is weighing a ban on Russian aluminum. This would be to punish Moscow for escalating its war in Ukraine. The problem is that a ban could hurt the U.S. more than Russia and do little to help Ukraine. Rather, a ban could trigger antidumping duties and retaliatory tariffs, and exacerbate the rising inflation Americans are experiencing today.
The Hill

Business groups warn Biden of renewed rail strike threat

More than 300 business groups on Thursday warned that the U.S. is once again nearing a nationwide rail strike and urged President Biden to intervene in contract negotiations. The message comes after workers at two railroad unions voted down tentative deals, raising the chances of a lockout. The vote has prompted fears that workers at the largest rail unions may reject an agreement partially brokered by the White House in September, setting the stage for national rail shutdown next month.
The Hill

The Hill

742K+
Followers
86K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy